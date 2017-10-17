Tuesday, October 17
Car-Bomb Kills "One-Woman WikiLeaks" Who Led The Panama Papers Revelations
October 17, 2017
Destructive wildfires in Portugal and Spain claim at least 31 lives
October 17, 2017
Car-Bomb Kills "One-Woman WikiLeaks" Who Led The Panama Papers Revelations
October 17, 2017
This Is What Americans Heard During The Mysterious Cuban Sonic Attacks, And Why Experts Don't Buy It
October 16, 2017
This Declassified Document Is the Ultimate Proof
Research
This Declassified Document Is the Ultimate Proof
October 17, 2017
Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense
Subject: Justification for US Military Intervention in Cuba
Document Source:
http://www.gwu.edu/~nsarchiv/news/200…
