Who killed Bob Marley, Jim Morrison, Ernest Hemingway, Richard Wright, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Jim Traficant, Leo Ryan, Mark Pittman, Gary Webb, Aaron Swartz, Aaron Russo, Judi Bari, Pat Tillman . . . and scores of others? Why?

By: The Encyclopedia of Assassination Collective

Editing: Rowan Wolf, Moti Nissani

Table of Contents

Prologue

Goals of this Encyclopedia

What this Encyclopedia Can and Cannot Prove

Scholarly Standards

An invitation to Contribute

Useful References

Chapter 1. Parliamentarians

Hale Boggs

Jo Cox

Bronson Cutting

John Heinz

Charles August Lindbergh Sr.

Huey Long

Allard Lowenstein

Dr. Larry P. McDonald

Louis McFadden

Leo Ryan

John Tower

Jim Traficant

Paul Wellstone

Chapter 2. Journalists

Danny Casolaro

Bill (Milton William) Cooper

Michael Hastings

Walter Liggett

Jonathan Moyle

Anson Ng

David Graham Phillips

Mark Pittman

Gary Webb

Chapter 3: Writers

Ernest Hemingway

Richard Wright

Chapter 4: Minority rights activists

Fred Hampton

Marcus Garvey

Martin Luther King

Malcolm X

Chapter 5: Environmental Advocates

Judi Bari

Matt Simmons

Chapter 6: Singers-Songwriters

Why murder musical celebrities?

Bobby Darin

Brian Jones

Bob Marley

Jim Morrison

Phil Ochs

Chapter 7: Other Victims

Arthur Caron

Beverly Eckert

Tracy Lawrence

Phillip Marshall

Deborah Jeane Palfrey

Aaron Russo

Shane Schmidt

Aaron Swartz

Pat Tillman

Appendix 1: Future Entries

Assassination Clusters

Individuals

Job Losses, Smears, Incarcerations

Appendix 2: Statistics

Comparative longevity of congressional foes and friends of the Invisible Government

Causes of death

___________________

Encyclopedia of Domestic Assassinations

Just ere his sinking what does one see

Break on the face of that devotee?

A wakening to the treachery

He had loved with love so blind?

The faith that had shone in that mongrel’s eye

That his owner would save him by and by

Turned to much like a curse as he sank to die,

And a loathing of mankind—Thomas Hardy (The Mongrel)

Prologue

This grim scrapbook:

Celebrates the lives—often heroic and idealistic—of the Invisible Government’s victims. Shows that our real rulers routinely murder their influential opponents. You might explain away the premature death of one, or two, or five influential challengers of the Invisible Government, but you cannot explain away the fact that most of them die early. Rattles readers’ cages with Bob Marley’s question: “How long shall they kill our prophets while we stand aside and look?” Shows that it is utterly futile to struggle directly for such things as sustainability, peace, justice, or freedom. Always and everywhere, humanity’s peaceful champions get killed long before they can accomplish anything. Before doing anything else, we must overthrow the killers.

What this Encyclopedia Can and Cannot Prove

This compilation cannot prove involvement of the Invisible Government and its agents in any given case. To prove or disprove the murder of a single individual requires a book-length investigation, and even then doubts remain.

Looking at each case in isolation, one might conclude: “Having reviewed the evidence, I’d say that there is, say, a 90% chance that the government murdered this particular individual.” For instance, in the list below, I’d guess that there is only a 5% chance that the government murdered musician Bobby Darin (who had a weak heart even as a child), a 98% chance for Martin Luther King (after listening to 70 witnesses, a jury concluded that the government had a hand in his assassination), and a 99.9% chance for Fred Hampton (who was admittedly murdered by the government).

While this encyclopedia can only provide probability estimates in any given case, it does provethe existence of a pattern: If you are influential and meaningfully defy the Invisible Government, it kills you. The evidence here is statistical in nature. If you take random samples of 100 smokers and 100 nonsmokers, and if you see that the lifespan of smokers is significantly shorter, you can conclude that smoking kills. In the same way, if you take 100 influential challengers of the Invisible Government and 100 bystanders, and if you see an even greater longevity gap between them, you can conclude that the Invisible Government kills.

In fact, it is hard to locate influential challengers to the Invisible Government who made it to old age. And, of the few who did, some were reduced to penury, smeared, or spent time in prison. In the USA, at this moment, I can only think of 7 such possible survivors, in over a century of assassinations.

The upshot of all this is simple: Whenever an influential challenger of the Invisible Government dies, the prime suspect is the Invisible Government. Whenever she is fired, incarcerated, or smeared, the probable reason is not the officially-stated one, but the threat she posed to the powers that be.

Scholarly Standards

By the nature of the case, this encyclopedia cannot meet scholarly standards of accuracy. One cites internet sources, hoping that they had done their job, but one cannot spend weeks on researching individual entries. Nonetheless, even in the extremely unlikely event that only 50% percent of the information presented in this preliminary draft is accurate (almost certainly over 90% is), that 50% fully accomplishes the four goals of this encyclopedia.

An invitation to Contribute

I have been collecting materials for an Anglosphere assassination encyclopedia (of domestic victims only), hoping to compile it alone. I now realize I shall never be able to cover even 5% of the material on my own. So I decided to post some sketchy entries (the first 1%?), and invite others to expand and correct them. I’d also like to invite others to submit new entries (anonymously or in their own names), following a similar format to the one I have used. If there is sufficient interest in such a collaborative undertaking, this encyclopedia will be updated on a regular basis.

Useful References

Chapter 1. Parliamentarians

“They do not tell the truth; they are liars! They manipulate our history books.”—Michael Jackson

Hale Boggs, 1914-1972 (aged 58).

Relevant positions: Representative from Louisiana (1947-1973); a House majority whip; House majority leader; one of seven members of the Warren Commission.

Official cause of death: Airplane accident (his airplane vanished in Alaska and was never found, 3 others vanished as well: the pilot, Representative Nick Regich, and Regich’s aide).

Grounds for murder?

“In April 1971, Boggs made a speech on the floor of the House in which he strongly attacked FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and the whole of the FBI.”

In a conversation with an aide, Boggs said: “[FBI Director J. Edgar] Hoover lied his eyes out to the [Warren] Commission – on Oswald, on Ruby, on their friends, the bullets, the gun, you name it.”

Later that month Boggs went on to say: “Over the postwar years, we have granted to the elite and secret police within our system vast new powers over the lives and liberties of the people. At the request of the trusted and respected heads of those forces, and their appeal to the necessities of national security, we have exempted those grants of power from due accounting and strict surveillance.”

“Boggs dissented from the Warren Commission’s majority who supported the single bullet theory. Regarding the single-bullet theory, Boggs commented, ‘I had strong doubts about it.’ In the 1979 novel The Matarese Circle, author Robert Ludlum portrayed Boggs as having been killed to stop his investigation of the Kennedy assassination.”

Bernard Fensterwald and Michael Ewing (Coincidence or Conspiracy?, cited here): “It is a myth that the Warren Commission was united in its conclusion that a lone assassin killed President John F. Kennedy. On the seven-member Warren Commission, there were three dissenters: Senator Sherman Cooper, Senator Richard Russell, and Congressman Hale Boggs. As Dallas journalist Jim Marrs pointed out, “The most vocal critic among Commission members [was Hale Boggs]. Boggs became frustrated with the panel’s total reliance on the FBI for information. Speaking of the ‘single-bullet theory,’ Boggs once commented, ‘I had strong doubts about it.’ On April 1, 1971, House Majority Leader Boggs delivered a blistering attack on [FBI Director] J. Edgar Hoover, charging that under his directorship the FBI had adopted ‘the tactics of the Soviet Union and Hitler’s Gestapo.’

Several years after [Hale Bogg’s] death in 1972, a colleague of his wife Lindy (who was elected to fill her late husband’s seat in the Congress) recalled Mrs. Boggs remarking, ‘Hale felt very, very torn during his work [on the Commission]. . . he wished he had never been on it and wished he’d never signed it [the Warren Report].’”

“Richard Russell, Hale Boggs and Cooper believed there was a conspiracy in the JFK assassination. Russell and Boggs both said so publicly.” (Richard E. Sprague, Taking of America).

“This is somewhat like the position the Warren Commission took when Richard Russell, Hale Boggs and John Sherman Cooper refused to sign the draft of the Warren Report until a qualifying statement was inserted. The statement read, ‘Because of the difficulty of proving negatives to a certainty the possibility of others being involved with either Oswald or Ruby cannot be established categorically but if there is any such evidence it has been beyond the reach of all the investigative agencies and resources of the United States and has not come to the attention of this Commission.’” (Richard E. Sprague, Taking of America).

“The Los Angeles Star, on November 22, 1973, reported that before his death Boggs claimed he had ‘startling revelations’ on Watergate and the assassination of John F. Kennedy.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Hale’s widow “expressed doubts about it being an accident.”

_____________

Jo Cox, 1974-2016 (aged 41).

Relevant position: Member of Parliament, Batley and Spen, UK, 2015-2016.

Alleged cause of death: Shot and stabbed by a lone, crazed, assassin.

Grounds for murder?

“Cox . . . was an energetic supporter of Britain remaining in the EU.” In turn, the “European Union always was a CIA project”—a key component in the Invisible Government’s plan of subjugating that continent. Jon Rappoport explains how Cox’s support of the Invisible Government on this critical issue might have, paradoxically, played into the Invisible Government’s hands:

“On June 23rd, the UK will vote on whether to stay in the European Union (the “remain” campaign) or leave the EU (‘Brexit’). “The polls show a marked shift, with Brexit supporters gaining. Then a British MP, Jo Cox, who has urged Brits to remain, is murdered. “The man who is arrested, Thomas Mair, is alleged to have shouted ‘Britain First!’ (Brexit) as he killed Cox. However, now witnesses on the scene are saying they heard no such thing. “Too late. Social media and news media are running with the ‘Britain First, Brexit killer’ narrative. “Here is the psyop formula: “MP Jo Cox wanted to remain in the EU. Her killer was a ‘Brexit right-wing crazy’ who yelled ‘Britain First!’ as he murdered her. Therefore, all people who want Brexit are right-wing crazies. Therefore, vote to remain in the EU.”

“The sad death of pro-EU British MP Jo Cox prompted a buying spree in Sterling that carried on through today as hope sprung eternal that her assassination (and the efforts to politicize the actions of a mad man) would lead to either a delayed vote or sympathetic pro-EU ‘Remain’ swing.’”

“The first Brexit poll since the killing of Jo Cox suggested that ‘staying in the bloc won 45 percent support in the . . . telephone poll of 1,001 adults . . . Leaving was endorsed by 42 percent. The poll marked a reversal of positions from [a]previous survey which was released just before pro-EU Labour Party lawmaker Cox was murdered.”

Cox challenged the Zionist lobby:

“Cox had only been elected in 2015. As an MP, she was involved with Labour Friends of Palestine and wrote part of a 2015 report by the group, urging a lifting of the Israeli blockade on Gaza. She said in February that moves by the Conservative government to use legal threats to curtail the boycott of Israel were ‘a gross attack on democratic freedoms. It is our right to boycott unethical companies.’”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

See here.

_____________

Bronson Cutting, 1988-1935 (aged 46).

Relevant position: Senator from New Mexico (1927-1935).

Official cause of death: Airplane crash (5 of the 8 people aboard were killed).

Grounds for murder?

Cutting felt that private banking “was doomed by the New Deal because government should control money and credit, without the interference of private banks.” Cutting wrote:

“The fight against the abolition of the credit power of private banks will be a savage one, for their power as a unit is without equal in the country. Knowing this is why I think back to the events of March 4, 1933, with a sick heart. For then, with even the bankers thinking the whole economic system had crashed to ruin, the nationalization of banks by President Roosevelt could have been accomplished without a word of protest. It was President Roosevelt’s great mistake. Now the bankers will make a mighty struggle.”

“Cutting was one of the radicals in the Senate, mostly old Progressives.”

He was highly critical of the role of private bankers in the economy and an advocate of greater government involvement in banking and credit and national planning.

Cutting posed a serious threat to one of the Controllers’ main sources of strength: Fractional reserve banking. He sought to impose 100% reserves on demand deposits (please consult this article to gain a better understanding of the fractional reserve golden goose and the critical role it played in the history of the last three centuries). Vice President Henry Wallace referred to Cutting’s proposal as “a complete break with our present banking history.” Cutting’s death was indeed a significant blow to saving America from the yoke of the bankers:

“As a supporter of the Chicago Plan proposed by economist Irving Fisher and others at the University of Chicago, Cutting was among a handful of influential Senators who might have been able to remove from the private banks their ability to manipulate the money supply by enforcing a 100 percent reserve requirement for all credit creation, as stipulated in the Chicago Plan. His unfortunate death in an airliner crash cut short what may have been his most enduring legacy to the nation.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“A significant blow to the Chicago plan came in May when Senator cutting died in an airplane crash. Cutting’s reelection in 1934 turned out to be a very dirty campaign . . . After Cutting emerged as the apparent victor . . . by slightly over one thousand votes, the election results, with Roosevelt administration approval, were contested. It was during a trip back to New Mexico to get affidavits in connection with the contested election that Cutting’s plane crashed in Missouri. Schlesinger reports that some of the Progressives blamed Roosevelt for Cutting’s death.”

_____________

John Heinz, 1938-1991 (aged 52).

Relevant position: Congressman from Pennsylvania, 1971-1991.

Official cause of death: Airplane crash (2 children and 4 other adults were also killed).

Grounds for murder?

“Senator John Heinz and former Senator John Tower were staunch critics of the Fed, and both served on the powerful Senate Banking and Finance Committee. Heinz was killed in a plane crash on April 4, 1991. Tower also died in a plane crash, the next day.”

According to Michael A. Kirchubel (2009, Vile Acts of Evil – Volume 1 – Banking in America): “Senators John Heinz and John Tower had served on powerful Senate Banking and finance Committee and were outspoken critics of the Federal Reserve. On April 4, 1991, Senator John Heinz was killed in a plane crash near Philadelphia. The next day, April 5, 1991, Senator John tower was also killed in a plane crash. Did the bankers kill Heinz and Tower? I’m guessing, no. It’s much more likely they were killed because they both had knowledge about George H.W. Bush’s intimate involvement in the Iran-Contra-Cocaine triangle. And yes, I did say cocaine. . . The C.I.A. flew tons of cocaine into the USA.” Kirchubel quotes President George H. W. Bush: “If the American people ever find out what we have done, they will chase us down the street and lynch us.”

Wayne Madsen agrees: “Pennsylvania Senator John Heinz III, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that investigated Iran-Contra and one of Tower’s supporters in the confirmation vote for Secretary of Defense, were worrying and angering “Bush and his sycophants at the CIA.”

_____________

John F. Kennedy: To be filed under Kennedy Clan.

_____________

Robert F. Kennedy: To be filed under Kennedy Clan.

_____________

Abraham Lincoln: To be filed under presidents of the USA.

_____________

Charles August Lindbergh Sr. (Or: “two Lindberghs were enough”), 1859-1924 (aged 65).

Note: This complex case involves 3 Lindbergh generations. Lindbergh Sr. died at a comparative young age of 65, but there is no evidence that he was murdered. The man who allegedly killed his grandson, however, was almost certainly framed. This in turn raises the strong possibility that this was a revenge and intimidation killing against Lindbergh himself (dead by now), and his son (and the father of the baby), a popular aviator who strongly opposed the war party.

Relevant positions: Representative from Minnesota, 1907-1917; candidate for governor of Minnesota, 1924.

Alleged cause of death: Naturally-occurring brain cancer,

Grounds for murder?

Lindbergh was “the real hero of the Lindbergh family.”

Most strident Congressional critic of the Federal Reserve Syndicate while it was being planned and implemented. He presciently saw what was coming:

“The financial system has been turned over to the Federal Reserve Board. That board administers a finance system by authority of a purely profiteering group. That system is private, conducted for the sole purpose of obtaining the greatest possible profits from the use of other people’s money. This (Federal Reserve) Act establishes the most gigantic trust on Earth. When the president signs this bill, the invisible governments by the monetary power will be legalized. The people may not know it immediately but the day of reckoning is only a few years removed, the worst legislatives crime of the ages perpetrated by this banking bill.” (Source: Lindbergh, Banking and Currency and The Money Trust, 1913)

“In 1917, Lindbergh brought articles of impeachment against members of the Federal Reserve Board including Paul Warburg (a Rothschild associate) and William Proctor Gould Harding, correctly charging that they were involved ‘in a conspiracy to violate the Constitution and laws of the United States.’”

“At some time during Lindbergh’s years in the U.S. Congress, he is purported to have presented the document below openly in Congress, a document which Lindbergh titled ‘The Bankers’ Manifesto of 1892.’” Read the fragment below of that disclosure. You can judge for yourself whether its authors are capable of exacting the most barbaric revenge on a toddler who happened to be the grandson and namesake of the man responsible for that disclosure:

We must [the bankers wrote]proceed with caution and guard every move made, for the lower order of people are already showing signs of restless commotion. Prudence will therefore show a policy of apparently yielding to the popular will until our plans are so far consummated that we can declare our designs without fear of any organized resistance. The Farmers Alliance and Knights of Labor Organizations in the United States should be watched carefully by our trusted men, and we must take immediate steps to control these organizations in our interest or disrupt them. . . . When through the process of law, the common people have lost their homes [they will be more tractable and easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government applied to a central power of imperial wealth under the control of the leading financiers. People without homes will not quarrel with their leaders. . . . The question of tariff reform must be urged through the organization of the Democratic Party, and the question of protection with the reciprocity must be forced to view through the Republican Party. By thus dividing the voters, we can get them to expend their energies fighting over questions of no importance to us, except as teachers to the common herd. Thus, by discrete action, we can secure all that has been so generously planned and successfully accomplished.

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson ordered the confiscation and burning of the printing plates of Lindbergh’s “polite, anti-war polemic” Why is Your Country at War? (Lindbergh’s answer to that question: The bankers).

Subjected to vicious smears and assassination threats, bribery attempts, and shots fired on his car during a political campaign.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

At the time of his death, Lindbergh was a candidate for governor on the Minnesota Farmer-Labor Party ticket (see Bankers Manifesto, above).

Associated death: Charles August Lindbergh, Jr., 1930-1932 (aged 20 months).

Relevant positions: Grandson and namesake of Representative Linbergh; Son of anti-war campaigner Lindbergh.

Alleged cause of death: Blow to the head, crushing his skull.

Grounds for murder?

Revenge and intimidation killing (this baby was the grandson of by then late Congressman Lindbergh).

Revenge and intimidation killing (this baby was the son of aviator Charles Lindbergh, a racist, a Nazi sympathizer, a despicable Russophobe—but also, like his father, an influential anti-war activist). The famous pilot was adamantly opposed to WWII, and relied on his popularity to denounce it in many public forums.

“FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, on his own authority, began to investigate aviator Lindbergh’s personal life. Hoover had his agents looked for anything that might discredit Lindbergh’s reputation, such as information purporting that during Prohibition, Lindbergh had bootlegged whiskey in Montana and had consorted with pimps and prostitutes.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“Police charged Bruno Richard Hauptmann with the hacking to death of this baby. Although Hauptmann continued to adamantly maintain his innocence, all his appeals and petitions for clemency were rejected by early December 1935. Despite a last minute attempt by New Jersey Governor Harold G. Hoffman (who believed Hauptmann was guilty but also had always expressed doubts that he could have acted alone) to convince him to confess to the crimes in exchange for getting his sentence commuted to life imprisonment, the by then 36-year old Hauptmann refused and was electrocuted at Trenton State Prison on April 3, 1936.”

Moreover, Hauptmann had no motive to kill toddler Lindbergh, but the Invisible Government had both the criminal record and the motive.” Later scholarship provides additional confirmation of Hauptmann’s innocence. See: Sir Ludovic Kennedy (1996), Crime of the Century: The Lindbergh Kidnapping and the Framing of Richard Hauptmann.

_____________

Huey Long (“One of the most dangerous men in America”), 1893-1935 (aged 42).

Relevant positions: A popular ex-governor of Louisiana, 1928-1932; senator from Louisiana, 1932-1935; a promising presidential hopeful, 1935.

Alleged cause of death: Lone assassin according to the mainstream majority, while a minority mainstream view holds that he was shot by one of his own (bribed?) body guards. According to some sources, the ultimate cause was inadequate medical care after he was shot.

