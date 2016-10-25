Elon Musk: ‘We Must Hack Our Brains or Be Destroyed by AI’

By Melissa Dykes
Check out this problem-reaction-solution bit.
Musk claims that, because artificial intelligence is coming, we have two choices. We either make ourselves symbiotically mandatory to the AI or we will basically be destroyed (or end up as pets, but he says that’s the “benign scenario”). Check out how he says we have to go about it…direct cortical interface. Sounds like every DARPA business proposal I’ve read lately. In another clip, Musk also says with AI, we are “unleashing the demon”.
Every sci-fi movie we’ve ever seen is apparently coming true right now…
Source: Truthstream Media