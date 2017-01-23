Donald Trump’s Bodyguard Has Fake Arms, Why? (Videos)

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Editor Note: I’ve seen some silly claims today that Trump’s bodyguard during his inauguration walk is a “reptilian”. The following explanation seems much more plausible, so I thought I’d share this one. 😉

By N. Morgan

Several members of the military and law enforcement community noticed something very unusual about one of Trump’s bodyguards, after the historical inauguration.

The Secret Service agent is question, who happens to bear an uncanny resemblance to Hitman Agent 47, seemed to have very stiff and odd looking arms, that were in an strange resting position.

After further review of the video and images, the military experts observed that his hands stayed in that exact same position for hours.

Their conclusion is they believe he had fake arms so he could conceal a fully automatic rifle in the ready position under his coat.

Numerous members of the military community speculated it was likely a FN-P90 rifle.

References: http://fraghero.com/trumps-bodyguard-fake-arms-reason/

Source: Before It’s News

Via: Truth Unsealed

