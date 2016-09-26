David Wilcock Podcast with Jim Harold

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Ascension Mysteries — Paranormal Podcast #448

NY Times Best Selling author David Wilcock talks to us about the nature of reality and the struggle of good vs. evil.

In part two, we talked to Alejandro Rojas of OpenMinds.TV about the latest developments in UFOlogy.

Thanks David and Alejandro!

Source: Jim Harold

Via: Ascension with Mother Earth

The Ascension Mysteries

David Wilcock’s previous New York Times bestsellers, The Source Field Investigations and The Synchronicity Key, used cutting-edge alternative science to reveal oft-hidden truths about our universe. In The Ascension Mysteries, David takes us on a gripping personal journey that describes the secret cosmic battle between positive and negative happening every day, hidden in both the traumas of our own lives and the world’s headlines.

Through his contact with a positive higher intelligence behind the UFO phenomenon, groundbreaking scientific information, and data from high-ranking government whistle-blowers, David reveals that the earth is now on the front lines of a battle that has been raging between positive and negative extraterrestrials for hundreds of thousands of years. The Ascension Mysteries explores the towering personal obstacles David overcame to unlock the great secrets of our universe and looks ahead to what this battle means for each of us personally. By unifying ancient texts from a variety of religions with scientific data and insider testimony, David presents a stunning conclusion—that Earth is on the verge of a massive cosmic event that will transform matter, energy, consciousness, and biological life as we now know it and will utterly defeat the great villains of our time.

The Ascension Mysteries is available on Amazon.