Grounds for murder?

Ardent critic of the Federal Reserve Syndicate.

Long “denounced the rich and the banks, and called for “Share our Wealth” program, involving the egalitarian credo, “every man a king, but no one wears a crown.” “It proposed new wealth redistribution measures in the form of a net asset tax on corporations and individuals to curb the poverty and homelessness endemic nationwide during the Great Depression. To stimulate the economy, Long advocated federal spending on public works, schools and colleges, and old age pensions.” “Long argued there was enough wealth in the country for every individual to enjoy a comfortable standard of living, but that it was unfairly concentrated in the hands of a few millionaire bankers, businessmen and industrialists.”

By 1935, Long’s Share our Wealth society had over 7.5 million members in 27,000 clubs across the country.

“Under Long’s leadership [as Governor of Louisiana], hospitals and educational institutions were expanded, a system of charity hospitals was set up that provided health care for the poor, massive highway construction and free bridges brought an end to rural isolation, and free textbooks were provided for schoolchildren.”

“As the political boss of the state, he commanded wide networks of supporters and was willing to take forceful action.”

Long was “hated by big business, hated by the 1 percent, hated by Wall Street.”

“Wouldn’t you like the chance to vote for someone who was willing to take them all on; someone who’d promise to re-regulate the system and tax the hell out of every billionaire fatcat in America?” Wouldn’t you indeed vote for someone brave enough to fight the Rockefellers—and temporarily defeat them?”

Long was one of the few politicians in American history who dared see that the only way to fight the Rockefellers was to give them a bit of their own extra-legal medicine.

“Long blamed the entire [Chaco] war on ‘the forces of imperialistic finance’, claiming that Paraguay was the rightful owner of the Chaco, but that Standard Oil [the Rockefellers], whom Long called ‘promoter of revolutions in Central America, South America and Mexico’ had ‘bought’ the Bolivian government and started the war because Paraguay was unwilling to grant them oil concessions.”

He argued that America’s involvement in the Spanish–American War and the First World War had been deadly mistakes conducted on behalf of Wall Street.

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

The Rockefellers orchestrated impeachments proceedings, bribing and cajoling both chambers of the Louisiana legislature, but Long outmaneuvered them.

Following the Rockefellers’ failed impeachment attempt, Long received death threats and had to surround himself with armed guards.

FDR, fearing a principled, fearless, opponent and a genuine man of the people, unleashed a variety of federal lapdogs against Long, including the IRS.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Long was shot a month after announcing that he would run for president.

Shortly before his death, the Rockefellers organized an armed insurrection in Louisiana against the then governor, an ally of Long.

Long was assassinated in 1935, and his national movement soon faded.

Rockefeller cross-references in this encyclopedia: Arthur Caron, Walter Liggett, Larry McDonald, David Graham Phillips, Aaron Russo, Paul Wellstone.

_____________

Allard Lowenstein, 1929-1980 (aged 51).

Relevant positions: One-time representative from New York, 1969-1971.

Official cause of death: Lone, crazed, assassin.

Grounds for murder?

He was “a progressive, anti-war, congressman.”

“Lowenstein was one of the most vocal critics of the unwillingness of Los Angeles and Federal authorities to reopen the investigation into the June 6, 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. Lowenstein’s one hour appearance on the PBS television show Firing Line in 1975 . . . was one of the first times the American public were shown that many elements of ballistic and forensic evidence were radically at odds with eyewitness testimony and the assumption that Sirhan Sirhan alone had shot Senator Kennedy.”

“Lowenstein was well known for his ability to attract energetic young volunteers for his political causes.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

By 1970, Lowenstein “was gerrymandered out of office.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

By 1992, the convicted assassin was “on 16-hour-a-day furloughs,” and by 2000 he was granted “a conditional release from all levels of custody.”

_____________

Dr. Larry P. McDonald, 1935-1983 (aged 48).

Relevant positions: Representative, Georgia, 1975-1983.

Official cause of death: Shot down by Soviet interceptors after entering Soviet airspace (268 other people were killed in that crash).

Grounds for murder?

Advocated a return to the gold standard and an annual audit of America’s alleged gold holdings.

At the time of his death, McDonald was considering a run for President of the United States.

In 1976, McDonnald’s took the Invisible Government to task directly: “The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government combining supercapitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control. . . . Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent.”

In 1980, he called for a comprehensive Congressional investigation of the Council on Foreign Relations and Trilateral Commission (mid-level functionaries of the Invisible Government of the USA).

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Senator Jesse Helms and Representative Carroll Hubbard “planned to meet with McDonald to discuss how to join McDonald on the KAL 007 flight. . . . Hubbard at the last minute gave up on the trip. . . while Helms attempted to join McDonald but was also delayed” (See also: the sinking of the Titanic).

Rockefeller cross-references in this encyclopedia: Arthur Caron, Walter Liggett, Huey Long, Larry McDonald, David Graham Phillips, Aaron Russo, Paul Wellstone.

_____________

Louis McFadden, 1876-1936 (aged 60).

Relevant positions: Representative from Pennsylvania, 1915-1935; Chair, House Committee on Banking and Currency, 1920-1931.

Official cause of death: “Heart-failure sudden-death,” following a “dose” of “intestinal flu.”

Probable real cause of death: Poisoning

Grounds for murder?

An articulate enemy of the Federal Reserve Syndicate, rightly accusing it among other things of deliberately causing the Great Depresson, and attempting to bring conspiracy charges against its Board of Governors.

Courageously characterized the armed suppression of the Bonus Army as “the greatest crime in modern history,” following this up with an attempt to impeach President Hoover.

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

According to Time magazine McFadden was “denounced and condemned by all Republicans for his ‘contemptible gesture’.” The Central Press Association reported that he was “virtually read out of his party … [had]his committee posts . . . taken away from him…was ostracized by Republicans [and]called crazy . . .” Sen. David A. Reed (R-PA) said “We intend to act to all practical purposes as though McFadden had died.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Survived two earlier murder attempts. “The first attack came in the form of two revolver shots fired at him from ambush as he was alighting from a cab in front of one of the Capital hotels. Fortunately both shots missed him, the bullets burying themselves in the structure of the cab.” Next, “he became violently ill after partaking of food at a political banquet at Washington. His life was only saved from what was subsequently announced as a poisoning by the presence of a physician friend at the banquet, who at once procured a stomach pump and subjected the congressman to emergency treatment.”

_____________

Leo Ryan, 1925-1978 (aged 53).

Relevant positions: Representative for almost 6 years from California, 1973-1978.

Alleged cause of death: Murdered, near Jonestown, Guyana, in a coordinated, highly professional, attack (917 other people died in that attack).

Grounds for murder?

“After the Watts Riots of 1965, Assemblyman Ryan went to the area and took a job as a substitute school teacher to investigate and document conditions in the area. In 1970, using a pseudonym, Ryan had himself arrested, detained, and strip searched to investigate conditions in the California prison system. He stayed as an inmate for ten days in the Folsom Prison, while presiding as chairman on the Assembly committee that oversaw prison reform.”

“Leo Ryan’s murder is seen by many as being much more sinister than the hysterical behavior of a madman. Leo Ryan had been a strong critic of the CIA and was the author of the Hughes-Ryan Amendment, which, if passed, would have required that the CIA report to Congress on all of its covert operations before they commenced. Soon after Ryan’s death, the Hughes-Ryan Amendment was quashed in Congress. The question conspiracy theorists ask is whether Ryan was killed in order to reach this objective and the massacre at ‘Jonestown’ merely a smoke screen to distract attention away from Ryan’s murder.”

Ryan stated that “leaking a state secret was an appropriate way for a member of Congress to block an ‘ill-conceived operation.’”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“The night Ryan’s Congressional delegation “stayed at a local hotel where, despite confirmed reservations, most of the rooms had been canceled and reassigned, leaving the delegation sleeping in the lobby.”

Only one man was “tried in the United States for criminal acts relating to the murders at Jonestown,” and this man was inexplicably released “after spending eighteen years in prison.”

_____________

John Tower, 1925-1991 (aged 65).

Relevant positions: Senator (1961-1985); Chair, Senate Armed Services Committee, 1981-1985; Chair, Tower Commission in charge of investigating the Iran-Contra Affair (1986-1987); Chair, the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (1990-1991).

Alleged cause of death: Airplane crash (22 other people died in that crash).

Grounds for murder?

Staunch critic of the Federal Reserve Syndicate.

While he was the powerful chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee from 1981 to 1984, Tower opposed the Military-Industrial Complex’s lucrative and risky “Strategic Defense Initiative.”

“The Tower Commission issued a report which was highly critical of the Reagan administration and the National Security Council’s dealings with both Iran and the Nicaraguan Contras.” According to Michael A. Kirchubel (2009, Vile Acts of Evil – Volume 1 – Banking in America) “Senators John Heinz and John Tower had served on powerful Senate Banking and finance Committee and were outspoken critics of the Federal Reserve. On April 4, 1991, Senator John Heinz was killed in a plane crash near Philadelphia. The next day, April 5, 1991, Senator John tower was also killed in a plane crash. Did the bankers kill Heinz and Tower? I’m guessing, no. It’s much more likely they were killed because they both had knowledge about George H.W. Bush’s intimate involvement in the Iran-Contra-Cocaine triangle. And yes,, I did say cocaine. . . . The C.I.A. flew tons of cocaine into the USA.” Kirchubel quotes President George W. Bush: “If the American people ever find out what we have done, they will chase us down the street and lynch us.”

Wayne Madsen adds:

“Although they were both Republican politicians from Texas, Senator John Tower and President George H. W. Bush became bitter rivals. Documents discovered in the Central Intelligence Agency’s archives point to Bush and his allies within the CIA being upset with Tower over his findings as the chairman of the Tower Commission, named to investigate the culprits behind the Iran-contra scandal. In November 1986, President Reagan named Tower, who had declined to run for re-election in 1986, to chair the “President’s Special Review Board” on the actions of the National Security Council and its staff during the Iran-contra affair. The Tower Commission, as it was known, discovered, as did Special Prosecutor Lawrence Walsh, that Vice President George Bush was a central figure in the scandal. Bush ensured he had his own plant installed on the Tower Commission, former National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft, who would hold the same office in the George H. W. Bush presidency. . . . Information gleaned by Tower may have also resulted in his and his daughter’s 1991 death in an airplane crash in Georgia.”

Tower and his daughter [also killed in the crash], who had just cooperated in the publishing of Tower’s memoir, were collaborating on a second “tell-all” book about Iran-contra that was reportedly going to “name names” and Bush’s name would have been prominently mentioned.

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

In a “stunning move,” in 1989 the Senate rejected Tower’s nomination as Secretary of Defense. Wayne Madsen explains: “It later became known that it was Bush, who, via articles and statements by the vitriolic conservative rabble rouser Paul Weyrich, leaked rumors of Tower’s ‘womanizing’ and problems with alcohol in order to publicly humiliate Tower. The bad press resulted in Tower’s embarrassing rejection by the Senate. In other words, Bush set Tower up for a very public fall. It was retaliation for Tower’s probing of Bush’s central involvement in Iran-contra.”

_____________

Jim Traficant, 1941-2014 (aged 73).

Relevant positions: 1. Elected sheriff, Ohio, 1981-1985. 2. Representative from Ohio, 1985-2002.

Alleged cause of death: Tractor accident in the early morning, when he was alone.

Grounds for murder?

“Elected sheriff for three counties in Northeastern Ohio from 1981 to 1985, he soon gave the public proof of his mettle. Three times he went to prison for ‘contempt of court.’ The contempt? His refusal to evict three families from their respective homes, whose breadwinner had lost his job after industrial production had been moved to the Orient.”

Frontally challenged the Zionist lobby.

“Traficant began a grassroots campaign in July 2014, ‘Project Freedom USA’, to, among other things, put people pressure on Congress to get rid of the IRS and ‘divorce’ the Federal Reserve.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

Accusations of corruption: “Traficant, without lawyers and only relying on his evidence and innocence, was totally exonerated and absolved. This was an event without precedent in the history of the Judicial Department of the USA.”

“Traficant became the first member of the House of Representatives in over a century—outside the top leadership—to lack a single committee assignment.”

Expelled from Congress on bogus charges, with a remarkable vote of the House of 420 for and one against. He served 7.5 years in prison, which included exposure to violence from inmates and a prolonged confinement in an isolation cell. “There is evidence . . . they wanted him dead in prison.”

Of 120,000 libraries in the USA, only 2 carry his book.

_____________

Paul Wellstone, 1944-2002 (aged 58).

Relevant positions: Senator from Minnesota (1991-2002).

Official cause of death: Airplane crash (7 other people died in that crash).

Grounds for murder?

Wellstone’s entire public record suggests that he was a principled idealist—the kind the Invisible Government especially abhors because they cannot be bought or intimidated. For example, “he founded the Organization for a Better Rice County, a group consisting mainly of single parents on welfare. The organization advocated for public housing, affordable health care, improved public education, free school lunches, and a publicly funded day care center.” He also walked the picket line in support of striking workers, and narrowly missed being fired from his university position because of his activism.

Sought to limit, to a very small extent, a key supporting pillar of the Invisible Government: Sunshine bribery.

He opposed the first Iraq Massacre (1991) and “was the only Senator facing reelection to vote against the congressional authorization for the second Iraq Massacre” (2002).

Angered the Federal Reserve Syndicate and the Invisible Government by being “one of only eight members of the Senate to vote against the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act in 1999.”

Wellstone dared to say: “I’m for the little fellers, not the Rockefellers.”

“No senator had a more consistent record of voting against Bush administration proposals in 2001. Wellstone voted against the Homeland Security Act and many of Bush’s judicial nominees. He pushed for stronger environmental programs, for genuine measures to counter corporate fraud, and for investigations into Sept. 11 and $350 million that was missing from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.”

Jim Fetzer (himself a Minnesotan) wrote (in an article that is no longer online): “The situation was serious. To the White House, this guy was a menace. He might have filibustered the Homeland Security Act. He opposed them on tax cuts, the SEC, and the war on Iraq. He wanted to investigate 9/11! In the Senate, he had become an obstacle to the exercise of power.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

His FBI file goes back to 1970.

He received many death threats after taking office.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“An aide to his Republican opponent, Norm Coleman, said, “There are people in the [George W. Bush] White House who wake up in the morning thinking about how they will defeat Paul Wellstone. This one is political and personal for them.”

In their book (An American Assassination), Drs. Fetzer and Jacobs investigate in great detail the circumstances of Wellstone’s death, and conclude that he was indeed assassinated. For instance, an FBI recovery team headed out to investigate the Wellstone plane crash before the plane went down.

Arrested once for protesting against the Vietnam War and once when protesting against foreclosures.

Days before the assassination of Wellstone, assassination aficionado Dick Cheney gave Wellstone a last warning: “If you vote against the war in Iraq, the Bush administration will do whatever is necessary to get you. There will be severe ramifications for you and the state of Minnesota.”

Since Dick Cheney, Vice President of the USA, was at the time running “an executive assassination ring,” and since Chenney is on record threatening Wellstone, isn’t it logical to assume that Cheney murdered Wellstome?

Wellstone died just 11 days before his likely (according to polls) re-election in a crucial race to maintain Democratic control of the Senate.

Fetzer says that “Wellstone was the target of an apparent assassination plot before. In 2000, as he visited Colombia [an American protectorate]to survey conditions there, a bomb was found along his route from the airport. He was also sprayed with the herbicide glyphosate by a helicopter above him while watching the Colombian police demonstrate its fumigation of coca plants.”

One anonymous Representative (Democrat) said:, “I don’t think there’s anyone on the Hill who doesn’t suspect [murder]. It’s too convenient, too coincidental, too damned obvious. My guess is that some of the less courageous members of the party are thinking about becoming Republicans right now.”

Dr. Michael I. Niman and many others predicted Wellstone’s murder:

“Anyone familiar with my work knows that I’m certainly not a conspiracy theorist. But to be honest, I know I wasn’t alone in my initial reaction at this week’s horrible and tragic news: that being my surprise that Wellstone had lived this long. Perhaps it’s just my anger and frustration at losing one of the few reputable politicians in Washington, but I also felt shame. Shame for not writing in my column, months ago, that I felt that Paul Wellstone’s life, more so than any other politician in Washington, was in danger. I felt that such speculation was unprofessional and would ultimately undermine my credibility. In the end, my own self-interest triumphed, and I never put my concerns into print. Neither did any other mainstream journalist, though I know of many who shared my concern.”

Once more the fox was guarding the chicken coop: The head of the investigation into Wellstone’s death was an ex-CIA man.”

Additional References

“In American Assassination, two Ph.D. Professors, James Fetzer and Don “Four Arrows” Jacobs, prove that the weather did not kill Senator Wellstone, his wife and child, on that morning in October. Nor were the two pilots incompetent, as per the later claims of the bumbling National Transportation Safety Board. With a scientific investigation, logical analysis, and a ruthless dismantling of the official story, American Assassination confirms the worst fears of a nation: Senator Paul Wellstone was murdered.”

This link.

Rockefeller cross-references in this encyclopedia: Arthur Caron, Walter Liggett, Huey Long, Larry McDonald, David Graham Phillips, Aaron Russo.

_____________

Chapter 2. Journalists

I’d enjoyed such smooth sailing [not]because I was careful and diligent and good at my job . . . The truth was that, in all those years, I hadn’t written anything important enough to suppress.”—Gary Webb

Danny Casolaro, 1947-1991 (aged 44).

Relevant positions: Freelance investigative reporter.

Official cause of death: Suicide. Found in a bathtub naked with slashed wrists.

Grounds for murder?

“When he died in West Virginia in August, free-lance journalist Danny Casolaro was reportedly investigating a mega-conspiracy” of the “Octopus” (=Invisible Government). That conspiracy was linked to:

–“A case in which the owners of Inslaw, a computer software company, accused the Justice Department of stealing programs the company had designed to track criminal cases worldwide.” A federal bankruptcy judge ruled in 1988 that the department had indeed taken the software by “trickery, fraud, and deceit.” That decision was “upheld by a federal district court in 1988,” but overturned on appeal in 1991 (see also: Mark Pittman).

–Allegations that the Justice Department altered the software, in order to spy upon the software’s domestic and foreign buyers and users.

–Allegations that that the Invisible Government was bribing Iranian officials. The “Octopus” gave them $40 million to prevent the release of American hostages before the 1980 presidential election, in an effort to secure the election of Ronald Reagan.“

Danny was working on a book that tied together the scandals surrounding the presidency of George H. W. Bush.”

He was looking into a connection between the Inslaw litigation and the notorious, CIA front, Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI). BCCI was transformed by associates of then CIA director G. H. W. Bush, “into a world-wide money-laundering machine, buying banks around the world to create the biggest clandestine money network in history.” This bank also enabled the CIA “to control and manipulate criminals and terrorists worldwide.” BCCI tapped “into the CIA’s stockpile of misfits and malcontents to help man a 1,500-strong group of assassins and enforcers.”

Dr. Anthony Casolaro (Danny’s brother) “told reporters he believed his brother may have been close to uncovering a major conspiracy in connection with the Inslaw case.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

Casolaro had been frequently receiving harassing and threatening phone calls. After he left for his last appointment, his housekeeper received five threatening calls in a 24-hour period, e.g., “I will cut his body and throw it to the sharks.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Casolaro’s family believes he was murdered.

He told his brother, Dr. Anthony Casolaro, that if anything happened to him, “it would not be an accident.”

His family members knew something that the assassins might not have known: Danny was extremely squeamish about blood. “His brother thinks he would have passed out after one cut, let alone a dozen.” Even if he chose to kill himself, it is inconceivable, say some relatives, that he would have done so by cutting his wrists a dozen times.

“A number of law-enforcement officials also argued that his death deserved further scrutiny.”

As Casolaro’s funeral drew to a close, “a highly decorated military officer in U.S. Army dress reportedly arrived in a limousine. Accompanied by another man in plain clothes, the military man approached the coffin just before it was lowered into the ground, laid a medal on the lid, and saluted. No one recognized either man and, to this day, they have never been identified.”

One of Casolaro’s chief sources, Michael Riconosciuto, was arrested in early 1990, 8 days after filing an affidavit before a House judiciary committee investigating the Inslaw case.

