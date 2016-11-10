The Event Chronicle
David Icke Explains Reason for Trump’s Election Result

By on

Author David Icke talks about the US election shocker and what it says about the relationship between society and big government.

In the end, Trump’s success was an expression of a complete rejection of the political establishment and the two party system. Like BREXIT, Trump’s surprise electoral result represents a much bigger social and spiritual tremor happening beneath the establishment’s feet – one that the mainstream are prepared to admit. Watch:

Via: 21st Century Wire

  1. Victoria Wendel on

    It was a vote against the machine, of business as usual. Hang on people. Matter must break down the old forms before the new emerges. Think cymatics as a 3d example of what is happening. Manifest love! Meditaye and prayer can change everything!!!

