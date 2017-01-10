Covert Mind Control Programs and Mass Shootings

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Danny F. Quest

This article is going to be hard for some people to accept. Depending on what level of awareness you currently have and how far you have ventured into the rabbit-hole some of the information presented thus forward may be overwhelming and/or frightening some of the claims made may make you skeptical of the truth, again depending on your perception of reality. Before we jump into the realization that covert elements of the United States Central Intelligence agency and it’s black budget apparatus have been using military mind-control technology to implement false-flag terror attacks on the American people as part of a larger geo-political agenda, lets first ask ourselves if these type of technologies could even exist?

Early work on mind control goes back almost 100 years with the discovery of electroencephalography (known as EEG) by German psychiatrist Hans Berger, who made the first EEG recordings in 1924, and was the first to report on the rise and fall of alpha and beta waves in the human brain. By 1969, a researcher named Eberhard Fetz had connected a single neuron in a monkey’s brain to a dial the animal could see. The monkey learned to make the neuron fire faster to move the dial in order to get a reward, and while Fetz didn’t realize it at the time, he had created the first brain-machine interface.

30 years ago, physiologists began recording from neurons in animals, and discovered that while the entire motor cortex lights up with electrical signals when an animal moves, a single neuron tends to fire fastest in connection with certain movements. If you record signals from enough neurons, you can get a rough idea of the motion that a person is making or intends to make.

Researchers then developed algorithms to reconstruct movements from motor cortex neurons, and by the 1980’s Apostolos Georgopoulos found a relationship between the electrical response of single neurons and the direction in which they moved their arms. Since the mid-1990’s, researchers have been able to capture complex motor cortex signals recorded from groups of neurons, and use them to control electronic devices, building brain-computer interfaces that enable what we’d today call mind controlled technology.

There are dozens of United States patients on MCT, Lowery, Oliver M. Appl. No. 458339 filed December 28, 1989. United States Patent #5,159,703, October 27, 1992 Silent Subliminal Presentation System, this will be a notable example as this article continues. A good deal of support for the existence in MCT can be traced back to an often cited 1994 government report that made mention of futuristic systems that could “electronically scramble or erase” people’s minds through TV broadcasts. It was co-written byDr. Steven Metz then an associate research professor of National Security Affairs at the U.S. Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute; where he is now the director. (He later claimed that report was a joke)

If you are interested in overcoming disbelief, if you don’t understand the white papers, or don’t trust the information here, I would highly advise everyone to look no further than Judy Wall’s article “Aerial Mind-Control The Threat to Civil Liberties“ published in the newsletter of the MENSA Bioelectromagnetics Special Interest Group, take a look at the CIA’s de-classified Project MK ULTRA program, or read over the 2014 Huff post article entitled “Mind Control Is Becoming Reality“.

“We need a program of psycho-surgery and political control of our society. The purpose is physical control of the mind. Everyone who deviates from the given norm can be surgically mutilated…The individual may think that the most important reality is his own existence, but this is only his personal point of view. This lacks historical perspective…Man does not have the right to develop his own mind. This kind of liberal orientation has great appeal. We must electrically control the brain. Some day armies and generals will be controlled by electrical stimulation of the brain.” ~Dr. Jose Delgado (MKULTRA experimenter who demonstrated a radio- controlled bull on CNN in 1985) Director of Neuropsychiatry, Yale University Medical School Congressional Record No. 26, Vol. 118, February 24, 1974

“…these weapons are more dangerous than atomic destruction” Dr.Delgado reportedly said “[soon]We may transform, we may shape, direct and robotize man. I think the great danger of the future is that we will have robotized human beings who are not aware that they have been robotized.” Source “Recently researchers from the University of Washington showed that they could send one person’s thoughts through a computer to control the hand motion of a person sitting half a mile away. The team first demonstrated this brain-to-brain connection was possible back in August 2013. But now the researchers have put the technology through more rigorous testing and are close to making it usable in real-world scenarios.” ~ Live Science November 11, 2014

At this point there should be absolutely no denying that there are countless methods of mind-control and multiple projects and sub-projects historically and currently in operation. Reports from numerous different sources indicate that mind control technology does exist.

One of the most powerful ways to shape the collective consciousness of the people at a basic fundamental level is to control the population’s main sources of information. It is clear that many mass media outlets in the United States are both willingly and unwittingly aiding and abetting the manipulation of our minds by the government, and are assisting in carrying out it’s social-engineering agendas. Moreover, very carefully designed programs and tactics have been brought to bear against nearly every segment of our society; disseminated throughout the nation and the world by mass media and entertainment industries, corporations; embedded in advertising and all other forms of so-called entertainment such as movies, TV shows, video games, and music.

These systems were perfected, applied to the brainwashing and conditioning of members of the U.S. military and turned over to the intelligence sectors for other applications. The intelligence sector, in turn, DELIBERATELY and successfully undertook to have this same kind of HIGHLY destructive and effective conditioning applied to SOCIETY AS A WHOLE, via the mass conditioning of our consciousness through the entertainment and information industries.

Our society as a whole has been forced to confront and WITNESS over and over and over again something as shocking as having our young people perpetrating inconceivably horrific mass murders of peers and others on a REGULAR BASIS, as is the case in the present-day United States. This creates what is called in geo-social control rhetoric as a “strategy of tension”. As a result the population as a whole and on an individual basis to some extent develops an analogous psychological temperament akin to collective Stockholm’s syndrome, first published in 1994, author Dee Graham uses the Stockholm syndrome label to describe group or collective responses to trauma. To some extent it develops a dissonant split personality/multiple personality disorder in people making them susceptible to sheepish behavior, apathy, fear and other trance induced emotions, basically put the CIA is using advanced mind-control techniques on the American people to make them easier to control.

