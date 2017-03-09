The Event Chronicle
Former CIA Officer Robert David Steele Lays Out The Purple Revolution Plan
Deep State To PizzaGate: Truth Unsealed with Robert David Steele

Robert David Steele is a former CIA agent who claims that Donald Trump is under siege from the deep state and members of his own inner circle. Trump will not make it past 2018 if he does not purge himself from the toxic forces working against him. A violent American Spring is coming, Reince Priebus is covering up for Pizzagate pedophiles and Mike Pence and Priebus may be working to declare Trump incompetent and have him impeached. David Zublick brings you the horrible truth in this exclusive interview!

