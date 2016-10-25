Elon Musk: ‘We Must Hack Our Brains or Be Destroyed by AI’

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Melissa Dykes

Check out this problem-reaction-solution bit.

Musk claims that, because artificial intelligence is coming, we have two choices. We either make ourselves symbiotically mandatory to the AI or we will basically be destroyed (or end up as pets, but he says that’s the “benign scenario”). Check out how he says we have to go about it…direct cortical interface. Sounds like every DARPA business proposal I’ve read lately. In another clip, Musk also says with AI, we are “unleashing the demon”.

Every sci-fi movie we’ve ever seen is apparently coming true right now…

Source: Truthstream Media

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!