The judge who “sided with Inslaw and accused the Justice Department of “trickery, fraud, and deceit,” lost his job.

The day before he died, Casolaro met with a source . But the stack of documents given to him by the source, as well as his tape deck and a briefcase containing a draft copy of his book, have never been found.

“Casolaro’s family wasn’t notified of his death until two days after his body was discovered. And by that time, his body had already been embalmed illegally.”

Almost immediately after Casolaro’s death, the hotel “brought in an industrial cleaning company to sanitize the room, thereby greatly diminishing any opportunity for an independent forensic investigation.”

Also unexplained is a half-empty bottle of red wine and a broken wine glass that police found next to the bathtub, and an empty can of beer found inside the tub. No alcohol was found in Casolaro’s bloodstream.

The key thing about the death of Casolaro,” says former Attorney General Elliot Richardson, who is representing Inslaw, “is that although others were seeking to delineate . . . the ‘octopus,’ he was the only one who told people who have no reason to misrepresent what he said that he had hard evidence, and was on the point of getting conclusive evidence. . . . The idea that he committed suicide with a razor blade under these circumstances seems highly implausible.”

Journalist Vince Bielski said that the “public needs to know that reporters have been killed because of their work.”

“What survived of Casolaro’s research fell into the hands of two writers, Kenn Thomas and Jim Keith,” who published their research in 1996 (The Octopus: Secret Government and the Death of Danny Casolaro). “In 1999, co-author Keith died, like Casolaro, under mysterious circumstances.”

Paul Wilcher “died in his Capitol Hill apartment after he picked up on some of Danny Casolaro’s research.”

Casolaro investigated BCCI, a bank connected to the Invisible Government and the CIA, which, according to a mainstream publication (Time Magazine), “maintained a 1,500-member ‘black network’ that used bribery, extortion, kidnaping, and murder to further the bank’s goals.”

A letter written less than 3 weeks before his death puts another question mark on suicide allegations. Danny wrote: “I feel the happiness that an Eskimo must feel when he comes across fresh bear tracks before any other sled.”

Casolaro’s murder resembles the death of Anson Ng, another journalist investigating BCCI (see cross-reference below and the Anson Ng entry).

Cross-reference in this encyclopedia: Like Casolaro, Anson Ng

Was working on a big story related to BCCI.

Died in 1991, a month before Casolaro.

His body was found in a bathtub.

His documents vanished.

_____________

Bill (Milton William) Cooper, 1943-2001 (aged 58).

Relevant positions: Author; documentary filmmaker; host of the worldwide popular shortwave radio show, “Hour of the Time.”

Official cause of death: “On November 6, 2001, two months after September 11, William Cooper was fatally shot by a large collection of Arizona deputies who were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant. According to police accounts, Cooper, who was physically disabled, fled officers and pulled out a weapon. A gun fight ensued and William Cooper was killed. A deputy was [allegedly]critically injured in the incident.”

Grounds for murder?

A White House memo named Cooper, “the most dangerous radio host in America.”

“Cooper brought suit against the IRS in Federal District Court in Phoenix Arizona to force the IRS to produce proof of jurisdiction and delegation of authority which the IRS was unable to do.”

Accused the government of murdering President Kennedy.

“On June 2001, three months before 9/11, William Cooper warned publicly about an important terrorist attack on United States that would be blamed on Osama Bin Laden. During his June 28 broadcast, William Cooper said ‘I’m telling you be prepared for a major attack. But it won’t be Osama Bin Laden. It will be those behind the New World Order.’ On 9/11 Cooper said ‘what we’re witnessing today is most probably . . . the redefinition of freedom, and probably its death.’”

“After the tragic events of September 11 unfolded, Cooper’s radio show attempted to expose the massive conspiracy that led to the attacks. He pointed his finger at the Federal Government, accusing the authorities of planning the terrorist move and duping America’s citizens and the rest of the world into believing a fabricated story. This allowed them to sway public opinion in their favor and execute their plan.”

“William Cooper was murdered almost two months after 9/11, on November 5, 2001. He was live on shortwave radio all day long on 9/11, and was blowing holes in the official story as it was emerging.”

“The Associated Press published an article the day after his death labeling Cooper a “national leader of the militia movement.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

“Frequently, people called into his show . . . complaining that the Voice of Americawas jamming the station.”

Cooper was charged with tax evasion and, years later, bank fraud.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government:

“In March of 1999, Cooper sent his family out of the United States for their security. He lived and worked alone with his two dogs, one rooster, and one chicken.”

Evidence suggesting that the Invisible Government was not involved

“Cooper had a tendency of “mixing fact with fiction and presenting himself as a first hand witness.”

_____________

Michael Hastings, 1980-2013 (aged 33).

Relevant positions: Award-winning mainstream investigative reporter, editor, and author.

Official cause of death: Car accident.

Grounds for murder?

Hastings was “a vocal critic of the surveillance state, referring to the restrictions on the freedom of the press by the government as a ‘war’ on journalism.”

Hastings highlighted endemic corruption within the U.S. military. For instance, he accurately described General Stanley McChrystal’s staff running the occupation of Afghanistan as “a handpicked collection of killers, spies . . . political operators and outright maniacs.” (See also: Pat Tillman). On another occasion, Hastings depicted then-powerful General David Petraeus as “a world-class bullshit artist . . . Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis lost their lives during a sectarian conflict that Petraeus’ policies fueled . . . The reputations of the men who were intimately involved in these years of foreign misadventure, where we tortured and supported torture, armed death squads, conducted nightly assassinations, killed innocents, and enabled corruption on an unbelievable scale, lie in tatters.”

Just before his death, Hastings indicated that he was he was preparing a profile of CIA director John Brennan.

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

The FBI was following, and maintained files on, Hastings.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Michael knew that he was playing with psychopaths and told a friend “he would be hunted down and killed over [the]McChrystal story.”

would be hunted down and killed over [the]McChrystal story.” “Former U.S. National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection, and Counter-terrorism, Richard A. Clarke said that what is known about the crash is ‘consistent with a car cyber attack. He was quoted as saying ‘There is reason to believe that intelligence agencies for major powers — including the United States — know how to remotely seize control of a car. So if there were a cyber attack on [Hastings’] car — and I’m not saying there was, I think whoever did it would probably get away with it.’”

Hastings’ was a rather peculiar car “accident.” One witness stated “it sounded like a bomb went off in the middle of the night. My house shook; the windows were rattling.” Another witness said that an engine flew from the car about 50 yards away. Such testimonies make a mockery of the death squads’ (FBI’s) version of events, raising instead the specter of explosion caused by a bomb placed in the car itself or hurled at it.

Sgt. Joe Biggs, Michael’s friend, said “something didn’t feel right after Hastings sent a panicked email saying the authorities were on his tail, adding that the story of Michael driving at high speed in the early hours of the morning was completely out of character.”

Just hours before his death, Hastings sent an e-mail to friends and colleagues about his fear of the FBI, telling them that he planned to go into hiding, but all but one were “too scared” to go public with this desperate call for help.

In the days before his death, Hastings believed his car was being “tampered with” and said that he was scared and wanted to leave town.

In 2007, Hastings’ fiancé was killed in a car ambush in Iraq, allegedly by Iraqi freedom fighters.

_____________

Ernest Hemingway: Filed under Writers.

_____________

Walter Liggett, 1986-1935 (aged 49).

Note: The evidence in this case is more consistent with the view that the Invisible Government condoned the murder than with the view that it directly planned it.

Relevant positions: Newspaper editor; investigating reporter.

Official cause of death: Drive-by shooting outside his apartment.

Grounds for murder?

Liggett “railed against vice and big banks.”

During the 1930s, Liggett “specialized in exposés of Minneapolis and Saint Paul organized crime and their connections to corrupt politicians.”

Like Representative Lindbergh (see Lindbergh entry), Liggett was an enthusiastic supporter of the Farmer-Labor Party (but which, owing to Lindbergh’s death, was taken over by the corrupt Floyd Olson).

“Liggett campaigned with U.S. Senator Charles August Lindbergh against United States involvement in the First World War and was also active in efforts to free Sacco and Vanzetti.”

“In 1929-1930, he vaulted to national prominence with a series of articles . . . which described the corruption wrought by [Rockefeller’s] Prohibition on American cities.”

“He made accusations of corruption against Minnesota Governor Floyd B. Olson and said that Olson deserved to be impeached and prosecuted.”

“Walter Liggett was a pioneering muckraker, a journalist who lived—and died—pursuing the biggest story of his generation: the collision of money, power, crime, democracy, and freedom in the United States during the Great Depression.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

After refusing bribes from Mafia boss Isadore Blumenfield (aka “Kid Cann”), Liggett was severely beaten by Blumenfield and his associates—but the police and courts were not interested in arresting or pressing charges against Blumenfield.

Soon after, Liggett was arrested and prosecuted on phony kidnapping and sodomy charges, but was acquitted after evidence of perjury by the alleged victims came to light. “The case featured obviously coached witnesses, contradictory testimony, and implausible circumstances.”

A Blumenfield associate threatened his life.

“Herbert Hoover misused the executive powers of his office and employed the Office of Naval Intelligence and other federal agencies to harass a group of authors, including distinguished muckraker Walter Liggett, who were preparing anti-Hoover biographies.”

Hoover had been doing everything possible to discredit Liggett.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Liggett filed libel suit against Herbert Corey, a man tasked by the Hoover campaign to clear Hoover from allegations of corruption made by Liggett and others. But the case never “reached court—Liggett was murdered in a gang-land killing in Minneapolis in 1935.”

His wife and three other witnesses testified that Liggett was shot by Blumenfield. “Despite this and considerable other evidence, Blumenfield was acquitted. No one else was ever charged and Blumenfield remained a major organized crime figure until dying of heart disease in 1981.”

Liggett’s wife believed that the governor was behind the killing and knew ahead of time that the murderer will be acquitted.

“A couple of months before he was gunned down in the south Minneapolis alley behind his apartment, Liggett had predicted his own death.”

In 1935 Governor Floyd Olson’s machine probably shotgunned to death the “unshakable one-man newspaper crusade Howard Guilford, a man the Olson regime had previously indicted 19 times on phony charges, only to see him acquitted each time.”

Rockefeller cross-references in this encyclopedia: Arthur Caron, Huey Long, Larry McDonald, David Graham Phillips, Aaron Russo, Paul Wellstone.

_____________

Jonathan Moyle, 1963(?)-1991 (aged 28).

Relevant positions: UK defense magazine editor and reporter.

Official cause of death: 1. The UK government first ascribed his death to suicide. 2. Later, it alleged bizarre sex games. 3. When caught lying, it apologized and called it murder. Moyle, they now said, was found hanging in a wardrobe in Chile, with a pillowcase over his head.

Grounds for murder?

Moyle was investigating CIA arms sale.

Jonathan’s father, retired teacher Tony Moyle, said that his son was killed because he uncovered “information regarding arms shipments.”

According to a leaked CIA document, Moyle possessed evidence of UK covert arms deals.

Moyle had uncovered details of a George H. W. “Bush deal to illegally ship weapons to Iraq.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“A needle mark on his leg and blood on the bed were not considered in the first police analysis.”

“Moyle’s death was considered initially by the Chilean and British authorities as suicide or death in some sort of “bizarre sex game.” But in December 1991, after pressure from the Moyle family, a judicial investigation in Chile concluded he had been assassinated, but as the police couldn’t identify any suspect they halted the manhunt.”

The 1990 UK inquest into the death of Moyle was initiated “after a pathologist said the autopsy could not be completed due to the fact that vital organs had been removed.”

In 1998, the reconvened inquest found that Moyle had been unlawfully killed and the authorities later apologized to the family for spreading the allegation of suicide.

A leaked CIA report blamed the murder of Jonathan Moyle on a British MI6 agent, the late Stephan Kock. “Kock found that defence journalist, Jonathan Moyle, possessed evidence of UK covert deals. Consequently, Kock and [name redacted]eliminated him in Santiago, Chile.”

_____________

Anson Ng, 1948-1991 (aged 43).

Relevant positions: Reporter for the mainstream Financial Times of London.

Official cause of death: British journalist Ng was murdered in his apartment in Guatemala City; his body was found in a bathtub.

Grounds for murder?

Ng “went to Guatemala to see a key witness that was alleged to have important information tying the U.S. Justice Department to the BCCI scandal.” [BCCI=Bank of Credit and Commerce International—a Bush family/CIA assassination outfit]

According to an official statement of then Senator Alan Cranston, Ng “may have been killed because he was investigating the scandal-ridden Bank of Credit and Commerce International.” Specifically, “Ng’s murder was related to his probe into arms trafficking allegedly carried out by BCCI.”

“Ng was looking into secretive [H.G.W.] Bush “Octopus” [Invisible Government] related operations.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“Documents were stolen from Ng’s desk.”

Ng’s murder resembles the death of Danny Casolaro, another journalist investigating BCCI (see cross-reference below and the Danny Casolaro entry above).

Cross-reference in this encyclopedia: Like Anson, Danny Casolaro

Was working on a big story related to BCCI.

Died in 1991, a month after Anson.

His body was found in a bathtub.

His documents vanished.

_____________

David Graham Phillips, 1867-1911 (aged 43).

Relevant positions: Novelist and influential freelance muckraking journalist.

Official cause of death: Shot by a deranged lone assassin, supposedly because Phillips used the assassin’s sister as a model for the heroine in one of Phillips’ novels. (Another example of the Invisible Government’s propensity to mock its vassals?) The assassin is said to have killed himself after shooting Phillips.

Grounds for murder?

In his celebrated 1906 series, “The Treason of the Senate,” Phillips wrote:

“The treason of the Senate! Treason is a strong word, but not too strong, rather too weak, to characterize the situation in which the Senate is the eager, resourceful, indefatigable agent of interests [the Rockefellers\ as hostile to the American people as any invading army could be, and vastly more dangerous; interests that manipulate the prosperity produced by all, so that it heaps up riches for the few; interests whose growth and power can only mean the degradation of the people, of the educated into sycophants, of the masses toward serfdom.”

“As a result of these articles, only four of the twenty-one [Rockefeller-owned]senators that Phillips wrote about were still in office.”

The most scandal-ridden Senator of them all was Nelson W. Aldrich, and he too lost his Senate seat in 1910, thanks probably to Phillips. For the Rockefellers, this was a serious setback; just then they and their ilk were hatching the Federal Reserve Syndicate, in whose creation Aldrich was to play a key role. About evildoers Aldrich and Rockefeller, Phillip wrote:

“For the organizer of this treason [against the American people]we must look at Nelson W. Aldrich, senior senator from Rhode Island. . . Before he reached the Senate, Aldrich had had fifteen years of training in how to legislate the proceeds of the labor of the many into the pockets of the few. . . . In 1901 Aldrich’s daughter married the only son and destined successor of John D. Rockefeller [he is thus the grandfather David Rockefeller and late Vice President Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller]. Thus, the chief exploiter of the American people is closely allied by marriage with the chief schemer in the service of their exploiters. This fact no American should ever lose sight of. It is a political fact, it is an economic fact. It places the final and strongest seal upon the bonds uniting Aldrich and “the interests.” . . . It was not until 1890 that he had an opportunity to make his first large contribution toward the firm establishment of conditions of unequal division of prosperity which have now resulted in expropriating the American people from the ownership of their own country. How Aldrich must laugh as he watches the American people meekly submitting to this plundering through tariff and railway rates and hugely overcapitalized corporations! And what, think you, must be his opinion of the man who in all seriousness attributes the astounding contrasts between the mountainous fortunes of the few and the ant-hill hoardings of the many to the superior intelligence of the few? Yet, Aldrich’s contempt for the mentality of the masses is not unjustified, is it? When Aldrich is getting orders, there is of course never any witness. The second part of his task – execution – is in part a matter of whispering with his chief lieutenants, in part a matter of consultation in the secure secrecy of the Senate committee rooms.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

Phillips reported to the police that he had received many death threats.

The establishment was incensed with Phillips. Teddy Roosevelt, for instance, fearing that Phillips’ articles could embroil his fellow oligarchs in something like the French Revolution, accused Phillips of “downright perversion of truth both in the way of misstatement and of omission.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Witnesses agreed that the alleged lone assassin carried a single six-shooter (a revolver that can only fire six bullets without being re-loaded), and that he fired six shots at Phillips. Also, according to people at the scene, immediately after being shot, Phillips quipped that he “could have beaten four bullets, but six were too many.” But then, to kill himself on the scene, which is the official version of events, the supposed assassin would need a seventh bullet, since he didn’t reload his gun. This suggests, as in so many other subsequent Rockefeller-arranged murders, that more than one killer was involved or that purported assassin was a patsy.

Rockefeller cross-references in this encyclopedia: Arthur Caron, Walter Liggett, Huey Long, Larry McDonald, Aaron Russo, Paul Wellstone.

_____________

Mark Pittman, 1957-2009 (aged 52).

Relevant positions: Award-winning mainstream journalist.

Official cause of death: Unknown.

Grounds for murder?

“Mark Pittman proved to be the most fearless, most trusted reporter on the most important beat during the 12 years he wrote about credit markets, corporate finance and the Federal Reserve at Bloomberg News.”

Pittman said: “Hopefully, we will be able to inform the people enough to know how badly we’re getting screwed. We need to know how to prevent it from happening again, and we need to know who did it.”

“Mark understood that men of finance were, at best, innocent parasites praying on the productive sectors of the economy. His attitude—which was probably more offensive to the parasites than hate—was ‘irreverence for the financial industry, which was a refreshing contrast to the industry’s self-reverence. He didn’t have an angry, confrontational ‘Speak Truth To Power!’ attitude towards the industry; he just saw them as grifters. Mark didn’t see much difference between selling AAA-rated bonds backed by subprime mortgages and sending e-mails claiming to be African royalty in need of help transferring a fortune to a U.S. bank, and he was amused by the financial industry’s pretensions that they were making a great contribution to our economy.”

“Pittman broke a number of major financial stories, including that of how Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and others gained from the bailout of AIG. He also broke the story about former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson’s involvement creating the subprime mortgage crisis when he was CEO of Goldman Sachs.”

Pittman and colleagues showed that the $700 billion transfer of money from the American people to the big banks controlling the American government in 2008 alone actually amounted to 12.8 trillion. They thus showed that American politicians—who were elected thanks to the bankers’ money and bankers’ news—were stealing roughly $120,000 from each American household in 2008 alone, and giving that money to the bankers.

Since the Federal Reserve Syndicate (controlled by roughly the same people who were stealing the American people blind) refused to disclose what they were doing with the people’s money, Pittman filed a freedom of information request with the Syndicate. The request was denied twice. Saying “it’s not Ben Bernanke’s money, it’s our money,” Pittman then decided to sue the Fed in federal court, making headlines as the first person to ever sue the Federal Reserve. A lower court and an appellate court sided with Pittman, but a Court of Appeals sided with the Syndicate (Cross reference to Court of Appeals as a surefire instrument for the miscarriage of justice: Danny Casolaro) . Conveniently for the Syndicate, by then “Pittman was dead.”

“On Jan. 28, 2009, Pittman filed a FOIA with the U.S. Treasury asking it to identify the $301 billion in securities owned by Citigroup that the government had agreed to guarantee to help shore up the troubled bank and to provide details of any contracts the Treasury had with outside firms hired to calculate the assets’ values. Pittman died 10 months later still waiting for a response.” Twenty months later, the Treasury Department responded—by deleting everything that could possibly incriminate it or its Citigroup patron.

Just before his death, Pittman was “working on a major financial exposé.”

Pittman used to sign off his e-mails with a photo of singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie holding a guitar inscribed with these words: “This machine kills fascists.”

Evidence suggesting that the Invisible Government was not involved

Maggie Pittman, Mark’s daughter, wrote: “He did have a long history of heart related illness . . . please know that it was not some conspiracy, just a very sad event.” However, another daughter apparently claims he was killed.

_____________

Gary Webb, 1955-2004 (aged 49).

Relevant positions: Pulitzer prize-winning investigative reporter at the mainstream San Jose Mercury News; investigator for the California State Legislature.

Official cause of death: Suicide: Two .38 caliber gunshot wounds to the head.

Grounds for murder?

In 1996, Webb published his celebrated “Dark Alliance” series, in which he accused the CIA of deliberately causing the crack cocaine explosion in the inner cities of the USA, especially targeting the African-American community. (See also: Prologue to Chapter 6: Singers-Songwriters).