Some of the countries involved in such programs include USA, UK, Spain, Germany, China, Turkey, and France. Most government-backed electronic mind control programs are classified at the highest level, but recently, the National Security Agency (NSA) reportedly developed a very efficient method of controlling the human brain. This technology is called Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM) and is expected to revolutionize crime detection and investigation. RNM has been developed after about 50 years of neuro-electromagnetic involuntary human experimentation. According to many scientists, it’s expected that with a microchip implanted in the human brain it could potentially make them inherently controllable. (Remember the man that was controlling a bull live on CNN in the 1980s)

Jared Loughne of the 2011 shooting spree that reportedly killed six people and wounded 13, including a congresswoman Gabrielle Gifford’s filed a lawsuit claiming he was “framed” and was “handpicked illegally to be a sleeper assassin.” Saying that, “the govt. put a chip in my head to control my mind,”.

In 2012 James Holmes, the 24-year old suspect in the mass shooting of Batman “The Dark Knight Rises”movie goers in Aurora, Colorado that left 12 people dead and 58 injured, had several family ties to U.S. government-funded research centers. In fact Holmes was one of six recipients of a National Institutes of Health Neuroscience Training Grant at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Denver, and was intimately involved in mind control experiments.

More than a month before the Washington Navy Yard shooting, on August 7, 2013, Aaron Alexis reported to police that he was being stalked by unidentified individuals who followed him to three different motels, and these individuals were using some sort of “microwave machine” to send voices into his body and keeping him awake at night. It is interesting and potentially relevant that Alexis refused to tell police what the voices were instructing him to do. [A copy of the redacted police report can be downloaded in PDF format here].

The Baton Rouge Gunman Gavin Long a former marine with a rich digital footprint said in online posts and videos that he was being targeted by “a vast government conspiracy that watches and harasses everyday Americans.” He complained that he couldn’t sleep because he was ‘hearing voices’.

In march of 2016 a man who police say shot and killed six people in Kalamazoo, Mich., told officers that he was being controlled by the Uber app on his phone at the time of the rampage. When a police officer asked the Uber driver Jason Brian Dalton about the shooting, he told them that when he opened the company’s app, a symbol appeared that “would literally take over your whole body,” an officer wrote in his police report.

The latest official gunman Esteban Santiago the alleged killer of 5 people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January of 2017. “In November 2016, Esteban Santiago walked into the Anchorage FBI Field Office to report that his mind was being controlled by a U.S. intelligence agency,” a senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News. He said that “He didn’t want to hurt anyone” and that he felt he was “being forced to work for ISIS”. Santiago told the F.B.I. he thought he was being mind controlled, possibly by the C.I.A. and admitted to hearing voices, which Santiago said told him to “watch extremist materials on the Internet,” the New York Times reports.

Is the Picture Becoming Clear ?

Just a few years ago, I too would have scoffed at the mere mention that these mass shooting events were anything but tragedies at the hands of sick and mentally ill psychopaths. Granted, there are some sick and twisted people out there who need help, and do kill others. If we were to confine our investigation to one shooting at a time it’s unlikely that would will ever find a correlation, but looking at these events collectively we see a pattern seems to be emerging beyond the confines of the individual events themselves. If we look back into history, even as far back as the shooting death of Robert F. Kennedy, might we be seeing something more to the story of these random shooting events? Is it possible that there are agendas at play, and programs at work behind the scenes to which we are not privy?

Is it possible for rogue, criminal elements inside of the U.S. government to target the minds of certain individuals through electronic means to engage in certain behavior, including killing others? Before dismissing this possibility as some conspiracy theory unworthy of further consideration, please do some research. The disclosures from this investigation alone confirmed that our government was engaged in mind control experiments, spending billions of dollars and using unwitting subject to test their latest drugs and electronic weaponry.

This CIA activity was further verified in the August 6, 2010 publication of Time Magazine, not exactly considered to be a fringe publication. A list of “Top Ten Weird Government Secrets” was published with number two on that list being “mind control.”

Within that article, it is stated that “some historians argue that the goal of the program was to create a mind-control system by which the CIA could program people to conduct assassinations.” Is it possible that we’ve been seeing this being played out in different venues, for different reasons? For today’s purposes, for gun control, perhaps? To condition the population to accept tighter “security” measures?

Before you laugh and dismiss the above paragraphs, realize what they are saying. This is the exact same thing we see in all of these cases.

Such extraordinarily disturbing events that have such monumental impacts on society, these shootings serve only the malignant, demonic agendas of the Fed/Gov/NWO social controllers who formulate these terrible mass killings as part of black budget classified social engineering programs. These incidents themselves act as a means to further condition, manipulate and control the United States population, and indeed the world at large. I hope that wherever you are finding this that you are not afraid to question your reality, and that you approached this article with enough curiosity and healthy skepticism to make it through to the end. Please do not take my word for it, do some research, ask questions, and most importantly support the alternative media and citizen journalist like myself. It is only through our followers, communities, and donations that we are able to have the resources to research, travel, and conduct citizen investigations. Without your support the only narrative that will ever come out of these events is the one being controlled by the establishment’s elite authorities who often have a vested interest in covering up the truth.

Danny F. Quest, is an artist, blogger, journalist, and media personality. Co. Founder of TheTruther.us, Danny works as a Freelance journalist and graphic designer for WeAreChange.org, author of ‘120 characters or less’ The guide to winning a debate in the Digtal age. Danny is also working on two documentary films, I love my country but hate what they are doing” and “30 days in Gaza” depicting what it is for Palestinians to live under Israeli occupation.

Source: Waking Times

