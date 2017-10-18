8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kerry Cassidy

The fires in Northern California are clearly the work of planning and an attack orchestrated by the Illuminati and their cohorts. This video proves not only the type of weapon testing they were doing but their targeted zoning areas for this slash and burn effort. MUST SEE!

This in essence gives you motive and delivery mechanism for the crime!

As known, the houses in Northern California were on prime real estate and those in power want the land cleared of the people and their dwellings in order to repossess and control what would be built there in the future. With the sky rocketing value of Northern California wine, this land became a focus for prime real estate development.

Watch:

This article (Directed Energy Weapon / Wine Country Relocation Fires) was originally published on Project Camelot and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

