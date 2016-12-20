The Dark Triad – How Pedophiles and Psychopaths are Created

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Nathaniel Mauka

There are many neurological disorders which may lead to psychopathy and pedophilia, but a vile set of characteristics which acts as the underlying psychology of a predator is known as the Dark Triad. It is as combination of personality traits, that if developed when one is young enough, often predisposes them to develop the kind of behaviors all too often seen in people in positions of power in our society today.

Traits of the Dark Triad

The Dark Triad is the foundation of a host of undesirable behaviors including aggressiveness, sexual opportunism, and uncontrolled impulsivity, psychopathy and predatory behavior in general.

The three traits are:

Narcissism – A narcissist is clinically, and deeply rooted, with an internalized sense of self. This person truly believes they are superior to everybody else simply because they are who they are and they exist. What they experience is akin to a god complex. Their seemingly infinite self-regard is actually a coping mechanism for a deeply fractured sense of Self, which can be created by unthinkable acts of sexual abuse. A narcissist is so consumed with self ‘love,’ that they have no ability to empathize with another’s pain. All people with narcissism are not sex offenders and pedophiles, but child sex offenders display narcissism in it most destructive form. Because this person cannot put a child’s needs above their own they find it very easy to commit acts which can permanently emotionally and even physically scar a child. This is essentially the insensitive psychopath.

Machiavellianism – Hand in hand with narcissism is Machiavellianism. This is the tendency for someone to see all social paradigms and scenarios as games of strategy that require meticulous maneuvering. They see life as a game of poker or chess, always gaming for a win. They see people only as ‘assets’ which can be used and discarded as they see fit to achieve their aims. They are often very manipulative, and because they are also usually intelligent, they play their game of chess or poker, often making mental moves way ahead of their perceived competition. This person only manipulates, they do not relate.Machiavellianism is the art of duplicity which forms the core intellectual component of the dark triad.

Psychopathy – This is the reason that the vast majority of people on this planet are not pedophiles, and also the reason you cannot train yourself to be a dark triad individual. Psychopathy is how your brain connects your behavioral choices to your sense of guilt/remorse. Most of us have experienced love, and therefore have developed empathy. Even if our upbringings had emotional abuse, physical abuse, or some other type of unwanted influence, the extreme abuse characteristic of psychopaths is not in our realm of being. Someone with acute psychopathy has no aversion for immoral or harmful behavior, predominantly because they feel no empathy, guilt or remorse when doing bad things. This, too, is often the result of being abused so horribly that they cannot interact with others in a normal way.

The Dark Triad Survey

While many of us might seek admiration and flattery we have internal moral controls which influence how we go about getting that admiration or attention. Have a look at this questionnaire, which most non-psychotic, non-narcissistic, and non-machiavellian people would answer ‘no’ to from start to finish.

I tend to manipulate others to get my way. I tend to lack remorse. I tend to want others to admire me. I tend to be unconcerned with the morality of my actions. I have used deceit or lied to get my way. I tend to be callous or insensitive. I have used flattery to get my way. I tend to seek prestige or status. I tend to be cynical. I tend to exploit others toward my own end. I tend to expect special favors from others. I want others to pay attention to me.

What Makes a Pedophile?

Although a pedophile can develop due to a genetic predisposition, with certain people indeed having abnormal brain structures, through the latest research we can understand that this crisis is largely the outcome of a conscious, detailed plan to control the mind and environment of certain people from a young age, such that they become aberrant in their personalities and sexual tastes. The problem often begins with rampant and grotesque sexual abuse, that typically starts when a child is barely able to walk and talk.

If these traits aren’t reinforced as a child, they will likely never develop. This is why ‘normal’ men and women can look at powerful men (predominantly, though women are pedophiles, too) who act in abhorrent ways as odd. To those who have these three traits themselves, they will actually look up to a pedophile, and want to experience pleasure and power in the same way that they do.

A Cultural Phenomenon

The Dark Triad is rewarded within our culture, and often glorified by our media and promoted as is these are necessary qualities, inherently found in successful, rich and powerful people.

You will notice that many of the accounts of pedophilia and child abuse coming out into the open now mostly expose individuals in power – police officers and government officials, world leaders, politicians, religious figures, social influencers, etc. Recently an internet pedophilia ring was exposed with an incredible 70,000 members, among them were scout leaders, teachers, cops, and those many in society would generally look to as ‘trusted’ individuals.

Nathaniel Mauka is a researcher of the dark side of government and exopolitics, and a staff writer for Waking Times.

Source: Waking Times

