Dr Cantwell: Man-made HIV/AIDS Was Government Eugenics Program

Thirty-five million people worldwide have died of AIDS; and millions more are currently infected. How did AIDS start?

By Alan R Cantwell, M.D.

My research suggests HIV entered the gay population via an experimental hepatitis B vaccine that had been contaminated by a chimpanzee virus.

This vaccine was administered to gay men in preliminary trials shortly before 1976-1977 and during the actual hepatitis B experiment (1978-1980) at the New York Blood Center in Manhattan.

These were exclusively in young, healthy, primarily white and well-educated homosexuals in Manhattan. And it was closely followed by the “gay plague” of AIDS.

A bit of background: forced transfer of deadly viruses between animal species held in laboratories, and the development of cancer and AIDS-like immunosuppressive viruses, were commonplace as part of the “War on Cancer” during the years from 1968 to 1980.

The Special Cancer Virus Program (1968-1980) that preceded AIDS

The Special Cancer Virus Program, under the direction of the NIH — National Institutes of Health — was initiated by President Nixon as part of his “War on Cancer.”

This program, the SCVP, involved the leading virologists and medical research institutions in America.

Its purpose was to prove that certain animal viruses could cause human cancer.

This required the dangerous transfer of viruses between animal species, as well as adapting these viruses into human cells.

In the laboratory process, numerous AIDS-like retroviruses were created.

I read many of the annual reports by the Special Cancer Virus Program at the time.

They repeatedly stated that animal-derived “human candidate viruses” would not be tested in humans. Just contemplate that phrase – human candidate viruses!

This genetic engineering of viruses was largely kept hidden from the public.

And hardly anyone saw the ease with which these animal viruses (particularly primate viruses) could mysteriously contaminate laboratories and go unrecognized.

For example, Robert Gallo, a Project Officer in the SCVP program, reported a discovery in 1975 of a “new” and “human” HL-23 virus.

It eventually proved to be three different contaminating ape viruses (gibbon ape virus, simian sarcoma virus, and baboon endogenous virus).

Gallo claimed he had no idea how these primate viruses contaminated his laboratory.

The myth of Patient Zero who brought AIDS to America

In October 2016 the mainstream media finally exonerated Patient Zero, the Canadian airline steward who had been accused [by that very media]of bringing AIDS to America.

Gaetan Dugas, his real name, developed swollen lymph glands in 1979. Diagnosed with Kaposi’s sarcoma (the so-called “gay cancer” of AIDS) in New York City in 1980, he died of kidney failure in 1984 at age 31.

The New York Times (October 26, 2016), which has always avoided serious discussion of the man-made theory of AIDS, headlined ‘HIV arrived in the U.S. long before Patient Zero.’

Dugas was vindicated by computer calculations made by molecular biologists using genetic sequences from the earliest blood specimens of HIV-positive gay men.

These had been – and still are? — stored at the New York Blood Center in 1978-1979.

Those biologists concluded that HIV – “human immunosupressive virus” — spread from Zaire (as the Congo was then called) to Haiti in 1967 – and then on to New York City around 1971.

Other molecular biologists studying the genes of HIV have estimated that the virus entered the African population sometime between 1915 and 1941.

Note that airplanes carrying people and their STDs around the world fly both in and out of Central Africa.

I do not endorse either of those scenarios.

Secret and unethical human experiments in the pre-AIDS era

Unfortunately, doctors have a long and sordid history of unethical experimentation, much of it never reported or publicized in medical journals for obvious reasons.

The horrific Guatemala experiments (1946-1948) were conducted, in part, by the US Public Health Service The study came to light, by accident, in 2010.

Over 5,500 people, including children, were recruited and 1,300 were deliberately infected with various STDs by doctors.

That was admitted to, and apologized for, by the US government.

Critics, who quickly dismiss AIDS as a man-made creation because “doctors would never do that,” need to be aware of this shameful reality.

In 1972, less than a decade before the gay experiment, the government’s notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment was finally abandoned by the CDC under public pressure.

It had begun in 1932 — black men with syphilis were deliberately not treated so that doctors could study the natural progression of the disease until death.

In 1971, the US military’s biological warfare research merged with respectable cancer research.

The biological warfare research program at Fort Detrick, Maryland is now part of the National Cancer Institute, a federal body.

Thus, bio-warfare research at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research can go on under cover of legitimate cancer research.

Chimpanzees

It was not uncommon in the ’70s to test various vaccines on retarded children and black persons in Africa.

Laboratory chimpanzees were infected with hepatitis B by intravenous injections of human saliva and semen. (This was published in appropriate journals.)

In 1974 the New York Blood Center established Vilab II — a rarely-mentioned chimpanzee center in Liberia, Africa.

It was used to infect primates; the goal was to develop hepatitis vaccines for eventual human use. Vilab has recently been disbanded.

By 1978, the year in which the Hepatitis B trial in gays began, the SCVP had produced 37,438 liters of animal retrovirus material.

These were offered to labs around the country for experimentation (The Virus Cancer Program, June 1978, p 282).

By 1980, the Program was disbanded. It had failed to prove that an animal virus could cause human cancer

By the end of the 1970s, homosexual males began to sicken and die due to a “new” and unprecedented immunosuppressive and cancer-causing virus. It was quickly dubbed the “human” immunodeficiency virus – HIV.

The hepatitis B vaccine experiment of 1978 to 1980

As early as 1975, Manhattan gays began donating blood specimens for the vaccine trial. Eventually 13,000 specimens were donated. All of it was retained at the NYBC.

