David Icke Explains Reason for Trump’s Election Result

159 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Author David Icke talks about the US election shocker and what it says about the relationship between society and big government.

In the end, Trump’s success was an expression of a complete rejection of the political establishment and the two party system. Like BREXIT, Trump’s surprise electoral result represents a much bigger social and spiritual tremor happening beneath the establishment’s feet – one that the mainstream are prepared to admit. Watch:

Via: 21st Century Wire

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!