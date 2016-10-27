Earth’s Magnetic Field is Collapsing — Are the Poles About to Switch?

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



As it turns out – according to studies— our planets magnetic field could flip in our lifetime. According to experts, the position of the South Pole has shifted and is not located precisely at Antarctica, the North Pole is also believed to be ‘racing’ across the Arctic Ocean. Earth’s magnetic field appears to be collapsing which could severely damage our climate and WIPE OUT power grids across the world.

Our planet’s magnetic field exists because Earth has a massive ‘ball of iron’ at its core which is surrounded by an outer layer of molten metal.

As the earth’s magnetic field varies over time, the positions of the north and south magnetic poles gradually change. The magnetic declination at a given location also changes over time. As it turns out a lot has changed in the last couple of hundred years, and to see what we are taking about visit NOAA and take a look at Historical Magnetic Declination.

Interestingly, according to previous studies, Earth’s magnetic field – which shields our planet from blasts of deadly solar radiation has dangerously weakened in the last couple of years.

According to reports from the European Space Agency, the biggest weak spots seen in the magnetic field are located in the western hemisphere.

Experts are unsure why the magnetic field is weakening but one of the MOST LIKELY reasons is that our planets magnetic poles are getting ready to flip said Rune Floberghagen, the ESA’s Swarm mission manager.

Researchers have concluded that the magnetic field had diminished at a rate of around five percent per century. However, new studies who that the magnetic field is weakening at an accelerated rate of five percent per decade –meaning that it is deteriorating five times faster than previously believed.

If we take a look at the animation of secular variation in geomagnetic total intensity for the last 400 years, we will see that the magnetic field began weakening in 1600.

Animation of secular variation in geomagnetic total intensity for the last 400 years:

Furthermore, the magnetic field weakened a staggering 10 percent from the 1800’s to 2000.

Ok so… what would happen if it really flips?

According to experts, if the pole switch does happen the entire planet and everything on it will become exposed to solar winds which could punch giant holes into the ozone layer which in turn could have a devastating effect on mankind. If the planet’s Magnetosphere starts collapsing power grids could collapse, the weather would abruptly change and humans would have serious health risks.

According to reports from the European Space Agency, as of 2014 the magnetic field is continuing to weaken rapidly. With the help of SWARM, scientists have obtained unprecedented insights into the complex workings of Earth’s magnetic field. Reports show that the general trend of the magnetic field is weakening and the most dramatic declines are present over the Western Hemisphere.

The latest measurements also confirm the movement of magnetic North towards Siberia. It is believed that the magnetic field is speeding away at a rate of about 40 miles per year.

But what is most terrifying is perhaps a study that warns that magnetic reversals lead to extinction events. The highlights of the study indicate:

Geomagnetic field reversal substantially weakens the protection for the atmosphere.

Solar wind energizes more oxygen ions to escape when geomagnetic field is weakened.

Oxygen escape may explain the drop of atmospheric level during mass extinction.

The causal relation between reversal and mass extinction should be “many-to-one”.

The simulated oxygen escape rate based on knowledge of Mars support our hypothesis.

Furthermore, it is believed that magnetic reversals can be responsible for floods of biblical proportions as you can see in the video below:

