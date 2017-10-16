Those Cuban Sonic Attacks… Again…

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joseph P. Farrell

There’s been more information to come out about those mysterious Cuban embassy “sonic” weapons attacks, and this one has some disturbing high octane speculative implications. According to this article from Zero Hedge, the victims of these attacks were all American intelligence “assets,” i.e., spies(article shared by Mr. J.C.):

Mysterious Cuban ‘Sonic Attacks’ Targeted US Spies

Now, the reader will have noted that I placed this blog under “mind control”, and we’ll get back to this problem in a moment, form it relates directly to today’s high octane speculation.

The article makes a number of assertions, but I want to focus on three of these:

1) The goal of the attacks was to disrupt Cuban-American relations:

If disrupting US-Cuba relations was the attack’s intent, then they have clearly succeeded: The US quietly expelled two Cuban diplomats in August. And by withdrawing most of its embassy personnel and warning travelers to stay away from the island, the US is signaling a chill in travel and trade that could prevent Cubans from visiting family members in the US. The reduction in embassy staff means visa processing has been suspended indefinitely.

As I’ve indicated in previous blogs, I concur with this assessment. The problem this raises, however, is that neither Cuba nor the USA is therefore directly behind the attacks. If this is the motivation, then it has to come from some other nation or group – including rogue groups within Cuban or American intelligence – that does not want relations to improve.

2) The USA does not know what type of weapon is involved:

So far, the US has been unable to identify the weapon used in the attacks. Initially, the State Department gave diplomats the option of leaving Havana, but many, including some of the attack victims, opted to remain.

This, I think, is laughable, given the many patents one can examine for precisely this type of weapon or “mind manipulation” technology. One doesn’t have to dig very far. What I suspect is the actual case is that the US authorities know good and well what sort of technology it is. The problem rather is that disclosing the nature of it would (1) admit its existence, which the US government does not want to do, for that would open up a whole can of worms it doesn’t want opened up (e.g., a re-trial of convicted Robert Kennedy murderer Sirhan Sirhan, whose case shows all the signs of mind manipulation and has all the hallmarks of being a classic “Manchurian Candidate”); and (2) possibly indicating who the real attackers are, which again, the US authorities would be loathe to do, because it would admit a rogue element in Cuba and/or America is doing it, or that some other actor is involved that it doesn’t want to confront directly (China or Russia), or that it does not want to admit exists (an extra-territorial group).

Which brings us to the kernel of the Zero Hedge article and the third problem:

3) The attacks were predominantly against American intelligence assets:

Just days after the Associated Press reported that the State Department planned to withdraw most of its personnel from the Cuban embassy in Havana, the wire service is returning with another revelatory scoop about the mysterious “sonic attacks” that have caused injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening in 21 embassy personnel: Many of the diplomats targeted were US spies, partly explaining the State Department’s reluctance to discuss the attacks. Frightening attacks on U.S. personnel in Havana struck the heart of America’s spy network in Cuba, with intelligence operatives among the first and most severely affected victims, The Associated Press has learned. It wasn’t until U.S. spies, posted to the embassy under diplomatic cover, reported hearing bizarre sounds and experiencing even stranger physical effects that the United States realized something was wrong, individuals familiar with the situation said. However, the AP’s government sources refused to confirm a timeline for the attacks, or provide other basic details, underscoring the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

These allegations are much more problematic, for if true, then it means that whoever is targeting American personnel in Cuba, this entity has very good intelligence on just who American’s intelligence assets in Cuba really are. And this has to have them burning the midnight oil in the bowels of the American national security apparatus, for this information, ultimately, could only come into the possession of this entity by one of three means: cyber-warfare, i.e., hacking into the “NOC lists” of American intelligence agencies, or through a highly placed mole or moles in those agencies, or some combination of both. This is, of course, the old James Angleton nightmare, who literally spent most of his late career turning the Central Intelligence Agency inside out and upside down looking for a Soviet mole he believed was there. The problem in this instance is that there are any number of players capable either of hacking into, or placing moles into, America’s intelligence apparatus: Britain, France, Germany, Israel, Russia… you name it, the list is almost endless. So in other words, there is now a counter-intelligence analysis taking place:

(1) Who is responsible for the attacks on American spies? (2) How did they even learn who they were? (3) What is to be done about it?

The real question now is who? I have my suspicions (and they’re not the ones one might think), but I’d like to hear from you about who you think it is.