Webb exposed the close links between government, CIA, and the “independent” press:

“The government side of the story is coming through the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, the Washington Post. They use the giant corporate press rather than saying anything directly. If you work through friendly reporters on major newspapers, it comes off as The New York Times saying it and not a mouthpiece of the CIA. . . . If we had met five years ago, you wouldn’t have found a more staunch defender of the newspaper industry than me … And then I wrote some stories that made me realize how sadly misplaced my bliss had been. The reason I’d enjoyed such smooth sailing for so long hadn’t been, as I’d assumed, because I was careful and diligent and good at my job . . . The truth was that, in all those years, I hadn’t written anything important enough to suppress.”

“There have been reports from reliable sources that, prior to his death, Webb had uncovered even more material related to his original ‘Dark Alliance’ investigations, and that he was in the process of completing another book about drug trafficking and the CIA. . . . the primary motive behind Webb’s likely murder was to stop him from publishing his next investigative exposé.”

“As part of the grassroots backlash generated from Webb’s ‘Dark Alliance’ series, many in the Black Community openly charged that the government, via the CIA’s drug trafficking of cocaine into California, was guilty of a genocidal plot against African Americans.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

The CIA’s Washington Post called Webb a “seemingly hotheaded fellow willing to have people leap to conclusions his reporting couldn’t back up.”

Despite his impeccable credentials, after pressure from the CIA (including death threats?), in 1997 Webb was fired from the San Jose Mercury News. In 2004 he was likewise fired from his position at the California Legislature, thus severing his last connection to the mainstream. By 2004, Webb’s lack of employment forced him to sell his house.

Before his death, Gary “complained about government surveillance.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“Webb was found dead . . . with two gunshot wounds to the head. His death was ruled suicide by the Sacramento County coroner’s office. After a local paper reported that he had died from multiple gunshots, the coroner’s office received so many calls asking about Webb’s death that Sacramento County Coroner Robert Lyons issued a statement confirming Webb had committed suicide. When asked by local reporters about the possibility of two gunshots being a suicide, Lyons replied: “It’s unusual in a suicide case to have two shots, but it has been done in the past, and it is in fact a distinct possibility.”

Although the coroner ruled the death a suicide, in 2005, Ted Gunderson, a former FBI senior special agent said: “Gary Webb was MURDERED. He resisted the first shot [to the head that exited via jaw]so he was shot again with the second shot going into the head [brain].” Gunderson regards the theory that Webb could have managed to shoot himself twice as “impossible!”

It would perhaps be more correct to say that a suicide involving multiple “gunshots to the head” is extremely unlikely, but not impossible.

The accusations against Webb that he lacked professionalism were false and strictly politically motivated. A former supervisor said “that Webb was known as ‘the carpenter’ because he had everything nailed down. Gary’s documentation is awesome and his work ethic is unbelievable.” Likewise, the Northern California branch of the national Society of Professional Journalists had voted Webb “Journalist of the Year” for 1996. Even one of Webb’s most strident critics in the mainstream media, writing for a change in the alternative press, acknowledged that Webb had been vindicated in 1998 by . . . the CIA Inspector General report.

Throughout this saga, one of the few officials who dared side with Webb and displease the CIA was Representative Maxine Waters. In a 2004 eulogy she said:

“I am stunned and pained with the loss of Gary Webb. Gary was a friend and one of the finest investigative journalists that our country has ever seen. The Dark Alliance series was one of the most profound pieces of journalism I have ever witnessed. Gary’s work was not only in depth, revealing and confrontational but it single handedly created discussion and debate about the proliferation of crack cocaine and the role of the CIA.

“Unfortunately, the major news papers attempted to silence him by undermining his personal character and his professional integrity. Through his diligence, he has brought to the attention of the American public the failed policies of the CIA and the drug war.”

By 2010, the CIA had its revenge on Waters too (for this and for her overall profilein courage). First, the same CIA newspaper (Los Angeles Times) that led the charge against Gary Webb, in the same year, wrote a major article accusing Waters of corruption. By 2010, she was singled out and disgraced in the House of Representative (a body that practices sunshine bribery as a matter of routine) for . . . violating ethics rules. To its credit, almost three years later, and after Waters sustained years and years of scandal-mongering, the House Ethics Committee cleared her of all charges.

_____________

Chapter 3: Writers

If people bring so much courage to this world the world has to kill them.—Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway, 1999-1961 (aged 61).

Relevant positions: Fiction writer; journalist; winner of 1954 Nobel Prize in literature.

Official cause of death: Suicide with a shotgun at his home.

Grounds for murder?

Wrote a popular anti-war novel, A Farewell to Arms.

In A Farwell to Arms, Hemingway wrote:

“If people bring so much courage to this world the world has to kill them to break them, so of course it kills them. The world breaks every one and afterward many are strong at the broken places. But those that it will not break it kills. It kills the very good and the very gentle and the very brave impartially. If you are none of these you can be sure it will kill you too but there will be no special hurry.”

Wrote For Whom the Bell Tolls, which provided a sympathetic depiction of the anti-fascist side of the Spanish Civil War (the Invisible Government tacitly sided with the fascists).

Was delighted with Castro’s overthrow of Batista.

During World War II, Hemingway tried “to set up an anti-fascist spy network called the Crook Factory.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

The FBI had a Hemingway file and the author himself was under constant surveillance by FBI agents.

“The FBI knew Hemingway was at the Mayo Clinic. . . an aura of secrecy surrounds Hemingway’s treatment at the Mayo. . . he was treated with electroconvulsive therapy as many as 15 times in December 1960, and in January 1961 was ‘released in ruins. . . . The combination of medications given to Hemingway may have created the depressive state for which he was treated.”

According to A.E. Hotchner, Hemingway’s close associate and a writer of Papa Hemingway and Hemingway and His World, Hemingway complained for years that he was under FBI surveillance. Hotchner and other friends of the Nobel prize winner dismissed such claims as paranoia. To Hotchner’s surprise, in 1980, when the FBI was forced to release some of its least-damning Hemingway files, it turned out Hemingway was right. (Cross reference to maligned “conspiracy theorists” who were right: Phil Ochs, Richard Wright).

Hotchner says that he believes that FBI’s surveillance “substantially contributed to his [friend’s] anguish and . . . suicide,” adding that he had “regretfully misjudged” his friend’s fear of the organization.

It remains to be seen whether Hemingway committed suicide because of this constant FBI surveillance, harassment, and psychological warfare, or was “suicided.” Either way, directly or indirectly, according to the once-skeptic Hotchner, the Invisible Government killed Hemingway.

He was almost killed in two successive plane crashes that left him in pain or ill health for much of his remaining life. (Cross references not yet in this encyclopedia: Ted Kennedy; Walter Reuther).

“In 1930 . . . Hemingway broke his arm in a car accident.”

In another car accident, Hemingway had a concussion.

“In a 1945 car accident, he ‘smashed his knee’ and sustained another ‘deep wound on his forehead.’”

A 1947 car accident left his son “with a head wound and severely ill.”

Sustained serious injuries in a brush fire.

Evidence suggesting that the Invisible Government was not involved

Four members of Hemingway’s family allegedly committed suicide.

Cross references

Friends and relatives of Richard Wright and Phil Ochs (see encyclopedia entries herein) also accused them of paranoia and closed their minds to the obvious, constant, harassment: “Sometimes,” novelist William S. Burroughs said, “paranoia is just having all the facts.”

_____________

Richard Wright, 1908-1960 (aged 52).

Relevant positions: Fiction and non-fiction writer; political commentator and lecturer.

Official cause of death: Naturally-occurring heart attack.

Grounds for murder?

Member of the Communist Party of the USA, 1933-1942.

Declined an invitation to join the CIA-linked Congress for Cultural Freedom.

His works provide a powerful indictment of American racism, provincialism, and needless poverty.

“By 1959, Wright wanted to leave Paris. . . . He felt French politics had become increasingly submissive to American pressure.”

In 1960, Wright “denounced American policy in Africa.”

In spite of being in financial straits, Wright refused to compromise his principles. He declined to participate in a series of programs for Canadian radio because he suspected American control.

Wright was dangerous because many of his works imply that the only remedy left to decent people was a rebellion against the status quo. Fellow writer Amiri Baraka, for instance, said: “Wright was one of the people who made me conscious of the need to struggle.”

“In Paris, Wright “identified himself with the efforts of French Existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre to join forces with former Trotskyist David Rousset in creating the Rassemblement démocratique révolutionnaire (Revolutionary Democratic Assembly, RDR) as a political alternative to movements allied with either the Soviet Union or the West. “In 1948, Wright threw himself into the new organization and delivered a major speech against Western imperialism and Soviet totalitarianism that was extensively cited. His argument was that African-American disenfranchisement from the fruits of industrial society was the intensified form of a process affecting a growing portion of humanity, and that a revolutionary change – never elaborated – was essential to avert the dire consequences.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

Blacklisted by Hollywood movie studios in the 1950s.

Was under FBI surveillance from 1943.

“Throughout his international political activities, Wright knew correctly that he was being shadowed by the Central Intelligence Agency; his paranoia was later justified when evidence about his surveillance was made available under the Freedom of Information Act.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“Richard Wright died of a heart attack in Paris . . . . There had been no history of heart trouble and rumours circulated that he had been murdered. “

“Wright was himself concerned about the possibility of being killed since being investigated by Joseph McCarthy in 1953.“

“Just before his death Wright had received several mysterious phone calls from people with fictitious names.”

“Wright’s daughter Julia claimed that her father was murdered.”

Cross references

Friends and relatives of Ernest Hemingway and Phil Ochs (see encyclopedia entries herein) also accused them of paranoia and closed their minds to the obvious, constant, harassment: “Sometimes,” novelist William S. Burroughs said, “paranoia is just having all the facts.”

_____________

Chapter 4: Minority rights activists

“Too many martyrs and too many dead

Too many lies too many empty words were said

Too many times for too many angry men

Oh let it never be again.”—Phil Ochs

Fred Hampton, 1948-1969 (aged 21).

Relevant positions: High-ranking member of the Black Panthers Party (BPP).

Official cause of death: Murdered in cold blood by the FBI and Illinois police (this is the official narrative).

Grounds for murder?

His leadership skills “marked him as a major threat in the eyes of the FBI.”

The FBI saw “the Panthers, Young Patriots, Young Lords and similar radical coalitions forged by Hampton in Chicago, as a frightening steppingstone toward the creation of just such a revolutionary body that could, in its strength, cause a radical change in the U.S. government.”

“In 1968, Hampton was on the verge of creating a merger between the BPP and a southside street gang with thousands of members, which would have doubled the size of the national BPP.” That move would have also improved the BPP’s ability to fight back in what was, until then, a one-sided war.

Like M. L. King and Malcolm X, Hampton realized the problem was not only racism, but poverty and an entrenched oligarchy. Before his death, he was trying to forge an alliance among disenfranchised blacks, whites, and Hispanics. The FBI understood that this was an ideological and strategic breakthrough, an untenable ultimate threat, and resolved to employ “any means necessary” to decimate the BPP.

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

“The FBI opened a file on Hampton in 1967. In 1968, Hampton’s mother’s phone was tapped and Hampton was placed on the Bureau’s ‘Agitator Index’ as a ‘key militant leader.’”

The FBI blackmailed a criminal to infiltrate Hampton’s chapter of the Black Panthers Party (BPP), and that informant became Hampton’s bodyguard.

In 1969, Hampton was sentenced to two to five years for an alleged theft of . . . ice cream bars.

On July 1969, the Chicago police killed a member of the Black Panther Party and arrested 6 on trumped-up charges. There followed an armed confrontation between party members and the Chicago Police Department, which left one BPP member mortally wounded and six others arrested on serious charges.

On the night of the unprovoked raid on Hampton’s apartment, the FBI infiltrator to the group slipped sleeping pills into Hampton’s drink, to make sure he would be asleep during the raid. The police entered and killed the sleeping Fred Hampton. The police killed another person in that raid, and seriously wounded four others. These four were “then beaten and dragged into the street, where they were arrested on charges of aggravated assault and the attempted murder of the officers. They were each held on US$100,000 bail.” (That’s the way it is: They shoot unarmed dissidents . . . and, if the dissidents survive, they do not take them to the hospital but to the clink—see for instance, Judi Bari entry).

At a press conference the next day, the police, as they often do, lied through their teeth. They alleged the death squad had been attacked by the “violent” and “extremely vicious” Panthers and had defended themselves accordingly. In a second press conference, the death squad was praised for its “remarkable restraint,” “bravery,” and “professional discipline,” for not killing all the Panthers present.

During the trial, the Chicago police department (serving as proxies for the FBI) claimed that the Panthers were the first to fire shots; however, a later investigation found that the Chicago police fired between ninety and ninety-nine shots while the Panthers had only fired once (a shot “caused by a reflexive death convulsion after the raiding team shot” Hampton’s associate”). The mainstream media backed the police’s lying version of events.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

This premeditated murder was a bit too much for a segment of the half-awake public, so a kangaroo inquest was set up. As always in such cases, it consisted of carefully-chosen compliant members, and was in reality “a well-rehearsed theatrical performance designed to vindicate the police officers.”

“Following a long, corruption-ridden, judicial battle, “the City of Chicago, Cook County, and the federal government agreed to a settlement in which each would pay $616,333 to a group of nine plaintiffs, including the mothers of Hampton and Clark. The $1.85 million settlement was believed to be the largest ever in a civil rights case.” That is as close to an admission of guilt that the American government ever comes to.

The FBI “decimated” the Black Panthers leadership.

When an FBI agent informed headquarters that the Black Panthers were primarily involved in organizing breakfasts for children, Director Hoover “fired back a memo implying the career ambitions of the agent were directly related to his supplying evidence to support Hoover’s view that the BPP was ‘a violence-prone organization seeking to overthrow the Government by revolutionary means.’”

The FBI successfully caused dissension, splits, violence, and killings in the ranks of the Black Panthers memberships and affiliated organizations.

A philosophical query

There is overwhelming evidence that Fred Hampton and some of his associates were victims of premeditated murder. Civil court lawsuits involving both Hampton and M.L. King support the allegation of murder. The USA is known, throughout its history, to have killed millions of minorities. This leads to the following generalization: whenever an influential minority fighter for freedom and justice prematurely dies, the prime suspect is the government.

_____________

Marcus Garvey, 1888-1940 (aged 52).

Relevant positions: Publisher, journalist, African nationalist.

Official cause of death: Two strokes, putatively after reading a mistaken, and negative, obituary of himself in the Chicago Defender, which stated, in part, that Garvey died “broke, alone and unpopular” (another example of the Invisible Government mocking us?)

Grounds for murder?

Promoted a movement of African redemption, aimed at ending Western exploitation of Africa.

Garvey was an effective leader: “Already by 1921, in New York City, Garvey attracted 50,000 people to an event he organized.”

His influential organization promoted “social, political, and economic freedom for black people.”

By 1917, he suggested that it was “a time to lift one’s voice against the savagery of a people who claim to be the dispensers of democracy.”

By 1920, membership in his organization “had grown to four million.”

Like (assassinated) Gandhi and (assassinated) M. L. King after him, Garvey understood the key links between economic and political freedom. For instance, his organization became the owner of a ship and a winery. Also, Garvey started the Negros Factories Association, “a series of companies that would manufacture marketable commodities in every big industrial center in the Western hemisphere and Africa.”

According the M. L. King, Garvey “was the first man on a mass scale and level to give millions of Negroes a sense of dignity and destiny. And make the Negro feel he was somebody.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

After Garvey’s first efforts to achieve economic freedom and self-sufficiency for exploited blacks and Africans, an investigation by an Assistant District attorney was started in New York, followed by numerous interrogation sessions, libel lawsuits, and an indictment. These were sufficiently vicious and intimidating to force Garvey to retract . . . the truth.

First assassination attempt occurred in 1919, by a man who claimed that he had been sent by the same Assistant District Attorney who had earlier harassed, sued, and intimidated Garvey. Four shot were fired “wounding Garvey in the right leg and scalp.”

Also by 1919, J. Edgar Hoover began to “investigate” Garvey’s activities, hiring the FBI’s first black agents, and accusing Garvey of “mail fraud.” A jury trial followed, in which Garvey, refusing to be cowered, represented himself. This kangaroo trial ended in . . . the maximum sentence of 5 years in prison. Like M. L. King, Garvey wrote a moving letter from prison.

He was deported from the USA after serving a prison term from 1925 to 1927. Predictably, in his absence, his organization of millions withered.

By 1929, in Jamaica, whatever remained of the economic assets of Garvey’s organization was confiscated. When he opposed this politically-motivated desire to block economic self-sufficiency of oppressed black people, he was again sent to prison.

_____________

Martin Luther King, 1929-1968 (aged 39).

Relevant positions: An extremely influential political leader of a mass movement fighting against racism, vast income inequalities, poverty, militarism, and wars; Nobel peace prize winner.

Official cause of death: Lone assassin.

Historical Background

Martin Luther King’s assassination bears all the hallmarks of the Invisible Government, including King’s prominence, opposition to American militarism, his defense of unions, and his planned multiracial poor people’s march on Washington in 1968 (the year of his death). The Invisible Government responded to his peaceful but influential escape from his promoted and proscribed role of “civil rights leader” with smears, incarcerations, infiltrations of his inner circle, FBI surveillance and threats. They tried blackmailing him into a suicide and their lone assassin routine (by a “deranged” black woman). Eventually they succeeded, staging King’s murder and blaming it on an innocent man. Below, only partial documentation will be provided, relying in large measure on a 40-year-long courageous crusade for justice by King’s close friend, associate, and attorney, William Pepper. In particular, in a civil court trial, Pepper cajoled the American “justice” system into ascribing King’s murder to his government:

“After four weeks of testimony and over 70 witnesses in a civil trial in Memphis, Tennessee, twelve jurors reached a unanimous verdict on December 8, 1999 after about an hour of deliberations” that “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by a conspiracy that included agencies of his own government. Almost 32 years after King’s murder . . . on April 4, 1968, a court extended the circle of responsibility for the assassination beyond the late scapegoat James Earl Ray to the United States government.”

Grounds for murder?

“King was not only hated by the establishment as he rose to prominence in the 1960s, he was feared. Not only did he have the ability to move large numbers of people with his message of peace and tolerance, but he had designs on a political career. According to Pepper, King was planning to run for president on a third-party ticket with fellow anti-war activist Dr. Benjamin Spock. He was also causing panic in powerful circles because he intended to bring hundreds of thousands of poor people to an encampment in Washington, D.C. in the spring of 1968 to bring attention to the plight of the poor.”

“They were terrified that the anger level when [the demonstrators]were not going to get what they wanted was going to rise to such a point where Martin was going to lose control of that group and the more radical among them would take it over and they’d have a revolution,” Pepper explains. “And they didn’t have the troops to put it down. That was a real fear that the Army had. And I think it was a justifiable fear.”

“King was accepted by the established powers, although very reluctantly, as it was a political necessity to support him unless one wanted to risk a revolution. However, when King moved against not only the issue of racial inequality, but the issues of poverty and imperialism, and drawing the connections between these areas and building opposition to them, King could no longer be tolerated by the established powers.” “King would also have posed an increasing threat to the political establishment because he intended to become much more vocal in his opposition to the Vietnam War.”

Martin’s “trying to organize the poor to challenge this government in Washington, D.C. in the Poor People’s Campaign, and Martin’s determination not just to speak out against the Vietnam War, but to speak out against the entire imperialist and militarist direction of the country—all of that has to be understood when we try to understand Martin’s assassination.”

Like Gandhi and Garvey (see also: Marcus Garvey), King intended to capitalize on the collective economic power of poor people and on the threat such power—once organized—could pose to the Controllers. He said:

“Always anchor our external direct action with the power of economic withdrawal. Now, we [African-Americans] are poor people. Individually, we are poor when you compare us with white society in America. We are poor. Never stop and forget that collectively — that means all of us together — collectively we are richer than all the nations in the world.”

“Had Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X been able to complete their lives and visions in less tragic ways, a Muslim-Christian vision of transformation would have emerged as a way to change this country and the world.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

“Thanks to the nearly four-decade investigation by human rights lawyer William Pepper, it is now clear once and for all that Martin Luther King was murdered in a conspiracy that was instigated by then FBI director J. Edgar Hoover and that also involved the U.S. military, the Memphis Police Department, and ‘Dixie Mafia’ crime figures in Memphis, Tennessee.”

