Dear Family and Friends: it's Time to Wake Up

By Phillip J. Watt

I know you’ve struggled to deal with many of the harsh truths of the world, yet there’s also so much brilliance to this reality that I don’t want you to miss out on as well. But to feel that side of the coin, it’s necessary to face how it all works on the systemic and material levels.

It’s no surprise to anyone that greed and vanity has spread like wildfire across our modern minds. So much so that our collective heart has been suffocating under their toxic weight. Yet there’s no need to despair; there are many people who have stepped into the authenticity of their heart and are working towards bringing some sanity, honor and justice to our mad world.

War. Poverty. Rape. Hatred. The list goes on. These realities might be ‘normal’ in the context of humanity’s history, but it doesn’t always need to be this way. We literally have the technology, know-how and spirit to finally create an existence where the basic needs of humanity are met, especially that deep sense of communion and comradery with our fellow-man which most of us are missing.