Continues…

The IRS, The Equifax Hack, and the Cuba Thing

By Joseph P. Farrell

Yesterday, you’ll recall, I blogged about the latest twist in the strange Cuban embassy “sonic weapons” attack. That latest “twist” being that according to the Associated Press, the attacks were mostly targeted on American spies. Accepting for the sake of argument that this information was true, I argued yesterday that if that was the case, then the USA had a counter-intelligence nightmare on its hands, for the names of human agents are one of the mostly closely guarded secrets of any intelligence agency or apparatus. Such information, I argued, could only have come from one of three methods of penetrations into the American national security structure: (1) a human mole or moles highly placed in various agencies, (2) cyber-hacking into sensitive databases, or (3) some combination of both. Because of this implication of the AP story, I argued that there is now a huge, though obviously very quiet and secret, counter-intelligence effort under way within the various intelligence agencies of the USA; all, without exception – from ONI and AFOSI to the DIA, State Department, Treasury, the FBI and CIA – are now in high counter-intelligence gear.

In the middle of all of this we’ve had the story about the Equifax hack, and true to its incompetent form, the US goobernment appears to be committing a kind of cyber-suicide with its next move, for believe it or not, the Internal Revenue Service wants to hire Equifax to – you guessed it – “protect” American taxpayer data:

This Isn’t A Joke: The IRS Just Hired Equifax To Safeguard Taxpayer Data

I reproduce the opening paragraphs just to make the stunning point:

Just hours after Equifax CEO Rick Smith wrapped up his testimony before the House Energy and Commerce committee – the first in a series of Congressional “fact-finding missions” about the hack – Politico reported that the IRS last week awarded the disgraced credit monitoring bureau with a $7.25 no-bid contract even as the company struggled to address suspicions that it mislead investors and customers by withholding information about one of the most damaging data breaches in US history. Equifax famously waited more than a month to disclose that hackers had infiltrated its servers and absconded with the sensitive financial information of more than 140 million customers, sparking widespread outrage that only intensified after reporters discovered that several of the company’s senior executives – including its CFO – cashed out of shares and options in the weeks before the company came clean about the hack. According to the terms of the IRS contract, Equifax would be responsible for verifying taxpayer identities and help prevent fraud under a no-bid contract issued last week. As if the IRS’s decision to entrust the disgraced credit bureau with sensitive taxpayer data wasn’t galling enough, the agency seemingly fast-tracked the contract by classifying it as a “sole source order” – a designation that allows the agency to circumvent the bidding process by claiming a given vendor is the only one capable of executing the contract. However, the agency’s justification for this designation is baffling, considering that there are two other credit bureaus in the US that offer a nearly identical suite of services. The notice describes the contract as a “sole source order,” meaning Equifax is the only company deemed capable of providing the service. It says the order was issued to prevent a lapse in identity checks while officials resolve a dispute over a separate contract. Lawmakers from both parties demanded an explanation from the agency, which has endured several memorable data-security lapses – including a 2015 breach that exposed the sensitive financial information of more than 100,000 taxpayers.

So what’s really going on here?

I submit (high octane speculation again) that it’s not about government incompetence or the usual “sleaze” factor one has come to expect from Washington. Rather, there is an agenda, and the agenda is precisely that we’ve seen elsewhere: to make all aspects of government transparent and beholden to large corporations – imagine a credit bureau with access to the IRS taxpayer database! – and not transparent or beholden to the people. In effect, what the IRS-Equifax merger (which is what it really is) is all about is the further perfection of collateral for a coming slave-state (we being the slaves of course). This model of the “perfection of collateral” has been discussed by former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Catherine Fitts, and this merger seems to be an egregious example of it.

But the capital perfecters now have two huge problems: the Cuba embassy attacks, the recent Fitzgerald and John McCain incidents reveal the existence of sophisticated mind manipulation technologies, as well as technologies apparently able to target specific electrical systems. And as I also argued with respect to the Cuban embassy attacks and the revelation that they now appear to be targeting American human intelligence assets, such targeting can only imply either a highly placed mole or moles within the intelligence complex of the USA, or a profound cyber-hacking capability, or both. All this implies that their “perfection of collateral” is entirely “hackable” both from the database standpoint and from the standpoint of the collateral(us) itself.

In short, if, as many believe, the ‘globaloneyists’ are using mind manipulation and cyber technologies to manipulate us and our information, their opponents can easily do the same to them(and us).

Welcome to the mind and information war folks.

See you on the flip side…