“The Church 1975 Committee (Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities) further revealed that in March 1968, the program against black nationalists was expanded from twenty-three to forty-one FBI field offices, which were instructed to prevent the rise of a black “messiah” who could ‘unify and electrify’ the movement, specifically naming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Stokely Carmichael, and Elijah Muhammed.”

“The Church Committee revealed that “the FBI mailed King a tape recording made from microphones hidden in hotel rooms. The tape was accompanied by a note suggesting that the recording would be released to the public unless King committed suicide.”

There have been at least one previous attempt on his life that bears all the marks of an Invisible Government operation. Let Martin himself, in his own inimitable style, recount it (doing so, ironically, one day before he was murdered “at last:”

You know, several years ago, I was in New York City autographing the first book that I had written. And while sitting there autographing books, a demented black woman came up. The only question I heard from her was, “Are you Martin Luther King?” And I was looking down writing, and I said, “Yes.” And the next minute I felt something beating on my chest. Before I knew it I had been stabbed by this demented woman. I was rushed to Harlem Hospital. It was a dark Saturday afternoon. And that blade had gone through, and the X-rays revealed that the tip of the blade was on the edge of my aorta, the main artery. And once that’s punctured, your drowned in your own blood — that’s the end of you.”

Martin was threatened countless times after he broke away from his proscribed role of “civil rights leader.” On the day before his murder, he said:

“And then I got into Memphis. And some began to say the threats, or talk about the threats that were out. What would happen to me from some of our sick white brothers? Well, I don’t know what will happen now. We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“We know that Ray took the fall for a murder he did not commit. We know that a member of the Memphis Police Department fired the fatal shot and that two military sniper teams that were part of the 902nd Military Intelligence Group were sent to Memphis as back-ups should the primary shooter fail. We have access to the fascinating account of how Pepper came to meet Colonel John Downie, the man in charge of the military part of the plot and Lyndon Johnson’s former Vietnam briefer.”

“The King family had for a long time publicly acknowledged that they believed the accused killer, James Earl Ray, to have been innocent of the crime he was accused of.“

“The most stunning revelation in The Plot to Kill King– which some may question because the account is second hand – is that King was still alive when he arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital and that he was killed by a doctor who was supposed to be trying to save his life.” “Chief of surgery Dr. Breen Bland entered the emergency room with two men in suits. Seeing doctors working on King, Bland commanded, ‘Stop working on the nigger and let him die! Now, all of you get out of here, right now. Everybody get out . . . the breathing tube had been removed from King and that Bland was holding a pillow over his head.’”

Pepper says he’s convinced that knowledge of the plot went all the way to the nominal top. “The whole thing would have been part of Lyndon Johnson’s playbook,” Pepper says. “I think Johnson knew about this.”

“The only two black members of the Memphis Fire Department had been told the day before the shooting not to report for work the next day at the fire station. And black detective Ed Redditt was told an hour before the shooting to stay home because a threat had been made on his life.

“The bushes that concealed the shooter were conveniently trimmed the day after the shooting, giving a false impression that a shooter could not have been concealed there.”

“Another casualty of the King murder was cab driver Buddy Butler who reported that he saw a man running from the scene right after the shot, going south on Mulberry St., and jumping into a police car (this would turn out to be MPD Lieutenant Earl Clark). Butler reported this to his dispatcher and later to fellow cab driver Louie Ward. Butler was interviewed at the Yellow Cab Company later that evening by police. Ward was told the next day that Butler had either fallen, or was pushed, to his death from a speeding car on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge.”

“Loyd Jowers was the owner of Jim’s Grill, a restaurant near the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. In December 1993, Jowers appeared on ABC’s Prime Time Live and related the details of an alleged conspiracy involving the Mafia and the U.S. government to kill King. According to Jowers, James Earl Ray was a scapegoat, and was not responsible for the assassination. Jowers said that he hired Memphis police Lieutenant Earl Clark to fire the fatal shot. The existence of such a conspiracy, and Jowers’ involvement, was supported in the verdict of a 1998 court case which was brought against Jowers by the King family.”

“Betty Spates, a waitress at Jim’s Grill and girlfriend of Jowers, says she saw him rush into the back of the Grill through the back door seconds after the shot, white as a ghost and holding a rifle, which he then wrapped in a tablecloth and hid on a shelf under the counter. He turned to her and said, “Betty, you wouldn’t do anything to hurt me, would you?” She responded, “Of course not, Loyd.” Spates, who didn’t come forward until the 1990s, also recounted that Jowers had been delivered a large sum of money right before the assassination.”

“Another incredible revelation in The Plot to Kill King is the identity of the man who appears to have fired the fatal shot. Pepper learned his identity from Lenny B. Curtis, who was a custodian at the Memphis Police Department rifle range. Curtis told Pepper this in 2003, and Pepper recorded a deposition with him but kept it confidential out of fear for Curtis’s life. Only after his death in 2013 did Pepper reveal what Curtis had said – that the shooter was Memphis police officer Frank Strausser. ‘We had to be very careful about [Curtis’s safety],’ Pepper says.’”

Additional References

William F. Pepper (2003). Act of State: The Execution of Martin Luther King.

William F. Pepper (2016). The Plot to Kill King: The Truth Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

_____________

Richard Wright: Filed under writers.

_____________

Malcolm X, 1925-1965 (aged 39).

Relevant positions: Influential revolutionary, critic of American policies, and champion of the rights of African-Americans and the poor.

Official cause of death: Assassinated by three members of the Nation of Islam.

Grounds for murder?

In 1961 in Los Angeles, police raided a Nation of Islam temple, arrested many members on bogus charges, beating others, shooting 6, and killing one. The murderous police went scot free, but, as usual, some of the surviving victims were arrested. Malcolm wanted to fight back.

In 1964, Malcolm broke with the Nation of Islam, and “expressed a desire to work with other civil rights leaders”—an FBI nightmare. Moreover, towards the end of his life, that nightmare got worse, for Malcolm was rational enough to “rearrange his thinking” and let go of the racist teachings of the Nation of Islam (which actually play to the Invisible Government’s divide and rule strategy). In a truly moving conversation, two days before his death, Malcolm said:

“Brother, remember the time that white college girl came into the restaurant—the one who wanted to help the [Black] Muslims and the whites get together—and I told her there wasn’t a ghost of a chance and she went away crying? Well, I’ve lived to regret that incident. In many parts of the African continent I saw white students helping black people. Something like this kills a lot of argument. I did many things as a [Black] Muslim that I’m sorry for now. I was a zombie then—like all [Black] Muslims—I was hypnotized, pointed in a certain direction and told to march. Well, I guess a man’s entitled to make a fool of himself if he’s ready to pay the cost. It cost me 12 years.”

Prof. Manning Marable underscores that transformation, and the threat such thinking posed to the status quo:

“Malcolm, on Jan. 15, 1965, a month before he dies, does an interview in Canada, I believe in Toronto, where he says, ‘All my life, I believed that the fundamental struggle was Black versus white. Now I realize that it is the haves against the have-nots.’ Malcolm came to the realization, King came to the realization, that the nature of the struggle was between those who have and those who are dispossessed.”

Jim Douglass captures what was at stake here for the Invisible Government—and for the rest of us:

“Had Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X been able to complete their lives and visions in less tragic ways, a Muslim-Christian vision of transformation would have emerged as a way to change this country and the world.”

Malcolm X correctly argued that since the U.S. government was unwilling to protect the life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness of black people, blacks should protect themselves “by whatever means necessary.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

FBI file was opened in 1950, and surveillance began in 1954.

By 1957, undercover agents infiltrated Malcolm’s then organization, the Nation of Islam.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Malcolm’s assassination is a signature COINTELPRO operation: “John Ali, national secretary of the Nation of Islam, was believed to have been an FBI undercover agent. Malcolm X had confided to a reporter that Ali exacerbated tensions between him and Elijah Muhammad, and that he considered Ali his “archenemy” within the Nation of Islam leadership. Ali had a meeting with Talmadge Hayer, one of the men convicted of killing Malcolm X, the night before the assassination.”

Prof. Marable explains:

“Law enforcement, the FBI and the NYPD, and its Bureau of Special Services (BOSS), which was its red squad, actively wanted to do surveillance disruption of Malcolm X and possibly eliminate him; certainly the FBI, because their nightmare was seeing King and Malcolm embrace. That was their nightmare.”

As late as 2014, the White House—now nominally controlled by a black man—almost half a century after Malcolm’s death—refused ‘to release without alteration any files they still held relating to the murder of Malcolm X.” What are they hiding?

The FBI appears to continue the witch-hunt against Malcolm’s descendants. In 1994, Malcolm’s daughter Qubilah “was being drawn into a plot to assassinate Louis Farrakhan by an FBI informant.” That snitch was “a childhood friend who was a Government informer and betrayed her to curry favor with law-enforcement officials.” Her mother insisted she was framed. Why would the FBI go to the trouble of entrapment? One likely explanation is that they were trying to create the impression that it was Farrakhan who ordered the killing of Malcolm X and that they had nothing to do it.

Farrakhan appears to be connected to the murder in a variety of ways. Malcolm left the Nation of Islam (a severe blow to the prestige of the organization), and quipped about its head, Elijah Muhammad: “considered divine by many of his followers, a charlatan with an appetite for teen-age girls.” Following this, the totalitarian-minded Farrakhan said: “Malcolm shall not escape. Such a man is worthy of death.” Elsewhere, Farrakhan said: “If we dealt with [Malcolm] like a nation deals with a traitor, what the hell business is it of yours?” And yet: Farrakhan was never charged or even interrogated for his outspoken complicity in the murder, and is still leading a thriving organization at age 83!

Hayer, one of Malcolm’s alleged assassins, confessed to the murder, but signed an affidavit stating that the other two assassins (who were not caught at the scene) were not the ones who were tried and convicted of the murder. Instead, he named three other people as his collaborators. Also, FBI information released to the lawyer of the innocent two suggested that others were involved. The two alleged assassins remained in prison after the affidavit was signed, and consistently maintained their innocence. Another witness said he hadn’t seen either one of the two at the incident.

Malcolm’s lawyer “and some Black Muslims have said that Malcolm X may have been killed by the police, the F.B.I. or both. They note that Malcolm X was under surveillance by the bureau, and that the F.B.I. tried to foster a feud between him and other members of the Nation of Islam years before they parted ways.”

“Gene Roberts, a New York police detective, was working undercover as one of Malcolm X’s bodyguards and was present when he was assassinated. Though Malcolm X was heavily guarded, the assassins apparently were able to distract the guards with little difficulty.”

“The police knew of the threats on Malcolm X’s life and watched him closely, ostensibly to protect him. The police had stationed themselves at the door to the Audubon Ballroom on the fateful day, but” . . . left.

Attallah, Malcolm’s daughter, believed that both Farrakhan and the FBI are culpable.

Malcolm’s grandson was murdered in Mexico under bizarre circumstances, leading Farrakhan to say that this was a government’s operation to destroy Malcolm X’s “only remaining male member to carry on his legacy and his name.”

_____________

Chapter 5: Environmental Advocates

Human beings and the natural world are on a collision course.—Worlds Scientists’ Warning to Humanity

Judi Bari, 1949-1997 (aged 47).

Relevant positions: Environmental, social justice, peace, women’s rights, and labor activist.

Official cause of death: Naturally-occurring breast cancer.

Grounds for murder?

“Principal organizer of Earth First! campaigns against logging in the ancient redwood forests of Northern California in the 1980s and ’90s.”

She started a chapter of the once-decimated (by the Invisible Government) Industrial Workers of the World (Wobblies). She then “organized efforts through Earth First!-Industrial Workers of the World Local 1 to bring timber workers and environmentalists together in common cause.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

Her car was rammed by a logging truck in 1989 and she received death threats; the police were not interested in either the accident or threats (see also: Walter Liggett).

Despite “her commitment to non-violent civil disobedience and her public disavowal of tree spiking, [the]media portrayed her as an obstructionist saboteur.”

On May 24, 1990, in Oakland, California, the vehicle used by Bari and Darryl Cherney was blown up by a pipe bomb. Bari was severely injured by the blast, as the bomb was located under her seat; Cherney suffered minor injuries. Bari was arrested for transporting explosives while she was still in critical condition with a fractured pelvis and other major injuries. Barry recounted the event:

“A bomb exploded under the driver’s seat of my car. Within minutes of the blast, the FBI and the Oakland Police Department moved in and arrested us on suspicion of carrying explosives. They lied outrageously, claiming that the bomb had been in the back seat, when their own photos showed clearly its location directly under me.”

“We survived the blast, but I have been crippled for life. Neither the FBI nor the Oakland Police made any attempt to find our would-be assassins, but instead used the bombing as a pretext to begin an investigation of the environmental movement.”

The FBI immediately accused Bari and Cherney of knowingly carrying a bomb for use in an act of terrorism.

“The rapid presence of FBI bomb investigators at the scene, virtually simultaneously with first responders from the Oakland Police Department, raised suspicion that the FBI knew about the bomb beforehand and might even have been responsible for the bomb.”

Although the “evidence pointed to the bomb being an anti-personnel device placed with the intent of killing the driver of Bari’s car . . . the FBI investigation remained focused on the theory that the explosion was an accidental detonation of a device knowingly transported by Bari.”

After seven weeks of continual news stories citing repeated police claims that all evidence pointed to Bari and Cherney as culprits, the Alameda County District Attorney announced that he would not file any formal charges against the pair due to insufficient evidence against them. Law enforcement agencies never followed through on the evidence that the bombing was an attempt on Bari’s life and the crime would go unsolved.

Bari’s wounds disabled her to the extent she had to curtail her activities.

“As the FBI’s contention that the bombing was an accidental detonation was shown to be completely implausible in the face of physical evidence, the theory that the assailant was related to the FBI gained currency. Within a year, Bari developed the theory that the bomber was an acquaintance of hers whom she suspected of being an FBI informant. The close resemblance of the May 24 bombing of Bari’s car to ‘crime scenes’ fabricated by the FBI in a ‘bomb school’ held in redwood country earlier that year, as discovered during depositions for Bari’s Civil Rights lawsuit in 1994, was taken by Bari and her followers as supporting evidence that the FBI was responsible for the bombing.”

According to Bari, FBI Special Agent Frank Doyle was the bomb school instructor, and at least four of the law enforcement responders to the bombing were his students at the school.

“Bari and Cherney had filed a federal civil rights suit claiming that the FBI and police officers falsely arrested the pair and attempted to frame them as terrorists so as to discredit their political organizing in defense of the redwood forests. . . In 2002 [5 years after Bari’s death], a jury in Bari’s and Cherney’s federal civil lawsuit found that their civil rights had been violated. As part of the jury’s verdict, the judge ordered” 3 FBI agents and 3 police officers to pay a total of $4.4 million to Cherney and to Bari’s estate.

The “evidence supported the jury’s finding that both the FBI and the Oakland police persecuted Bari and Cherney for being bombed instead of trying to find the true perpetrators in order to discredit and sabotage Earth First! and the upcoming Redwood Summer, thereby violating their First Amendment rights and justifying the large award. Simply, instead of looking for the actual terrorists, they persecuted the victims of that terror because of their political activism.”

After the trial’s gag order was lifted, jurors made it clear they believed the agents were blatant liars. “Investigators were lying so much it was insulting . . . I’m surprised that they seriously expected anyone would believe them . . . They were evasive. They were arrogant. They were defensive,” said juror Mary Nunn.

Fifteen years after the bombing, the FBI probably sponsored the publication of a smear book about the late Judi Bari and the events surrounding her activism.

Judi looked back:

“The FBI files show that no legitimate search for the bomber was ever conducted. Instead, the FBI used this case as an excuse to investigate environmentalists and their associates, both locally and nationally, in a sweeping campaign reminiscent of the 1950’s red scare.”

_____________

Matt Simmons, 1943-2010 (aged 67).

Relevant positions: Author; former energy adviser to U.S. President George W. Bush; a member of the Council on Foreign Relations; investment banker.

Official cause of death: “Found dead in his home after supposedly drowning after apparently suffering from” a naturally-occurring heart attack.

Grounds for murder?

Simmons had been gaining popularity as a whistle blower for blaming BP (British Petroleum) for its covered-up responsibility in defacing and vandalizing the Gulf of Mexico while hiding the truth from the general public.

“What Simmons is suggesting is that BP has carried out a monumental sleight-of-hand. And if the Obama administration and Congress are aware of this fact, then they are complicit in the magic show—a magic show designed to minimize fallout from a leaking vent that has turned the Gulf of Mexico seabed into a lake of oil.”

Owing to his insider status, Simmons’ comments and views about the 2010 British Petroleum oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico and subsequent BP and government pronouncements and criminal actions were not given the usual silent treatment by the media.

The BP Oil spill, said Simmons, was “the biggest cover-up we have ever seen.”

Talking about that disaster, Simmons warned: “If it were my family I’d evacuate now, while you still have time.”

He said that “the relief wells and the capping process . . . are publicity stunts and that the real vent is up to ten miles (16 km) away.

“Matt called the claims that only 5,000 barrels of oil were leaking preposterous and instead conjectured there must be at least a . . . 120,000 barrels of oil per [day]leaking into the Gulf.”

“Matt Simmons also revealed that NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S.] ships discovered a huge underwater plume of oil at 1100 meters below the surface which could possibly cover up to 40% of the Gulf of Mexico at a time when NOAA and the federal government were publicly denying the existence of underwater plumes of oil.”

“After BP capped the leaking well, Matt stood by his earlier claims that the well being shown the public is a fake and BP has a second well leaking in the Gulf.”

“The number one suspect for assassinating Matt Simmons is the CIA because under the rule of the Obama administration the CIA now has the ability to add anyone, including American citizens, deemed as threat to national security on what is known as the kill list. Being placed on the kill list means the CIA can assassinate you anywhere in the world without even having to publicly make a complaint against you.”

According to a 2010 BP report, the Halliburton corporation bears some responsibility for the disaster. Former CEO of Halliburton and then vice-president of the USA Dick Cheney’s “net worth . . . is largely derived from his post at Halliburton.” Cheney, in turn, is no stranger to the assassination business: As vice-president, he was running “an executive assassination ring.”

By 2011, there were at least 9 “dead / jailed / missing scientists & individuals affiliated with the BP oil disaster” (see also here).

“Did BP, the Pentagon and the Obama administration, in particular, benefit from a silenced Matt Simmons? Most definitely.”

_____________

Chapter 6: Singers-Songwriters

“The music industry of the Vietnam period was the binding force of a cultural revolution. Music and the politics of the Left were one.”— Alex Constantine

Chapter Prologue: Why would the Invisible Government routinely murder musical celebrities?

The Invisible Government had created a materialistic, semi-literate culture, where most people (including compartmentalized intellectuals) are incurious and cannot understand a revolutionary manifesto such as Tom Paine’s Common Sense. The televised masses have also been trained to worship the Invisible Government’s manufactured celebrities. Such celebrities, in our upside-down cultural hierarchy, enjoy tremendous prestige and power.

Phil Ochs explains that odd power in our CIA-manufactured cultural desert: “If a revolution were ever to be possible in the United States, it would require Elvis Presley to become Che Guevara.” At times, the Invisible Government allows such celebrities to reach old age—provided they play by its rules. However, when they tell truth to power, it harasses and kills them.

How then does the Government conduct its war on famous musicians and other cultural celebrities?

“It is well known that one of the most important missions of the United States military is supporting the drug trade. More research reveals how those drugs are used to destroy Americans, particularly those influential musicians who have the potential to derail US imperial wars or to demand greater social justice.” (See also: Gary Webb) “There have been Congressional testimonies from C.I.A. operatives who admitted, without providing details or names, that they have ‘driven some of these musicians to their deaths.’ They admitted they had performed surveillance, mail openings, phone taps. The main musicians of the period reported being harassed by the F.B.I. John Lennon went on national television and complained he couldn’t leave the house without being followed by FBI operatives.” Operation Chaos, according to Invisible Government sources, involved a covert war against dissidents. In 1969, the Operation began developing its own network of informants. According to a 1976 Senate report, the FBI’s techniques against dissidents involved:

“Gather information on their immorality. . . . Explore every possible embarrassment. Send in women and sex, break up marriages. Have members arrested on marijuana charges. Investigate personal conflicts or animosities between them. Send articles to the newspapers showing their depravity. Use narcotics and free sex to entrap. Use misinformation to confuse and disrupt. Get records of their bank accounts. Obtain specimens of handwriting. Provoke target groups into rivalries that may result in death.”

