David Rockefeller link to JFK assassination exposed!

By Kevin Barrett

David Rockefeller, founder of the Trilateral Commission and confessed conspirator against the American republic, died Monday at the age of 101.

Chief spokesman for the web of oil and banking interests that dominate the Western Deep State, Rockefeller’s tombstone should feature the following two quotes as his epitaph:

Some even believe we [Rockefeller family] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – One World, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it. David Rockefeller, Memoirs We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the work is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a World Government.The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries. David Rockefeller to Trilateral Commission in 1991

Rockefeller, whose family made its fortune in oil, will be remembered as a key figure in the ongoing conspiracy to suppress alternative energy and keep the world addicted to fossil fuel, in order to maintain a hierarchy of power based on energy distribution and engineered scarcity. To maintain that hierarchy of control, Rockefeller and his co-conspirators have badly damaged earth’s ecosystem with unnecessary carbon emissions, oil spills, and other toxic side effects of the imposed fossil fuel energy grid.

David Rockefeller was such an important figure that he had to “give the nod” to the JFK assassination. On the night of November 21, 1963, Rockefeller’s right hand man and emissary John J. McCloy, along with J. Edgar Hoover and his “wife” Clyde Tolson, ultra-corrupt Vice President Lyndon Johnson, mafia hit man Jack Ruby, future president Richard M. Nixon, George Brown (of Brown and Root), and other Deep State kingpins gathered at mafia lynchpin Clint Murchison’s house in Dallas. Johnson emerged from the meeting to tell his mistress Madeleine Duncan Brown that “after tomorrow, those goddamn Kennedies will never embarrass me again.”

Renowned lawyer William Pepper, a friend of a member of the Rockefeller family, a few years ago sought to meet David Rockefeller to discuss his role in the JFK assassination and set the historical record straight. Now Pepper will never get the chance. Rockefeller has taken that secret, along with so many others, to his grave.

Listen to William Pepper describe his effort to meet David Rockefeller to discuss sending McCloy to OK the JFK assassination – fast forward to the final segment of my interview with Pepper on Truth Jihad Radio

The government did it, the media’s covering it up

Dr. William Pepper won a 1999 jury trial proving US government agencies, including the FBI, CIA and US Army, murdered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Dr. King’s family and the King Center have been shouting this from the rooftops for 17 years now, but the media refuses to report this simple fact.) Now his brand-new book The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. summarizes his findings—and adds shocking new details, including the name of Memphis Police Department sharpshooter who shot King (he is still alive, and Pepper talked to him quite recently) and the names of those who finished the job of killing Dr. King in the hospital after the shooting.

William Pepper’s The Plot to Kill King is a monumentally important book. The fruit of decades of painstaking research, featuring full-length affidavits from witnesses and perpetrators, it not only solves the King murder case once and for all, but also reveals more about the way the Deep State operates than any other book you are ever likely to read.

At the end of this interview, William Pepper – whose current work focuses on freeing the innocent patsy of the Robert Kennedy assassination, Sirhan Sirhan – discusses his relationship with the Rockefeller family, and how he almost got a chance to go face-to-face with David Rockefeller about Rockefeller’s apparent complicity in the JFK assassination.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed because he was about to lead 500,000 people to Washington, DC and start a revolution. That revolution is long overdue – as every American who learns the truth about “deep events” like the 1960s assassinations, 9/11 and false flag terrorism, election fraud, and other suppressed issues will surely agree.

