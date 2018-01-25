David Seaman: BIG FISA Memo Updates — Plus Wray May Be a FBI Whitehat??

The Text Messages:

Rep. Gaetz says he believes upon reviewing the memo in conjunction with disgraced FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages “the picture becomes very clear.” The text messages reportedly contained within them a plot to cause physical harm to Trump, an “insurance policy” incase he was elected, and ‘secret society meetings’ at an undisclosed location after the President was elected.

Recently, however, it has been reported that 50,000 of the Strzok and Page messages seem to have ‘disappeared’ from the FBI database. The public was outraged, citing the similarities between these texts and the disappearance of the 33,000 Hillary Clinton emails during her FBI investigation.

Senator Ron Johnson immediately dispersed a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray explaining his concerns on the missing text messages. Johnson cites one archived conversation in which Agent Strzok mentions another agent, James Rybicki. According to the text, Rybicki ensured President Obama’s name was omitted during James Comey’s public statement on July 5, 2016.

(https://www.scribd.com/document/369669775/Senator-Ron-Johnson-Letter-to-FBI-Director-Christopher-Wray)

Rybicki was chief of staff to former Director Comey and remained chief of staff to FBI Director Wray until just recently. Three days after these messages resurfaced, it was announced that Agent Rybicki would be leaving the bureau.

While some have accused Trump appointed Director Wray of being a “black hat” it seems, to his credit, he handled compromised agent Rybicki swiftly. It is also important to note the timing of Rybicki’s departure from the FBI, as it came immediately following the deletion of the text messages.

When asked if FBI Director Wray threatened to resign, Trump responded,

“No he didn’t at all. Not even a little bit. Nope. And he’s going to do a good job.”

Trump has also stated previously he is confident Wray can fight the ‘Deep State.’

When pressed on the matter, Press Secretary Sanders reiterates:

“He [Trump] certainly has 100% confidence in Director Wray. That’s why he put him there. He feels like he is the right person to lead in the FBI. We’re not going to let a few bad actors tarnish the entire group.”

It seems Director Wray is still on President Trump’s side, despite recent rumors.