See also:

Gary Webb entry.

John L. Potash (2015). Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA’s Murderous Targeting of SDS, Panthers, Hendrix, Lennon, Cobain, Tupac, and Other Leftists.

Alex Constantine (2000). The Covert War Against Rock.

_____________

Bobby Darin, 1936-1973 (aged 37).

Relevant positions: Singer-songwriter, instrumental musician, actor.

Official cause of death: Failed heart surgery.

Grounds for murder?

“Throughout the 1960s, Darin became more politically active and worked on Robert F. Kennedy’s Democratic presidential campaign. He was present on the night of June 4/5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles at the time of Kennedy’s assassination.”

“In 1969, Darin started . . . putting out folk and protest music. One such song is his “Simple Song of Freedom:

“Come and sing a simple song of freedom

Sing it like you’ve never sung before

Let it fill the air

Tell the people everywhere

We, the people here, don’t want a war

. . . . .

“Seven hundred million are ya listenin’?

Most of what you read is made of lies

But speakin’ one to one, ain’t it everybody’s sun

To wake to in the mornin’ when we rise?

Come and sing a simple song of freedom . . .

Now, no doubt some folks enjoy doin’ battle

Like presidents, prime ministers, and kings

So let’s all build them shelves

Where they can fight among themselves

Leave the people be who love to sing

Come and sing a simple song of freedom . . .

Got to have freedom, oh yes.”

Evidence suggesting that the Invisible Government was not involved

Bobby wasn’t “expected to live past his 16th birthday.” Beginning at age eight, he “was stricken with recurring bouts of rheumatic fever that left him with a seriously weakened heart. During his first heart surgery, in January 1971, he had two artificial valves implanted in his heart. He spent most of that year recovering from the surgery.”

_____________

Brian Jones, 1942-1969 (aged 27).

Relevant positions: Founder and original leader of the Rolling Stones; singer-songwriter.

Official cause of death: “Drowning in the swimming pool at his home.”

Grounds for murder?

“The establishment was fearful of Jones’ influence over the nation’s youth.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

Arrested for drug possession in 1967. Jones was arrested a second time in 1968, “for possession of cannabis, which Jones said had been left by previous tenants of the flat.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

The drug supplier to the band admitted he was connected to the CIA. . . . During this time, the CIA and British Intelligence were in the process of bringing LSD into England and were actively trying to introduce the drug to musicians.

In his 1994 book Brian Jones: Who Killed Christopher Robin?, writer Terry Rawlings stated that Jones “was definitely murdered and there was a cover-up.” Jones died following an evening during which he played host to a group of guests that included a contractor named Frank Thorogood. Thorogood confessed on his deathbed, and another person present that night confirmed his account. “Witnesses have corroborated Thorogood’s story, claiming that Thorogood and two others held Jones underwater in the rock star’s swimming pool until Jones had drowned. Four eye-witnesses. . . . kept quiet for years because they were threatened either by Thorogood or his accomplices. In 1999, Wohlin wrote a book, The Murder of Brian Jones, where she describes how Jones was murdered and how Thorogood coerced her into remaining silent.”

You might wonder, why would four witnesses betray their comrade and say nothing out of fear of a construction worker? Wouldn’t that worker be placed behind bars once he was charged? Couldn’t they get police protection or go into hiding? Well, there are two organizations you cannot, ever, hide from. The mainstream media, in one of its gaining-credibility stunts, explains who had his fingers in this messy pie:

“The drugs raid on a party at guitarist Keith Richards’s Sussex home, Redlands, more than 40 years ago very nearly destroyed the band. And one of the 1967 episode’s unexplained mysteries was the identity of the man blamed by Richards and Mick Jagger for setting them up, a young drug dealer known as the Acid King. He was a guest at the party – and supplied the drugs – but vanished after the raid, never to be seen or heard of again. Jagger and Richards were arrested and jailed for possession of cannabis and amphetamines, though later acquitted on appeal. Richards claimed last week in his autobiography, Life, that the Acid King was a police informant called David Sniderman. The truth appears to confirm Richards’s long-held belief that the band was targeted by an Establishment fearful of its influence over the nation’s youth. The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Sniderman was a Toronto-born failed actor who told his family and friends he was recruited by British and American intelligence as part of a plot to discredit the group. After the Redlands bust, he slipped out of Britain and moved to the States where he changed his name to David Jove, and lived in Hollywood, later working as a small-time producer and film-maker.”

How did the CIA and MI5 get David Sniderman (or Jove) to collaborate? As in so many other infiltration cases, the answer is simple: blackmail. Here is the mainstream again. David

“was caught carrying pot by Customs. ‘Some other guys turned up – he implied they were MI5 or MI6 – and they gave him an ultimatum: he’d get out of prison time if he set up the Stones.’ The British agents were in cahoots, he told Miss Abbott, with the FBI’s notorious Counterintelligence division, known as Cointelpro, which specialised in discrediting American groups deemed to be ‘subversive’.”

“The failure of police to detain the party members and investigate this as a murder, as well as well as the media’s cover-up of eyewitnesses’ immediate accounts of a drowning, suggests this was an MI6 operation. MI6 has similar, though lesser, control over British media as its CIA counterparts over American.”

Hotchner’s Blown Away “further revealed how when Brian Jones began sobering up in 1969, and threatened to further his anti-Vietnam War activism (like Jagger), he was killed. Hotchner reported that, shortly before his murder, Jones had gained confirmations from his friends John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix about forming a new group. Similar to Jones, Lennon opposed the war and died after he sobered up, in 1980.”

“The murder of Lennon and Jones revealed a pattern that applies to many political musicians. U.S. and British intelligence manipulated musicians to start using drugs to promote them to masses of young activists and potential activists. Then, when these musicians started sobering up and getting more into activism, evidence supported that intelligence murdered many of them.”

John Potash describes “how the CIA targeted major entertainers for destruction due to their influences on political views:”

“CIA had planted drugs on Jones, and in fact pressured Mick Jagger to use LSD in 1967, the very year in which “Paul McCartney” advocated LSD. It was no coincidence. Jones had been very vocal about the US war in Viet Nam, espousing positions contradictory to the Johnson administration and his plutocratic backers.

“When the US government denied Jones a visa to tour with the Stones, he threatened to form a super group with Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon, whereupon he was promptly murdered. The thought of those men opposing the war was too much for the Queen and Johnson to stomach.”

_____________

Bob Marley, 1945-1981 (36)

Relevant positions: Singer-songwriter; political activist.

Official cause of death: Contracted naturally-occurring cancer after injuring his toe in a 1977 soccer game.

Grounds for murder?

Marley enjoyed a worldwide reputation and was one of the best-selling artists of all time.

The CIA certainly had reasons for wanting to kill Marley. “For one, Marley’s highly charged message music made him an important figure that the rest of the world was beginning to notice. It was an influence that was hard to ignore, least of all because everywhere you went you saw middle- and upper-class white people sprouting dreadlocks, smoking spliffs and adopting the Rastafarian lifestyle. This sort of thing didn’t sit well with traditionalists and authoritarian types.”

Dave Thompson explains why our ruling psychopaths had to kill Marley:

“Bob Marley ranks among both the most popular and the most misunderstood figures in modern culture … That the machine has utterly emasculated Marley is beyond doubt. Gone from the public record is the ghetto kid who dreamed of Che Guevara and the Black Panthers, and pinned their posters up in the Wailers Soul Shack record store; who believed in freedom; and the fighting which it necessitated, and dressed the part on an early album sleeve; whose heroes were James Brown and Muhammad Ali; whose God was Ras Tafari and whose sacrament was marijuana. Instead, the Bob Marley who surveys his kingdom today is smiling benevolence, a shining sun, a waving palm tree, and a string of hits which tumble out of polite radio like candy from a gumball machine. Of course it has assured his immortality. But it has also demeaned him beyond recognition.”

“In response to the fascistic machinations of the CIA, Marley wove his lyrics into a revolutionary crucifix to ward off the cloak-and-dagger [CIA] “vampires” descending upon the island” of Jamaica.

“Stories appeared in the local, regional and international press downsizing the achievements of the quasi-socialist Jamaican government under Prime Minister Michael Manley. . . . By June 1976, Prime Minister Manley’s People’s National Party [PNP] asked the Wailers to play at the Smile Jamaica concert in December. Despite the rising political mayhem, Marley agreed to perform.”

“Manley’s PNP government, in power since 1972, had annoyed the bauxite companies, Washington and large swathes of local elite opinion with its leftist reforms and friendliness to Cuba. Manley blamed a rise in political shootouts and some of the country’s economic setbacks on a covert destabilisation campaign, and the Americans were widely understood – thanks partly to the writings of Philip Agee, a CIA whistleblower – to be shipping arms and money to” Manley’s opponent.

Marley used to talk “about the iniquity of the black Jamaican poor shooting one another up for the local oligarchy’s benefit.”

He was inspired by Marcus Garvey (see entry in this encyclopedia), “and had anti-imperialist and pan-Africanist themes in many of his songs.”

Marley was the kind of man the Invisible Government abhors most: Influential, idealistic, aware, incensed, and an untiring fighter for justice. The 7-man attempt on his life (see below) was thought to have been politically motivated, as many felt the concert was really a support rally for Manley. Nonetheless, the concert proceeded, and an injured Marley performed as scheduled, two days after the attempt. When asked why, Marley responded, “The people who are trying to make this world worse aren’t taking a day off. How can I?” The Wailers appeared, despite their wounds, to perform one long, defiant anthem of rage directed at the CIA – ‘War’ – suggesting the Wailers’ own attitude toward the ‘Vampires’ from Langley:

“Until the ignoble and unhappy regimes

That now hold our brothers

In Angola, in Mozambique,

South Africa

In subhuman bondage

Have been toppled,

Utterly destroyed,

Everywhere is war.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

Following the Wailers’ defiant concert for Manley, a 7-man professional assassination squad broke into Marley’s house and shot those present, including Bob, his wife, and manager Don Taylor.

“There has since been widespread belief that the CIA arranged the hit.” As in each and every CIA operation, the gunmen were never caught.

During his time in London, Marley was arrested and convicted for possessing a small quantity of cannabis.

The CIA had threatened to kill Bob Marley

While the band prepared for that defiant concert, “Carl Colby, son of the late CIA director William Colby,” arranged to deliver a gift to Marley—a pair of boots. According to one observer, “Marley’s cancer can be traced to the boots: ‘He put his foot in and said, ‘Ow!’ . . . he said, ‘let’s [get]in the boot, and he pulled a length of copper wire out – it was embedded in the boot.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“Many of the CIA’s files on Bob Marley remain classified to the present day. ”

According to Jamaican novelist Marlon James, the CIA was involved in Jamaican politics (against Manley) during the attempt to kill Marley and his associates at his home. Also, one of Marley’s close associates was a CIA man.

Peter Tosh, Marley’s partner, was shot to death in 1987. “Like Marley, Peter Tosh found the bloodshed and hypocrisy of death squad justice and CIA covert ops in the Third World unbearable. He was so obsessed with hidden evil and the upswell of violence in Jamaica that they visited him in his sleep.”

Jacob Miller, another popular Jamaican Reggae musician and the lead singer of the Group Inner Circle, who accompanied Marley on a visit to Brazil in March 1980, died (aged 27), allegedly in a car accident on his return home to Jamaica, March 23, 1980.

_____________

Jim Morrison, 1943-1971 (aged 27).

Relevant positions: Popular singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, poet, film-maker, actor.

Official cause of death: Heart attack in a bathtub, caused by accidental heroin overdose.

Grounds for murder?

“One of the most iconic and influential frontmen in rock music history. In the later part of the 20th century, he was one of the popular culture’s most rebellious and oft-displayed icons, representing the generation gap and youth counterculture.”

“Morrison’s militant lyrics [e.g., “We want the world and we want it now”] and his ability to energize large crowds at Doors’ concerts during the height of America’s involvement in the Vietnam War got the attention of the FBI. In Hoover’s eyes, Morrison was certainly viewed as a political activist urging revolution.

Morrison “believed records could serve the same purpose that books and printed manifestos had in earlier revolutions.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

Doors’ organist Ray Manzarek: “There was plenty of hounding…The vice squad would be at the side of the stage with our names filled in on the warrants, just waiting to write in the offense. Narks to the left, vice squad to the right, into the valley of death rode the four…They wanted to stop Morrison. They wanted to show him that he couldn’t get away with it.”

“The FBI worked with local police forces, local district attorneys, and an endless supply of informants to get Jim arrested, publicly humiliated and prosecuted for numerous crimes . . . The FBI harassed Morrison so much that he contracted an ulcer. Constant arrests drained him financially and took away his motivation to perform. . . . Jim was drained emotionally by the FBI and numerous informants who penetrated his inner circle for two and a half years prior to his death.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Following his death, there was no autopsy – “the normal procedure when a young person dies suddenly” – perhaps because the medical examiner was bribed.

Jim’s “other half,” present at the death scene, and inheritor of his fortune, Pamela Courson, died in 1974, aged 27. She too allegedly died of heroin overdose.

After killing, the Invisible Government often relies on posthumous attempts to diminish the popular appeal of their victim. In this case, a book appeared suggesting that Morrison was bisexual. However, “the remaining three members of the band, his former friends, and many others that knew him said the book . . . is spreading the lie that he was bisexual or homosexual.”

_____________

Phil Ochs, 1940-1976 (aged 35).

Relevant positions: Revolutionary singer-songwriter; instrumentalist.

Official cause of death: Committed suicide by hanging himself in his sister’s home.

Grounds for murder?

“Phil Ochs was an even greater threat . . . to the U.S. imperialists. In his early songs he defended Castro Cuba and the Vietnamese liberation fighters against the imperialistic designs of Washington. His songs became more and more pointed. “White Boots Marching In A Yellow Land”, “Santo Domingo”, “United Fruit” (where he approves of “young men going to the mountains to learn the way of the rifle” instead of slaving at pitiful wages for the American exploiters”). But it was “Cops Of The World” with such lines as “here’s a kick in the ass, boys”, and “clean your johns with your flag” because “we’re the cops of the world”, and “Ringing Of Revolution” where he looks forward to the destruction of the last vestiges of the desperate decaying ruling class by the exploited masses, which really stuck like a bone in the throat of the U.S. imperialists.”

“A special threat was the wide circulation of Phil’s songs abroad. Books containing materials about him and his work were published in Spain, France, and other countries. The Spanish book reprinted “Cops Of The World” for its example of an Ochs song and the author likened Phil’s guitar to a machine gun. The first edition sold out so quickly, mainly to students, that the Franco regime did not have time to suppress it, as it did any further reprintings. Individuals and groups sang his songs in Japan, Scandinavia, Holland, W. Germany and many other countries.”

“The FBI considered him “potentially dangerous” even after his death.”

“Phil Ochs’ poetic pronouncements were part of a larger effort to galvanize his generation into taking action to prevent war, racism, and poverty.”

“Throughout his career, Ochs would perform at a wide range of venues, including civil rights rallies, anti-war demonstrations, and concert halls.”

“He was profoundly concerned with the escalation of the Vietnam War, performing tirelessly at anti-war rallies across the country.”

At the trial of the Chicago Seven in December 1969, Ochs testified for the defense.

Following the CIA-engineered overthrow of President Allende of Chile, Ochs’ personal friend, singer Victor Jara, was publicly tortured and killed. “Jara was destroyed in a bestial fashion when the C.I.A.-Ford-Kissinger sponsored Chilean fascists overthrew Allende in 1973. The police smashed Victor’s hands with their rifle butts, gave him his guitar and taunted ‘Now play and sing.’ Then they murdered him.” In direct defiance of the Invisible Government, Ochs organized a benefit concert to bring to public attention the situation in Chile and to raise funds for the people of Chile.

“When Phil came back to New York last summer [in 1975]he was still full of plans. . . . He planned to set up what he called Barricade House, where he would issue a newspaper, record protest singers and make films. He already had the building picked out in SoHo.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

“On an African trip he was set upon by three thugs who paid special attention to crushing his voice box. Again the participation of the C.I.A. seemed unmistakably obvious. He came home barely able to croak and could never again sing like in the old days.” “The attack also exacerbated his growing mental problems, and he became increasingly paranoid. Ochs believed the attack may have been arranged by government agents.”

Years after his death, it was revealed that the FBI had a file of nearly 500 pages on Ochs.

“It was naïve on Phil’s part to think when he undertook several jaunts in the early seventies to foreign nations that he would be treated like an ordinary tourist. He was met at two South American airports by police who arrested him, jailed him overnight and deported him the next day. From recent revelations it becomes obvious that the local authorities were acting under orders from the C.I.A.”

In 1971, following a concert at a political rally, Phil was arrested for a brief period in Uruguay (then an American protectorate), sent to Argentina (another protectorate), arrested, and deported to Bolivia (another protectorate). The CIA goal was to have Ochs and his companion detained and killed. They were saved by a good Samaritan captain, who barred the CIA-backed stooges from boarding the plane, and took the pair to Peru. Fearful for his life, Ochs returned to the USA a few days later.

His music was blacklisted and he believed he would be assassinated.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

“It is indicative of the depth of the brainwashing to which the American people have been systematically subjected that too many of them accept Phil Ochs’ death as a not too uncommon breakdown of a personality. But the accumulated facts raise more than a suspicion that a plot existed leading to his deliberate destruction. Let us look at some of these facts which would impel the reactionary, fascist-type U.S. imperialists to reach the decision that Phil Ochs must die.”

“People ask us what motivation would the F.B.I.-C.I.A. have in wanting to see Phil dead when he could no longer sing or write. We answer that this was their motivation: Phil still had tremendous organizing ability, as witness his organizing the Chilean benefit. Barricade House would have been a great threat to the ruling class. We can visualize the F.B.I. doing one of their infamous psychological profiles on Phil Ochs. They asked the computer, what is his greatest weakness? The computer spat back: ALCOHOL! The next step of the F.B.I. is to assign agents to exploit this weakness in their intended victim; I would be very suspicious of the “friends” who attached themselves to Phil and kept plying him with alcoholic drinks. [Note: This is an old plot, e.g., John Steinbeck, The Winter of Our Discontent).

“I am afraid we didn’t take too seriously Phil’s daily insistence that the C.I.A. and F.B.I., and later with the collaboration of Mafia hit men, were out to murder him. He sought a place to hide and tried to hire a bodyguard; he carried an iron bar, big scissors and other means with which to defend his life.”

Cross references

Friends and relatives of Ernest Hemingway and Richard Wright (see encyclopedia entries herein) also accused them of paranoia and closed their minds to obvious, constant, harassment: “Sometimes,” William S. Burroughs said, “paranoia is just having all the facts.”

_____________

Chapter 7: Other Victims

We live in a world where assassination has become an unspeakable, nationally approved art to frustrate fundamental change.—Jim Douglass

Arthur Caron, 1883-1914 (aged 30) (died along with: Carl Hanson and Charles Berg).

Relevant positions: Civil engineer; although “homeless and penniless himself, spent the greater part of his time helping other unfortunates; Arthur Caron was a member of the Industrial Workers of the World and a participant in the peaceful demonstration in front of J.D. Rockefeller Jr.’s house in Tarrytown, NY, protesting the Rockefellers’ role in the Ludlow Massacre.

Official cause of death

“Caron masterminded an attempt to assassinate John D. Rockefeller, using a bomb constructed from dynamite. While building the device, he was killed along with Carl Hanson and Charles Berg on July 4, 1914 when his bomb prematurely exploded. The blast also killed a renter of the building who was not part of the plot and injured dozens of others.” [Cross reference in this encyclopedia for a similar frame-up attempt: Judi Bari]

A July 1914 article in The New York Times was titled: “Exploded in Apartment Occupied by Tarrytown Disturbers. Only One Escaped Alive.” ‘A large quantity of dynamite, which the police and certain friends of the leaders of the I. W. W. [Industrial Workers of the World] believe was being made into a bomb to be used in blowing up John D. Rockefeller’s Tarrytown home, exploded prematurely at 9:16 o’clock in the upper story or on the roof of the new seven-story model tenement house at 1,626 Lexington Avenue.”

