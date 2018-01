7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Strange Sounds

That’s totally out of this world. The irridescence, the form, the brightness, all look unnatural! These surreal polar stratospheric ‘clouds’ were captured by David Alvarado over Lamas, in the region of San Martín, Peru on January 18, 2018.

