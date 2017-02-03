DARPA Genetically Modified Humans for a Super Soldier Army

156 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Paul A. Philips

I’m talking about the Pentagon’s DARPA (Defence Advanced Research Project Agency) creation of a super soldier army with super human abilities achieved through genetic modification.

Going on for some years, shrouded in secrecy, these mutants will make future wars totally different games.

The genetic modification of specific human genes will give these soldiers certain characteristics advantageous on the battlefield, giving rise to the most amazing abilities and performances.

Smarter, sharper, more focussed and more physically stronger than their enemy counterparts these soldiers will be capable of telepathy, run faster than Olympic champions, lift up record-breaking weights through the development of exoskeletons, re-grow limbs lost in combat, possess a super-strong immune system, go for days and days without food or sleep.

Then there’s the emotional side. These soldiers will have the empathy genes deleted and show no mercy, while devoid of fear.

Even more disturbingly, the “Human Assisted Neutral Devices program” involving brain controlling allows the ‘joystick’ remote operation of soldiers from some far away control centre.

All this has been revealed, even in mainstream media. In spite of the secrecy fiction writer Simon Conway was allowed into the Pentagon’s DARPA and given a guided tour.

Doesn’t this suggest that DARPA are well into the final stages and they want us to get use to the idea of a genetically modified super soldier army?

The type of super human characteristics that have been developed (or in the development stages) in the soldiers is indicated by funding allocations.

For example, DARPA has handed out a $40 million grant to California and Pennsylvania Universities to develop memory-controlling implants.

It has also been revealed that DARPA awarded $9.9 million to the Institute for Preclinical Studies Texas A and M University to develop a means of surviving significant blood loss.

This would overcome the normal difficulties in requiring life-saving medical treatment immediately after combat injury which is known to be difficult to give during the complications and dangers encountered on the battle field.

Another characteristic in development is having the soldiers genetically modified to hibernate throughout winter.

There is a gene in squirrels that produces an enzyme in the pancreas which enables this ability. This gene can be taken from the squirrel and inserted into soldiers.

Summary… some serious points to consider

1. It has to be remembered that wars are secretly manufactured for power, profit and political gain.

So all the massive funding gone into these projects only goes into supporting false pretexts created by the powers that be for their own selfish means to an end… regardless of the consequences. There’s never enough money for humanity but a blank cheque for war.

2. As history has shown us any advantage created will sooner or later be matched by the enemy.

Human genetic modification technology for military advantages shouldn’t be any different and will be matched as a response by the enemy after their realization that the technology exists.

Indeed, this in effect cancels out any advantages as in the historic case of the nuclear alms race with the political super powers.

3. Are we humans next? Will the genetic modification technology extend into civilians?

Rather than give us anything to our advantage will it be used for dumbing down and control in a scientific dictatorship? What about those memory-controlling implants mentioned?

Consider the sinister implications: Remember the Arnold Schwarzenegger film ‘Total Recall’ involving false memory implants?

4. When it comes to genetic modification there’s always the dangers related to tinkering with life: What about the long-term consequences and the spread of these genes over generations?

What about the potential irreversible damages as in those related to the transhumanist agenda?

The Synthetic Agenda: The Distorted Heart of the New World Order

As Geoffrey Ling DARPA director at the Technologies Office said to Agence France Presse “It is risky…” — Well, he should know!

5. Last but not least there are the ethical considerations… What will be the humanitarian cost? Could this by design lead us to the road to Hell?

NWO Control System Vs. The Awakening — Which Will It Win?

Alexander: This insane culture of perpetual war must end once and for all. Our species has overcome many great challenges in its long history for survival and it is highly probable that we will destroy ourselves, if you don’t learn to love and respect each other.

We cannot pretend to be civilized and continue to kill each other at the same time. There is no problem in the world that we cannot solve peacefully.

Let’s make the military obsolete by refusing to join and make wars obsolete by refusing to fight.

This article (DARPA Genetically Modified Humans for a Super Soldier Army) was originally published on New Paradigm and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Humans Are Free.