Grounds for murder? (see historical background below)

By framing and killing the three demonstrators, the Rockefellers would terminate an annoying peaceful demonstration in Tarrytown, a New York City suburb and the principal residence of J. D. Rockefeller Jr.

Showing that protestors in both Ludlow and Tarrytown were incompetent, violent, scum deserving scandal-mongering, severe physical abuse, and death.

Thus, there was no need to improve the lives of the Ludlow Massacre survivors and other slaves of the vast Rockefeller empire. The upshot? The Rockefellers would have even more money and power, and could derive more spiteful joy from a growing gap between themselves and the “serfs” (see also: Aaron Russo).

Showing contemporaries, collaborators, paid operators, and all future generations up to the present day, that you can’t mess with the Rockefellers. The Rockefellers have a license to kill, and the smarts to smear, arrest, torture, and murder influential idealists. The Rockefellers own the media, police, courts, and the entire government of the USA.

As expected, after the death of the three strikers, the naive protestors got demoralized—and dispersed.

Historical background: The murderous, scandal-mongering, Rockefellers

Because Caron, Hanson, Berg, and an innocent bystander were murdered so long ago, and because almost all sources of information either falsify the historical record or give it the silent treatment, this section must recall key historical events.

Since 1902, the coal mining industry of Colorado and the Colorado (and also USA) government itself were dominated by the murderous Rockefellers. Said Rockefellers treated their miners worse than the run-of-the-mill secular southerner treated his slaves.

“Colliers in Colorado were at constant risk for explosion, suffocation, and collapsing mine walls. In 1912, the death rate in Colorado’s mines was 7.055 per 1,000 employees, compared to a national rate of 3.15.Between 1884 and 1912, mining accidents claimed the lives of more than 1,700 Coloradans.”

“According to government figures, there were twelve times as many miners killed and injured by accidents in the southern Colorado fields as elsewhere.”

“Historian Philip S. Foner has described company towns as ‘feudal domain[s], with the company acting as lord and master. . . . The ‘law’ consisted of the company rules. Curfews were imposed. Company guards — brutal thugs armed with machine guns and rifles loaded with soft-point bullets — would not admit any ‘suspicious’ stranger into the camp and would not permit any miner to leave.’”

Eventually, the Rockefellers’ slaves struck, failing to realize that non-violence avails nothing with psychopaths. The Rockefellers responded:

“The Ludlow Massacre was an attack by the Colorado National Guard and Colorado Fuel & Iron Company camp guards on a tent colony of 1,200 striking coal miners and their families at Ludlow, Colorado on April 20, 1914. The massacre resulted in the violent deaths of between 19 and 25 people; sources vary but all sources include two women and eleven children, asphyxiated and burned to death under a single tent. . . .By 7:00 p.m., the camp was in flames, and the militia descended on it and began to search and loot the camp. Louis Tikas had remained in the camp the entire day and was still there when the fire started. Tikas and two other men were captured by the militia. Tikas and Lt. Karl Linderfelt, commander of one of two Guard companies, had confronted each other several times in the previous months. While two militiamen held Tikas, Linderfelt broke a rifle butt over his head. Tikas and the other two captured miners were later found shot dead. Tikas had been shot in the back. Their bodies lay along the Colorado and Southern Railway tracks for three days in full view of passing trains. The militia officers refused to allow them to be moved until a local of a railway union demanded the bodies be taken away for burial.”

“The Colorado Fuel and Iron Company, controlled by the Rockefellers, had employed armed guards to shoot down the strikers. In a battle with the State troops forty-five persons had been killed and many wounded, and women and children had been burned to death in pits as fire destroyed the tent colony at Ludlow. The whole country was ringing with these reports.”

In his 1919 self-published The Brass Check, Upton Sinclair recalls the events:

“Some one hired thugs to try to pick quarrels with us and cause a disturbance; I had been to Colorado, and knew intimately the conditions. Now the strike was on, and the miners and their families living in tent-colonies had been raided, beaten, shot up by gun-men. Finally a couple of machine-guns had been turned loose on them, their tent-colony at Ludlow had been burned, and three women and fourteen children had been suffocated to death. I sat in Carnegie Hall, New York City, amid an audience of three thousand people, and listened to an account of these conditions by eye-witnesses; next morning I opened the newspapers, and found an account in the ‘New York Call,’ a Socialist paper, and two inches in the ‘New York World’—and not a line in any other New York paper. I talked over the problem with my wife, and we agreed that something must be done to break this conspiracy of silence. I had trustworthy information to the effect that young Rockefeller [son of John Rockefeller and father of the ubiquitous nonagenarian David Rockefeller]was in charge of what was going on in Colorado, though he was vigorously denying it at this time, and continued to deny it until the Walsh commission published his letters and telegrams to his representatives in Denver. Evidently, therefore, Mr. Rockefeller was the shining mark at which we must aim.”

The Rockefellers were not merely content with murder, but, as is their wont, proceeded to smear the survivors:

“John Reed, who had just come up from the coal-country, told me of the vile slanders which had been invented and circulated concerning the women of the coalfields who had been active in defense of their cause. The scandal-mongers had not even spared a poor, half-crazed Italian woman, whose three babies had been burned to death in the holocaust at Ludlow! Louis Tikas, a young Greek idealist, a graduate of the University of Athens, who had been trying to uplift his people and had been foully murdered by corporation thugs, they blackguarded as a ‘brothel hanger-on’ before his corpse was under ground. John Reed himself they had got involved with a charming young widow in Denver; he had met her twice at dinner-parties!”

The Ludlow murders gave rise to Upton Sinclair “shining the lights on the Rockefellers” Strategy. This strategy attempted to force Rockefeller’s newspapers (=most mass circulation newspapers) to cover the Ludlow Massacre. So, instead of demonstrating in Colorado, Sinclair and his associates marched in Tarrytown, NY, in front of John D. Rockefeller Jr.’s house. They chose his house because he was the villain who, along with his father, bought the Coloradan and American governments and gave the order to murder and disperse the starving, cold, peaceful, coal miners and their wives and children.

Throughout those Tarrytown protests, the Rockefellers refused to talk to Sinclair and fellow demonstrators, unleashing instead their press prostitutes and “scandal bureau.” Alongside the presstitutes, they unleashed thugs and cops and ordered them to viciously assault the peaceful marchers.

Is it too much to suspect that, when nothing worked, the Rockefellers paid the police or fellow thugs to blow up the tenement of the three strikers, killing them, and accusing the victims of making bombs with the intention of “blowing up the Rockefellers”?

Additional Clues Implicating the Rockefellers

The first question in a criminal investigation is: Who benefits? While the Rockefellers gained from the bombing, the Tarrytown strikers and the surviving Ludlow miners lost a great deal. The three alleged bombers, of course, lost their lives.

The second question involved suspects’ history of crimes. The score again is clear: Zero for Caron, thousands of crimes for the Rockefellers.

How could the police and media be so sure that the bombs were intended for the Rockefellers? Séance?

Did anyone ever investigate the possibility of a frame up?

Moreover, bomb-making is child’s play, and it’s hard to believe that Caron (a civil engineer) and his friends would blow themselves up.

Similar charges were made in the Judi Bari case, but, because Bari and her companion survived, they were able to prove in a court of law that they were falsely accused (see Judi Bari entry in this encyclopedia).

We know that the Rockefellers are murderers—that was the whole point of the Tarrytown protests, that they murdered innocent workers in cold blood. They did so before the Ludlow strike with their criminal record of unsafe, feudal working conditions in a despicable company town, and during the strike with the outright massacre of strikers and their families. They likewise used a variety of violent tactics against peaceful demonstrators in Tarrytown. We have encountered them often in these pages, and saw that their opponents often met with violence and premature death (e.g., Huey Long, David Graham Phillips). In a just world, the Rockefellers would be immediately suspected in the killing and framing Caron, Hanson, and Berg, faced a jury trial, and, if found guilty, locked up forever.

What about Caron and his friends? Did they have a criminal record?

–Upton Sinclair explains: “At the opening meeting, at which the plan was discussed, I had declared that I desired the co-operation only of those who would pledge their word to me personally that they would offer no resistance, no matter what was done to them; that they would not even speak a word, nor argue with anyone, they would do nothing but walk up and down.” Caron and his friends willingly took that pledge.

–“Caron, says Sinclair, “had been one of the finest lads who had joined our Broadway demonstrations. He was a French-Canadian, whose wife and baby had starved to death during the Lawrence strike. He had come to New York and taken part in the unemployed demonstration of the previous winter, and the police had arrested him and beaten him in his cell, breaking his nose and one ear-drum. He was a non-resistant, he told us, and had been one of the most useful in helping us to keep our demonstration peaceable.”

Evidence suggesting that the Invisible Government was not involved

Upton Sinclair seems to believe the official story, lock, stock, and barrel. The former revolutionary Mary Ganz, also wrote after leaving the cause that the official version was true. I have no explanation for this, except to say that some people suspected foul play already in 1914. Max Eastman: “And whether these boys died by their own bomb, or by a bomb planted in their apartment for purposes known to the police, in either case there is a flavor of martyrdom in their death.” Alexander Berkman, a union leader, commented the day after the bombing:

“We received news that a bomb, which I believe was planted through some trickery of the police, had exploded in Louise Berger’s flat in Lexington Avenue with frightful results. Caron, Charles Berg, a woman named Mrs. Marie Chavez, who was at some of our meetings, and Louise’s half-brother, Carl Hanson, were killed . . . They’ve been framing us up. Caron and those other boys weren’t responsible for this thing. They’ve been murdered.”

Cross-references

Rockefellers: Walter Liggett, Huey Long, Larry McDonald, David Graham Phillips, Aaron Russo, Paul Wellstone.

In a case resembling the Caron’s explosion, Judi Bari and Darryl Cherney were framed up by the police.

_____________

Beverly Eckert, 1951-2009 (aged 57).

Relevant positions: Her husband was killed in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center; co-chairperson of the group Voices of September 11th.

Official cause of death: Airplane crash (besides Eckert, 49 other people were killed).

Grounds for murder?

“Questioned the official account of the [9/11] attacks, sued the government, and consistently lobbied for an Investigative Commission.”

“September 11 relatives who accepted settlements forfeited their right to sue the airlines, airports, security companies, or other US organizations that could have been faulted for negligence and inadequate security measures. This ensured that very little detail of the attacks emerged outside of the government appointed 9/11 Commission.” By contrast, in 2003, Eckert signed her death warrant when she refused their filthy lucre and penned My Silence Cannot Be Bought:

“I’ve chosen to go to court rather than accept a payoff from the 9/11 victims compe9/11] nsation fund. . . . The victims fund was not created in a spirit of compassion. Rather, it was a tacit acknowledgement by Congress that it tampered with our civil justice system in an unprecedented way. . . . By suing, I’ve forfeited the “$1.8 million average award” for a death claim I could have collected under the fund. Nor do I have any illusions about winning money in my suit. What I do know is I owe it to my husband, whose death I believe could have been avoided, to see that all of those responsible are held accountable.”

A week before her death, Eckert met with U.S. President Barack Obama.

Publicly opposed the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

_____________

Dorothy Hunt, 1920-1972 (aged 52).

Relevant positions: CIA agent; wife of notorious CIA assassin E. Edward Hunt.

Official cause of death: Airplane crash (44 other people died in that crash).

Grounds for murder?

Dorothy Hunt is said to have been staunchly loyal to her husband and, after his arrest, helped him with his plans to blackmail the White House. On December 8th, 1972, carrying $10,000 (another source claims that she in fact was carrying $2 million) in “what’s regarded as extorted hush money and, some say, evidence that could have gotten Nixon impeached, she boarded United Airlines Flight 553 from Washington to Chicago.”

E. Howard Hunt threatened to reveal details of who paid him to organize the Watergate break-in. Dorothy Hunt took part in the negotiations with Charles Colson. According to investigator Sherman Skolnick, Hunt also had information on the assassination of John F. Kennedy. He argued that if “Nixon didn’t pay heavy to suppress the documents they had showing he was implicated in the planning and carrying out, by the FBI and the CIA, of the political murder of President Kennedy” and the involvement of both Nixon and H.G.W. Bush.

James W. McCord claimed that Dorothy had told him that . . . “Hunt had information that would “blow the White House out of the water.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Dorothy boarded United Airlines Flight 553 from Washington to Chicago. The plane crashed, killing forty-three people on board, including Dorothy. The official explanation was pilot error, but St. John [the Hunts’ son]thinks that the Nixon White House wanted to both get rid of his mother and send a message to his father.

In 1972, Dorothy Hunt attempted to speak to Charles Colson. He refused to talk to her but later admitted to the New York Times that she was “upset at the interruption of payments from Nixon’s associates to Watergate defendants.”

“On 15th November, Colson met with Richard Nixon, H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman at Camp David to discuss Howard Hunt’s blackmail threat. John N. Mitchell was also getting worried by Dorothy Hunt’s threats and he asked John Dean to use a secret White House fund to “get the Hunt situation settled down”. Eventually it was arranged for Frederick LaRue to give Hunt about $250,000 to buy his silence.” According to another source, “Nixon enlisted the aid of Bush who in turn went to his longtime business and CIA partner Bruce Leidtke,”

“However, on 8th December, 1972, Dorothy Hunt had a meeting with Michelle Clark, a journalist working for CBS. According to Sherman Skolnick, Clark was working on a story on the Watergate case: “Ms Clark had lots of insight into the bugging and cover-up through her boyfriend, a CIA operative.” Also with Hunt and Clark was Chicago Congressman George Collins. Hunt, Clark and Collins were all killed in the accident.”

“Just before Dorothy Hunt boarded the aircraft she purchased $250,000 in flight insurance payable to E. Howard Hunt.”

“Supporting our contention that the FBI murdered survivors is CBS Network News’ vehement demands that Ms Clark be cremated against the determined wishes otherwise of her family. The mortician who handled her body was very shortly thereafter murdered.”

“The day after the crash, White House aide Egil Krogh was appointed Undersecretary of Transportation, supervising the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Association—the two agencies charged with investigating the airline crash.”

In 1974, Charles Colson, Howard Hunt’s boss at the White House, told Time Magazine: “I think they killed Dorothy Hunt.”

“Attorney General John N. Mitchell was under investigation for corruptly helping the El Paso Natural Gas Company against its main competitor, the Northern Natural Gas Company. Mitchell’s decision to drop anti-trust charges was worth an estimated $300 million to El Paso. Ralph Blodgett and James W. Kreuger, two attorneys working for Northern Natural Gas Company in the investigation of Mitchell, were both killed in the crash.”

Just hours after the crash an anonymous call was made to the WBBM Chicago (CBS) talk show. The caller described himself as a radio ham who had monitored ground control’s communications with 553, and he reported an exchange concerning gross control tower error or sabotage. CBS, the employer of Michelle Clark, kept this information from the authorities investigating the accident. One FBIagent went straight to Midway’s control tower and confiscated the tape containing information concerning the crash. The FBI did this before the NTSB could act—a unique and illegal intervention.”

“Within minutes of the crash, nearly 50 FBI agents were circling the plane and site even though its field office was 12 miles away. It’s not every flight crash which is greeted with a 50 man FBI team. Upon arrival at the airport, the FBI confiscated the flight tape from the control tower.” So, as in the Wellstone case, the FBI appeared at the crash scene improbably fast.

“It was completely irregular for the FBI to get involved in investigating a crash [without being]invited in by the National Transportation Safety Board. The FBI director justified this action because [the FBI]considered the accident to have been the result of sabotage. That raises two issues: (i) How were they able to get to the crash scene so quickly? (ii) Why did they believe Flight 553 had been a case of possible sabotage? . . . It could be argued that the FBI had been told that Flight 553 was going to crash as it landed in Chicago.”

_____________

Tracy Lawrence, 1968(?)-2011 (aged 43).

Relevant positions: A Las Vegas employee of LPS (Lender Processing Services).

Official cause of death: Suicide.

Grounds for murder?

“Her name was Tracy Lawrence, and for a brief moment last year, between the moment she turned whistleblower and her untimely and bizarre suicide, Tracy Lawrence’s testimony threatened to blow the entire fraud-closure criminal enterprise wide open, with repercussions that could have easily reverberated all the way up to the major banks and GSEs [=Government-Sponsored Enterprises, e.g., Fannie Mae] complicit in one of the greatest crimes this country has ever experienced.”

“On November 16, 2011, the attorney general for the state of Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto, announced a major first-of-its-kind 606-count criminal indictment against two Orange County, California-based title officers working for Lender Processing Services [LPS], the country’s largest mortgaging servicing company and the worst of the predatory “fraudclosure mills. . . . Attorney General Masto’s criminal case sent shockwaves throughout the mortgage lending world. More importantly, her criminal case threatened to finally change the way America deals with the bankster class that has been plundering with impunity for years. Politically, Nevada’s criminal indictment could have enormous repercussions; economically, the case could lead to invalidating tens upon tens of thousands of fraudulent foreclosures conducted in the Las Vegas area over the past few years. . . . like the way peasants in a banana republic are treated, hundreds of thousands—if not millions—of Americans have been illegally and fraudulently evicted from their homes.

“Nevada’s case against LPS rested primarily on the testimony of a whistleblower, Tracy Lawrence, who worked in Lender Processing Services’ office in Las Vegas. Her testimony threatened to unravel tens of thousands of fraudulent foreclosures in the state of Nevada between the years 2005-2008, and the criminal activities of the entire mortgage servicing industry. Nevada has suffered the worst foreclosure problem of any state in the union.

“In return for turning state’s witness, Tracy Lawrence plea bargained her charges down to a single misdemeanor charge of falsely notarizing a signature, which carries, in the worst case scenario, a maximum of one year in prison and a $2,000 fine. However, her testimony could put her two LPS superiors behind bars for decades—which is why many believed Nevada’s goal was to turn those two LPS officers into state’s witnesses against LPS’s senior executives.”

“On November 29, 2011—just two weeks after the Nevada attorney general announced the landmark criminal case— whistleblower Tracy Lawrence was supposed to appear before a judge for her sentencing. It should have been a routine appearance, but she didn’t show up. Her lawyer grew anxious, called police to check on Tracy Lawrence’s home, and that’s when they found her dead.”

“The fallout from Tracy Lawrence’s suicide has been worse than predictable: In Nevada, the case against Lender Processing Services appears to have all but fallen apart. . . . Masto essentially fired her deputy AG, John Kelleher, who headed up the once-aggressive Nevada mortgage Fraud Task Force. With Kelleher gone, the Task Force looks like its work is all but over.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Although the police did not know the cause of death, they did know one thing for sure, right away: It was not homicide.

“”Along with Kelleher, several other Nevada prosecutors and investigators have since been reassigned or transferred out to pasture. In the courts, a Nevada judge all but gutted the AG’s criminal case against Lender Processing Servicers.”

“Meanwhile in LPS’s headquarter state of Florida, the attorney general Pam Bondi has done everything to protect LPS, even firing two of her office’s attorneys who made the mistake of investigating LPS fraud.”

Commentary

Before passing judgment on attorneys general Bondi and Masto caving in to the bankers, you must ask yourself: Would you have the courage to stand up for justice in a country where bankers and spooks have a license to kill? Where you know that these Draculas entirely control the media, congress, the president, the banks, the courts, the schools, the police, the army, the minds of the majority? Where these Draculas can co-opt the opposition, constantly harass dissidents, and rig elections? Where the vast majority accepts a system based on sunshine bribery and murder? Where a vast prison system exists which, in some respects, could teach Stalin’s Gulag and Mao’s indoctrination camps a lesson or two? Where politicians routinely break their election promises?

_____________

Martin Vincent Mahoney, 1915-1969 (aged 54).

Relevant positions: Justice of the peace, Scott County, Minnesota; presiding judge, First National Bank of Montgomery v. Jerome Daly.

Official cause of death: Fishing boat accident, less than six months after the trial.

Historical Background

One of the chief sources of power for the Invisible Government is banking, an utterly fraudulent and, in the USA, unconstitutional, arrangement. Historian John Acton summarizes the horrors of that system in his famous aphorism: “The issue which has swept down the centuries, and which will have to be fought sooner or later, is the people versus the banks.” Indeed, American and world history since 1694 can be best seen as part of this struggle, as an attempt to resolve such issues as: Should the right of issuing and coining money reside with the people or with private banks? Should bankers be permitted to parasitize the people with their fractional reserve scam?

