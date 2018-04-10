Dying to Be Thin? You May Be Psyched That Research Claims Exposure to 5G Cell Towers Could Increase Your Metabolism. But What Will It Do to Your Kids and Pets?

By B.N. Frank

On February 9, 2018, Dr. Oz featured a segment on his show about 5G small cell towers. His introduction explained how 5G Small Cell Towers are being installed all over the U.S. so we can “binge-watch, surf, and post” online at faster speeds without worrying about our screens freezing up or being disconnected.

Elected officials have been discussing state and federal legislation that allows for installing these towers in front of homes, in public rights of ways, historical districts, pretty much everywhere. Some legislation has already passed. Many Americans are fighting this.

Dr. Oz was vocal about his concerns regarding the potential for health issues from these towers. He interviewed a group of concerned citizens. He also interviewed medical journalist, Dr. Nicole Saphier.

Dr. Saphier was consistently inconsistent with her statements. Sometimes she seemed concerned like many doctors would be. Sometimes she seemed like she was channeling Nick Naylor from the movie, Thank You For Smoking.

This particular statement made me very concerned:

We do know that chronic heat can increase metabolism and that may make some changes.

Increased metabolism may sound fantastic to people trying to be skinny at all cost. We all know people like that. Some of us have been people like that.

Other research has determined that exposure to 5G cell towers may also cause us to sweat A LOT.

The human body has between two million to four million sweat ducts. Dr. Ben-Ishai of Hebrew University, Israel explains that our sweat ducts act like “an array of helical antennas when exposed to these wavelengths,” meaning that we become more conductive.

Skinny but sweaty. This is now sounding much less desirable.

Skinny-or-die folks aren’t the only ones who will be exposed to 5G cell towers. Increased metabolism and sweating will affect all of us, including children and pets.

For several years already, tech inventors have deliberately limited their kids’ exposure to cell phones, WiFi-emitting technology, and other electronics – even sending them to private “low tech” schools. Maybe it’s because they already knew that no “safe” level of cell phone or wireless (WiFi) radiation has still been scientifically determined for children or pregnant women.

Decades of research has also already proven there are many undesirable side effects from exposure to all sources of cell phone radiation, wireless (WiFi) radiation, and electrical pollution (Electrosmog) in addition to 5G cell towers. Dr. Madga Havas started referring to this sometimes as “Rapid Aging Syndrome”. Ugh

In regard to children, “Early Onset Puberty” has already been increasing in boys and girls. 8-year-old girls getting their periods should not be considered a blessing under any circumstances. Could exposure to all this radiation and electrical pollution be contributing to that, too?

Maybe – Maybe Not. However, decades of scientific research has already proven that exposure to all of this can worsen pre-existing health conditions even if didn’t cause them. This includes increased possible cancer risk and a variety of health issues other than increased metabolism and sweating.

Which brings us back to 5G cell towers being installed everywhere. If the risk of illness or increased sweating isn’t enough to curb your dreams of a new svelte self, the increased exposure may also cause you to become physically unattractive in other ways like acne, rashes, and skin infections.

Exposure may also make you become a lot less fun to be around.

After a while, being skinny still may not be enough to make you happy.

U.S. federal safety standards and guidelines for new technology were established over 20 years ago which makes them outdated. We’re all exposed to more cell phone and wireless (WiFi) radiation and electrical pollution (Electrosmog) emitting sources and more than they were when these standards and guidelines were established “The Race for 5G” ups the ante even more.