Thus, when a blood test later became available for HIV, the blood was re-tested to trace the introduction and spread of HIV into the gay community beginning in 1978-1979.

The hepatitis B vaccine was developed by Maurice Hilleman and manufactured by Merck. Hilleman was the world’s leading vaccine developer.

He was well aware that the absolute safety of any vaccine could only be proven by testing it in humans.

HIV was unknown in the 1970s and therefore there was no test for it. By the mid-1970s, prior to the actual trial in 1978, the vaccine was developed and tested in chimpanzees. …

Did a chimp immunodeficiency virus contaminate the vaccine?

Such a fear was at least mentioned by June Goodfield in her 1985 book, Quest for the Killers (1985). She writes:

“Was something wrong with the vaccine, possibly contamination?

“This was no theoretic fear, contamination having been suspected in one vaccine batch made by the National Institutes of Health, though never in Merck’s.”

Have a look at Paul Offit’s admission in Vaccinated (2007).

Offit, a leading spokesperson for the vaccine industry, states that Hilleman “would be the first and last to use human blood to make a vaccine. He didn’t know until later that the blood was heavily contaminated with HIV” (p 115).

Note: HIV could hardly have “heavily contaminated” the vaccine made from the pooled blood of gay men in 1976-1977, when there were no AIDS cases and no evidence of HIV anywhere in the stored blood specimens in the U.S.

Offit tries to reassure us:

“Although HIV was likely present in the blood from which he had made his early preparations of his vaccine, Maurice Hilleman’s choice of pepsin, urea, and formaldehyde had completely destroyed it.”

Horowitz Exposes the Plot

But medical professionals did not trust the safety of the vaccine when it came on the market in 1982, no matter what Offit claims.

Leonard G Horowitz, author of Emerging Viruses: AIDS & Ebola: Nature, Accident, or Intentional? (1996), explores the many factors, including the role of the military-medical-industrial complex. He is convinced that AIDS is man-made.

He exposes the little-known hepatitis B vaccine pilot studies in chimps and gays in the few years preceding the large-scale trial in 1978. Horowitz theorizes:

“A few military scientists, I realized, were all that was needed to transport a vial of viruses from Fort Detrick or for that matter Gallo’s lab, to Hilleman’s hepatitis B vaccine lab in West Point, Pennsylvania, or directly to Krugman’s group in New York.

“The African supplies could have been easily tainted the same way.”

For more details, Google: Leonard G Horowitz + the earliest hepatitis B vaccines and the origin of AIDS.

The final experiment, which eventually enrolled 1,083 volunteers, began in November 1978 and ended in June 1980 at the NYBC.

Half the men received the vaccine; the other half a placebo. Each man had a special vaccine vial used only for him.

Each man was given 3 doses of vaccines over a period of six months.

Altogether it entailed 6,332 follow-up visits and blood samples. At the end of the trial, the placebo group was offered the protective vaccine.

The aftermath of the gay hepatitis B experiment

The entrance point of HIV/AIDS into the US population clearly traces back to the experiment at the NYBC. There is no question that signing up for the trial was deadly for some gay men.

The proof is contained in a 1986 follow-up report of 378 men who donated blood and/or were volunteers for the experiment.

It is published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (the JAMA) in 1986. (Vol 255, pp 2167-2172)

Authored by Cladd Stevens et al it is the strongest evidence, in my view, that the men were damaged by HIV, the chimp virus in humans.

The article is entitled “Human T-cell lymphotropic virus type III [HIV] infection in a cohort of homosexual men in New York City”.

In 1978-1979 over 6% of the men were already “positive” for HIV.

In 1980, the year Dugas (“Patient Zero”) was diagnosed with AIDS, 15% of the gays were positive.

And by 1982, as many as 30% of these vaccinated men were infected.

By 1984, the year HIV was “discovered,” 43% of the men tested positive.

To this day, that figure is still is the highest HIV infection rate anywhere in the world. (Swaziland, Africa, currently has a rate of 28.8%.)

However, please note that, for reasons unexplained, men in the study who had already been diagnosed with AIDS were omitted from Stevens’ statistical study.

Conclusion

After the AIDS epidemic became official in 1981, the CDC (Center for Disease Control) tried to reassure the public about the vaccine’s safety — with little success.

In this regard, a JAMA editor reported: “HB vaccine acceptance has been seriously hindered by the fear of possible AIDS transmission from the vaccine.”

It is important to remember that HIV is not the first time a primate virus “jumped species” to enter the human population.

It also occurred when a cancer-causing primate virus (simian virus 40) contaminated the polio vaccines of the 1950s and ‘60s and infected half the U.S. population of that time.

That transfer did not occur in Africa!

Some current researchers say SV40 causes human cancer. Government scientists say it doesn’t. More information can be found at sv40Foundation.org.

As for AIDS, as I said, thirty-five million people worldwide have died of it. Another 38 million are currently infected.

I ask: why blame “gay sex” for bringing a chimp virus to America? Why blame Africans for an epidemic that clearly started first in Manhattan?

We shouldn’t even blame monkeys and chimps in the bush — we held them captive in primate labs and pumped them full of cancerous viruses and cancerous tissue — then used them to develop vaccines for human use.

Scientific studies of the origin of HIV/AIDS should be questioned if the AIDS establishment refuses to seriously consider any evidence for the man-made theory of AIDS.

In hindsight we should ask: Were the green monkey and the cut-hunter theories of AIDS—and the now defunct Patient Zero story— merely mainstream media “fake news”?

Dr. Cantwell’s book, Queer Blood: The Secret AIDS Genocide Plot, is available on Amazon.com

