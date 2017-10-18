The Cuban Embassy Sound Wave Problems: What’s Going On?

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Catherine J. Frompovich

Are people really going bonkers? Are people being medically diagnosed erroneouslywith all sorts of mental health problems which may be ‘manifesting’ as part of the ultimate quest by either the New World Order, deep state or shadow governments – possibly other malevolent actors, too – involved in clandestine social engineering work and sending out ‘test patterns’, while ‘perfecting’ “transhumanism” reprogramming in Homo sapiens?

What a question to ask?

However, that’s what I took away after listening to and taking notes of the 3 hour 20 minute talk show, “Clyde Lewis Ground Zero,” posted October 14, 2017 featuring guests Dr. John Hall, MD, and Elana Freeland discussing the Cuban U.S. Embassy covert electronic attacks that left diplomats and embassy employees deaf and suffering other health problems and the Associated Press’s October 12th release of a “sound recording” of what embassy workers and others in the nearby area apparently also experienced.

Warning: Clyde Lewis plays that offensive sound wave recording for ten seconds, which may adversely affect your emotions and feelings, as it did to some listeners who texted and emailed their experiences during the show.

There’s a gold-color timeline bar at the bottom of the web page where you access the program. The first 39 minutes are consumed in small talk, but the nitty gritty starts around 50 minutes with Dr. John Hall. Prior to Dr. Hall’s expert input on ELFs and targeted individuals (TIs), we hear mention of asymmetrical warfare; brain jamming; and gang-stalking. The first time Lewis plays the ‘sound’ appears around 48:07 on the timeline bar.

Here’s what I learned from the discussion with Dr. Hall.

There are EMF weapons and some targeted individuals experience them. There is evidence of brain concussion from the electronic waves transmitted.

Gang-stalking is a 24/7 psychological harassment technique. The human brain is very sensitive to ELFs (electromagnetic low frequencies) which replaces “chipping” that was talked about in MK Ultra. Now the MK Ultra mind control aspects can be done with broadcasting through a cell phone! There can be concussion-like symptoms too.

Around 1 hour 3 minutes 43 seconds on the timeline, we hear about callers and Tweeters saying they’ve heard that sound where they live! Dr. Hall says that the technology is designed to mimic mental health illness and that tinnitus is 300% higher in the targeted individual community. He offers psychotronic weaponry and electronic harassment!

One caller into the show talked about how he became electromagnetically hypersensitive after answering an online political poll regarding his intent to vote for Donald Trump. Check out that around 1 hour 20 minutes.

Elana Freeland, an EMF researcher and best-selling author on the subject, enters the discussion around 1 hour 29 minutes. She says microwave weapons run off cell towers or satellites. She wanted to know if targeted individuals experienced any burns. However, there is much memory loss and no recall in most individuals.

Can you believe the medical profession is claiming what’s happening is “mass hysteria”—something they also claim about young girls who experience horrible adverse health effects after receiving the HPV vaccines! Mass hysteria seems to be the new meme in medical diagnoses either because allopathic medicine is so ignorant of human physiology or is buying into consensus science that is propelling the covert experimentation going on with humans in the push toward transhumanism.

The really scary part about all this “smart” microwave technology is that its waves can be beamed through walls and even goes through the human body no matter where you are, especially if you are using a live cell phone or working in a Wi-Fi ‘enriched’ environment at home, at work, at school, in a public place like a café or even your doctor’s office, where it definitely does not belong, in my opinion.

Elana expressed her opinion that she thought they are ‘testing’ the new 5G rollout and millimeter wave lengths, which are very damaging [1]. According to Joel M. Moskowitz, PhD, Director Center for Family and Community Health, School of Public Health University of California, Berkeley, website “Electromagnetic Radiation Safety” [1]

What does research tell us about the biologic and health effects of millimeter waves? Millimeter waves (MMWs) are mostly absorbed within 1 to 2 millimeters of human skin and in the surface layers of the cornea. Thus, the skin or near-surface zones of tissues are the primary targets of the radiation. Since skin contains capillaries and nerve endings, MMW bio-effects may be transmitted through molecular mechanisms by the skin or through the nervous system. Thermal (or heating) effects occur when the power density of the waves is above 5–10 mW/cm2. Such high-intensity MMWs act on human skin and the cornea in a dose-dependent manner—beginning with heat sensation followed by pain and physical damage at higher exposures. Temperature elevation can impact the growth, morphology and metabolism of cells, induce production of free radicals, and damage DNA. [CJF emphasis] [….] Although biologic effects of low-intensity MMWs have been studied for decades, particularly in Eastern Europe, study results are often inconsistent because the effects are related to many factors including the frequency, modulation, power density, and duration of the exposures, as well as the type of tissue or cells being investigated. Results vary across studies—MMWs have been shown to induce or inhibit cell death and enhance or suppress cell proliferation. Some studies found that the radiation inhibits cell cycle progression, and some studies reported no biologic effects (Le Drean et al., 2013)

Elana offers that many of the experiments are done at night to study sleep and “dream engineering.”

Waking up around or before 3 AM for no known reason may be a clue you are being ‘targeted’?

However, Elana offers that our breathing in the weather geoengineering chemtrails nanobots is their real target in order to stimulate those nanobots in our lungs, brain and blood. All those high tech devices we covet, and are addicted to, can resonate from cell towers! Now do you see why so many cell towers have to be constructed?

Elana mentions the work of “futurist” Ray Kurzweil [2] and the work going on regarding transhumanism processes and singularity [3], which scares the be-jeepers out of some people. Why? Because

…singularity)[1] is the hypothesis that the invention of artificial superintelligence will abruptly trigger runaway technological growth, resulting in unfathomable changes to human civilization. [3]

As a retired healthcare professional, who understands the adverse role of toxic and heavy metals in the human organism, I have this to offer: It is my personal opinionthe more heavy metals, e.g., mercury (ethyl or methyl), aluminum, lead, even health-necessary metalloenzymes [4] such as overloads of iron, copper, zinc, selenium, etc. probably will predispose your body to become more electromagnetically hypersensitive (EHS) or idiopathic environmental intolerance (IEI) to microwaves such as those produced by AMI Smart Meters, which interact with heavy metals. Recall you are not to place a metal object in your microwave oven, if you use one.

People with metal medical devices in their bodies need to take note, too.

However, one of the serious health problems with weather geoengineering as part of technology’s quest toward transhumanism, in my opinion, is: No living entity on Planet Earth can avoid not being contaminated with aluminum chaff we are forced to breathe in, plus other metallic components such as cadmium, nickel, strontium and uranium [5] found in chemtrails laid down by weather geoengineering or solar radiation management.

Plant life and the environment also are affected by all the aluminum now super-saturating the ground and water. Just take a look at the trees how stressed they are, as they should not be taking all that aluminum up into their leaves. Can that be why forest fires probably are more dramatic and more prevalent recently?

When will we wake up that technology is not our friend, but may be a serious two-edged sword?