To secure its chokehold on the world’s people, the Invisible Government brooks no challenges to its banking prerogative. Indeed, many of the martyrs described in these pages were killed precisely because they powerfully challenged the banking syndicate.

To implement their programs of enslaving humanity, the Controllers long ago bought—or scared into submission—the vast majority of the legal profession. Thankfully, a few people are capable of casting self-interest aside. Martin Mahoney belonged to that courageous minority (see also, Deborah Palfrey and her former attorney, Montgomery Sibley).

Grounds for murder?

“First National Bank of Montgomery vs. Daly (1969) was a courtroom drama worthy of a movie script. Defendant Jerome Daly . . . an attorney representing himself, argued that the bank had put up no real money for his loan. The courtroom proceedings were recorded by Associate Justice Bill Drexler . . . Drexler hadn’t given much credence to the theory of the defense, until Mr. Morgan, the bank’s president, took the stand. To everyone’s surprise, Morgan admitted that the bank routinely created money ‘out of thin air’ for its loans, and that this was standard banking practice. ’It sounds like fraud to me,’ intoned Presiding Justice Martin Mahoney amid nods from the jurors. In his court memorandum, Justice Mahoney stated:”

“’Plaintiff admitted that it, in combination with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis . . . did create the entire $14,000.00 in money and credit upon its own books by bookkeeping entry. . . Mr. Morgan [president of the local bank]admitted that no United States Law or Statute existed which gave him the right to do this.”

“The court rejected the bank’s claim for foreclosure, and the defendant kept his house. To Daly, the implications were enormous. If bankers were indeed extending credit . . . without backing their loans with money they actually had in their vaults, . . . a decision declaring their loans void could topple the power base of the world.”

Daly fully understood the precedent-making, revolutionary implications, of this jury trial. He wrote in a local news article:

“This decision, which is legally sound, has the effect of declaring all private mortgages on real and personal property, and all U.S. and State bonds held by the Federal Reserve, National and State banks to be null and void. This amounts to an emancipation of this Nation from personal, national and state debt purportedly owed to this banking system. Every American owes it to himself . . . to study this decision very carefully . . . for upon it hangs the question of freedom or slavery.’”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

In 2005, Bill Drexler, Mahoney’s associate justice, explained:

“The money boys that run the ‘private Federal Reserve Bank’ soon got back at Mahoney by poisoning him in what appeared to have been a fishing boat accident (but with his body pumped full of poison) in June of 1969, less than 6 months after the trial.”

_____________

Phillip Marshall, 1958(?)-2013 (aged 54).

Relevant positions: Former CIA contract pilot; author; 9/11 truth-seeker.

Official cause of death: Shot and killed his son Alex (17), daughter Macaila (14), family dog, and then himself.

Grounds for murder?

“Phillip Marshall . . . published a number of books, including at least two about 9/11: ‘The Big Bamboozle’ (February 9, 2012) and “False Flag 911: How Bush, Cheney and the Saudis Created the Post-911 World” (July 29, 2008). “

“A previous novel published in 2003, “Lakefront Airport, New Orleans,” detailed his claimed experience as a pilot for the US during Iran/Contra.”

“In his books and his social media bios (including multiple Facebook accounts, his Twitter account and a Tumblr), he claims to have served as a contract pilot for the CIA’s Special Activities Division during the Iran-Contra affair, flying shipments to and from Nicaragua.”

“He appeared on “outsider truth” shows like Coast to Coast to promote the theories in his books that 9/11 was an “inside job,” the result of a plot between the US government and the Saudis.”

An excerpt from Marshall’s last book, The Big Bamboozle, provides a few more details why he had to be murdered:

“Because there were so many holes in my understanding at the time, [my first book]was written as a novel based on my time flying for the spooks back in the 1980s. Even before this stunt, there was a sick feeling that America was in deep, deep trouble, that a group, this new Bush Administration, just like the old Bush Administration, was an incredibly dangerous, brazen bunch of well-connected, well educated ideologists. They were on a power trip similar to others in world history, but as far as I knew this was the first attempt by what our founders had labeled domestic enemies to overthrow the Constitution and place America under their own absolute power.”

According to Wayne Madsen, Marshall had stated that he was holding explosive information that would be revealed in his next book. The repeated professional-clean-ups of Marshall’s house after the murder suggest that the killers, and the agency or agencies employing them, were looking for a specific piece of evidence or information. (Marshall’s computer mysteriously disappeared after the killings, and its whereabouts remain unknown.)

Marshall’s family murder and the government/media lies about it serve the government propaganda effort in yet another way, beside eliminating an idealistic man who knew too much. By alleging that he killed his own children and dog, the government implied: It takes a crazy man, a killer of his own children and dog, to believe that 9/11 was an inside job.

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Even though Marshall wrote a number of books proving that 9/11 was an inside job, the Controllers’ media immediately accepted the bizarre theory that Phillip shot his dog, two children, then himself.

“After a week-long on-site investigation, former National Security Agency officer Wayne Madsen is ‘100% certain’ that 9/11 investigator and author Philip Marshall and his two children were killed in a black ops hit. Madsen’s conclusion is that the cover story–an alleged murder-suicide–is transparently absurd.” Some evidence cited by Madsen:

–“Neighbors’ houses are “practically on top of” Marshall’s house, so dozens of neighbors would have heard any gunshots that weren’t muffled by a silencer . . . and Marshall’s “patsy gun” did not have a silencer.”

–“The crime scene was illegally and surreptitiously cleaned up by professionals, including “a SUV, license undetermined, with an array of communication antennas bristling from the roof.”

–“Philip Marshall, who had expressed his fear of being harassed or silenced for his 9/11 revelations, never kept his doors open–but when the bodies were found, a side door Marshall never used was wide open.”

–“According to Madsen, all of Marshall’s neighbors believe it was a professional murder, not the murder-suicide claimed by corrupt local police, who have presumably been told what to do and say by higher authorities working on behalf of ‘national security.’”

–“Marshall, Madsen points out, was not just any 9/11 conspiracy author. A former airline pilot, Marshall was a close associate of notorious CIA drug smuggler Barry Seal, and a peripheral player in the New Orleans CIA/crime nexus that killed JFK, Martin Luther King, and many others. Madsen suggests that Marshall, a long-time participant in covert operations, developed a penchant for truth during the last years of his life.”

A year before his death, while writing his last book and showing that the official 9/11 version was “absolutely preposterous,” Marshal feared for his life. “During the editing and pre-marketing process of Marshall’s book, he expressed some degree of paranoia because the nonfiction work accused the George W. Bush administration of being in cahoots with the Saudi intelligence community in training the hijackers who died in the planes used in the attacks.”

As in 9/11, the Boston Marathon, and almost all government-sponsored murders, the government and media knew right away who was to blame. Compare this to the behavior of a Sherlock Holmes, or the more responsible Russian government, who take weeks or months before coming up with tentative announcements about the identity of the killers.

“Upon discovery of the crime scene, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office claimed it was a suicide and that Marshall killed both children as well as the family dog but those who knew Marshall say there is no way this is possible. He has been described as a “devoted father” and a happy man. He and his family were also wealthy. In other words, there is no logical reason for him to carry out these killings. Perhaps the biggest give away though, is Marshall has been shot through the left side of his head, but he is right handed. In spite of this obvious clue that it was a murder the police claim it was a suicide.”

_____________

Deborah Jeane Palfrey, 1956-2008 (aged 52).

Relevant positions: Owner of an escort service popular among Washington DC’s political class.

Official cause of death: “Found in her mother’s shed with a nylon rope around her neck, dead from apparent suicide.”

Grounds for murder?

“When records were released in 2007, they led to exposure of high profile people. In what could be the biggest sex scandal in the U.S. capital for more than a decade, Ms “Palfrey caused the resignation of married 65-year-old Randall Tobias, a deputy to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The list also thrust another official, Pentagon adviser Harlan Ullman, into the heart of the scandal. . . . The scandal of her arrest rocked the nation’s capital as some of the city’s biggest power players, including father-of-four Senator David Vitter, were outed.”

These revelations, Palfrey and her lawyers implied, were just the tip of the iceberg. If not left alone, she threatened to reveal other “big names.” According to Palfrey’s lawyer, two of the “big names” were John McCain and Dick Cheney. At the time of her death, Cheney had his own personal assassination squad.

“She had vowed to identify as many well-known figures as possible to subpoena them as defense witnesses.”

Palfrey said: “I have information that . . . they have (her call girls) that would have been very important for the 9/11 Commission to know having to do with intelligence they picked up about 9/11 before it happened.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

“In October 2006, United States Postal Inspection Service agents posed as a couple who were interested in buying Palfrey’s home as a means of accessing her property without a warrant. Agents froze bank accounts worth over US$500,000, seizing papers relating to money laundering and prostitution charges.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

Brandy Britton, one of Deborah’s former escort service employees, allegedly committed suicide by hanging too.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision of protecting Deborah’s numerous clients from scandal. The Court rejected her attorney’s bid to release her phone records despite his claims that these calls were ‘very relevant’ to the presidential election.

“The government claims that Palfrey’s former escort service, Pamela Martin and Associates, was an illegal prostitution ring, and yet it was allowed to operate for 13 years before Palfrey’s attempt to close the business made many influential Beltway politicians nervous that she was about to spill the beans on their involvement— triggering federal harassment and a criminal investigation.”

Her condo manager said that “she insinuated that there is a contract out for her and I fully believe they succeeded.”

“On at least four previous occasions . . . . Palfrey publicly stated that she would never commit suicide.” On one occasion she said: “No I’m not planning to commit suicide. I’m planning on going into court and defending myself vigorously and exposing the government.” She “made it clear that if she was found dead to consider it murder.”

Her attorney Montgomery Blair Sibley “is not currently licensed to practice law after a 2008 suspension in Florida for filing ‘vexatious and meritless’ lawsuits against judges. He later said he had no interest in returning to the ‘rotten’ profession.”

The title of Sibley’s book: Why Just Her: The Judicial Lynching of the D.C. Madam, Deborah Jeane Palfrey.

Sibley is aware of what everyone in the Anglosphere knows, deep down—that the Invisible Government has a license to kill and that it uses it often. To prevent this, he worked out the following ingenious stratagem (which would probably fail, but is still a far cry from the naiveté of thousands other murder victims):

“The colorful litigator who represented the late “D.C. madam” Deborah Palfrey and threatened this week to release call logs of his former client that he says are ‘very relevant’ to the 2016 presidential election, tells U.S. News those records already are digitized and posted online. Montgomery Blair Sibley says the records will become public if he fails to reset a 72-hour countdown clock. . . . Inevitable release, he says, may also disincentivize violent acts against him to prevent their disclosure. The records are stored on four servers around the world, Sibley says, and dozens of reporters will receive a website link if the clock is not reset. He says he loaded the information online in January, when he decided to publicly claim the records are relevant to the presidential race.”

_____________

Aaron Russo, 1943-2007 (aged 64).

Relevant positions: Film producer, director, and actor; candidate for governor of Nevada; political activist.

Official cause of death: Naturally-occurring Cancer.

Grounds for murder?

Russo began his attack on the Invisible Government’s sacred cows in earnest in the early-1990s when he produced and starred in the documentary Mad As Hell. The film is an exposé of the disastrous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the federal government’s complicity in the War on Drugs, and Rockefeller medicine. “The film correctly observes that the emergency we’re facing is that America is turning into a totalitarian society, and that its Constitution and principles of freedom are being destroyed. The film argues that Americans cannot allow their forefathers’ struggle to have been in vain.“

In 1998, Russo took his political interests to a higher level, ran in the Republican primaries for Nevada governorship, and garnered 26% of the vote. “Russo was planning to run again for Nevada governor in 2002 as either an independent or Libertarian but was sidelined by cancer.”

In 2004, Russo came close but failed to secure the nomination for presidential candidate of the Libertarian Party.

Directed the 2006 film, America: Freedom to Fascism, which included criticisms of such Invisible Government’s projects as the income tax, Federal Reserve Syndicate, and the government’s promotion of terrorism as a means of bringing fascism to America’s shores.

Shortly before dying of cancer, Russo explained how he committed two capital sins: Saying no to, and exposing, the Rockefellers.

“So I had a friend, Nick Rockefeller, who was one of the Rockefeller family. . . . And one of the things that we used to talk about . . . the goals of the banking industry — not just the Federal Reserve System but the private banks in Germany, and England, all over Italy, all over the world — they all work together, they’re all central banks. . . . And so, the ultimate goal that these people have in mind is the goal to create a one-world government, run by the banking industry. . . there’ll be no more cash. . . . And I used to say to him that I never really did that because that wasn’t where I was coming from. As much as I like you, Nick, your way isn’t my way, we’re on the opposite side of the fence. I don’t believe in enslaving people.”

[Rockefeller said something like]:

“What do you care about them? What do you care about those people? What difference does it make to you? Take care of your own life. Do the best you can for you and your family. What do the rest of the people mean to you? They don’t mean anything to you. They’re just serfs, they’re just people.”

“It was just a lack of caring. And that’s just not who I was. It was just sort of cold.”

_____________

Shane Schmidt, 1977(?)-2010 (aged 33).

Relevant positions: Ex-Marine; ex-mercenary for the US army.

Official cause of death: Killed by a passing vehicle.

Grounds for murder?

“On July 8, 2006, former Marine Shane Schmidt was one of four Triple Canopy (a company providing the US army with $500 a day mercenaries) ‘employees traveling in an armored sport-utility vehicle to the Baghdad airport. One of the four, shift leader Jacob C. Washbourne, was scheduled to leave Iraq the next day for a vacation in the United States. ‘I want to kill somebody today,’ he said as he cocked his gun, according to the other three men in the vehicle. In two separate encounters later that day, Washbourne fired unprovoked into the windshields of an occupied taxi and pickup truck, said Mr. Schmidt and a colleague, former Army Ranger Charles L. Sheppard III. They suspected that civilians had been seriously injured or killed.

“Mr. Schmidt and Sheppard, who said they feared reprisal from Washbourne, waited two days until he had left the country before reporting what they had witnessed to top Triple Canopy managers. An internal investigation followed. Washbourne denied every accusation. Triple Canopy fired Mr. Schmidt and Sheppard, saying that they had violated company policy by failing to report the shootings right away. The fourth guard, Fiji native Isireli Naucukidi, reported the July 8 incidents immediately – offering an account that differed slightly from the others – and then left Triple Canopy on his own. ‘I couldn’t stand what was happening,’ Naucukidi told The Washington Post in 2007. ‘It seemed like every day they were covering something up.’”

“The incident might never have become public had Mr. Schmidt and Sheppard not decided to file a wrongful termination lawsuit against Triple Canopy in 2006. The pair said that they had been fired for reporting Washbourne’s attempted murders. . . The parties reached a settlement out of court. The terms were not disclosed.”

_____________

Aaron Swartz, 1986-2013 (aged 26).

Relevant positions: Co-founder of the democratic internet community Reddit (by 2016, Reddit had 542 million monthly visitors); software developer; political activist.

Official cause of death: Suicide.

Grounds for murder?

In an online “manifesto” dated 2008, Aaron wrote: “Information is power. But like all power, there are those who want to keep it for themselves.” He dedicated his life precisely to the goal of depriving the Invisible Government of that power.

“Swartz’s Web savvy took him from Internet entrepreneur to online activist, co-founding Demand Progress, a group that campaigns for progressive public policy — in particular fighting against Internet censorship. His crusades boosted his status as something of a folk hero.” Demand Progress had over one million members.”

This figure of 1,000,000 is important, for it shows, beyond all doubt, that, like John Lennon and President Kennedy, Aaron posed a real threat to the status quo. This threat is acknowledged by the Invisible Government’s own indoctrination organs. For instance, National Propaganda Radio put it thus:

“Swartz had an enormous following in the technology world” and was one of the “most influential figures in talking about technology’s social, cultural and political effect.” The independent Electronic Frontier Foundation concurs: Swartz “did more than almost anyone to make the internet a thriving ecosystem for open knowledge, and to keep it that way.”

As well, Aaron spoke against US President Barack Obama’s “kill list” and cyber attacks against Iran.

Aaron was “a frequent television commentator and the author of numerous articles on a variety of topics, especially the corrupting influence of big money on institutions including nonprofits, the media, politics, and public opinion. From 2010-11, he researched these topics as a Fellow at the Harvard Ethics Center Lab on Institutional Corruption. He also served on the board of Change Congress, a good government nonprofit.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

As in most cases of covert Syndicate assassinations, Aaron’s death was preceded by a vicious, totally unjustified, campaign of surveillance, harassment, vilification, and intimidation:

The Invisible Government made it clear that Aaron was in its crosshairs. Thus, its members, especially “the Motion Picture Association of America and United States Chamber of Commerce, have stated their opposition to Demand Progress on numerous occasions, mainly in respect to [its]stance on internet censorship.”

In 2009, the FBI put Aaron under “investigation” (a euphemism for harassment, and preamble to murder, of activists) for publicly releasing 20% of United States Federal Court documents. The “case” was closed two months later, without filing any charges but, in the process, making Aaron pay dearly for his idealism.

The entire exercise had nothing to do with breaking laws, or justice, but a warning: “Stop harassing us,” the Federal Bureau of Intimidation was telling him, “or else!” And yet, like a tree standing by the waters, Aaron was not moved. Despite the extreme pressure he was under, Aaron Swartz (like Bradley Manning and many other unsung heroes) remained defiant. In late October 2009, Aaron posted his FBI file on the internet. With this single act of defiance, Aaron probably signed his own eradication warrant.

In connection with his public-spirited Open Library project, whose goal is “to create a free webpage for every book ever published” and to have as many books as possible freely available, Swartz allegedly downloaded four million restricted-access academic articles from the website of a non-profit organization called JSTOR, with the intention, according to the American government, of making these articles freely available to the world’s people (as, by the way, they would have been in any half-civilized society—can anyone imagine Hiawatha or Archimedes or Aristarchus or Euclid or Sappho copyrighting their works?), for which “crime” he faced a potential 50(!) years behind bars. Swartz, however, denied the Government’s allegations.

JSTOR, the organizational “victim” of Aaron’s theft, not only declined to press charges against him but, two days before his death, “announced that the archives of more than 1,200 of its journals would be available to the public for free.” Yet, that act of generosity and public spiritedness meant nothing to the Rothschilds and Rockefellers’ “justice” system, which continued to turn Aaron’s life into a living hell. And there is yet another curious aspect of this act. Most of us spend entire lifetimes without ever accomplishing anything like it: cajoling a huge organization to place the public interest above its own. Are we to believe that, just two days after this momentous victory, instead of being jubilant, Aaron was depressed enough to hang himself?

Comment

The bankers, generals, and spooks who comprise our invisible government had plenty of reasons to kill Aaron Swartz, especially because the internet—along with a well-armed citizenry—are the last remaining obstacles on the road to their totalitarian horizon. He was creative, idealistic, and unbendable. He was young and admired by many. If not checked, he might have slowed down the Syndicate’s attacks on the biosphere, freedom, peace, justice, free flow of information, and common decencies. So the invisible government probably did kill him. They did so either indirectly through constant harassment, as his loved ones publicly state (see also: Ernest Hemingway), or, most likely, directly by hanging him and alleging that he hung himself.

_____________

Pat Tillman, 1976–2004 (aged 27).

Relevant positions: Football star who idealistically (and naively) left a $3.6 million contract in response to the 9/11 disaster, enlisted in 2002 as a U.S. Army ranger, and served in Iraq and Afghanistan until his death.

Official cause of death: At first, the American government knowingly lied to Tillman’s family and the American people, telling them that he died heroically in combat. A month later, under pressure from the family, the story changed, now stating that he was accidentally killed by his fellow soldiers.

Grounds for murder?

“Even before his death, Tillman was considered a model of self-sacrifice, integrity and decency, not just for his commitment to his country, but for his intellect, forthrightness, and enthusiasm.”

Tillman was a poster boy for the veracity of the government’s contrived version of 9/11, for genuine but misguided patriotism, and for the subsequent conquests of Afghanistan and Iraq. Or, as the presstitutes put it: “He was the United States Army’s celebrity soldier, the American football player who had given up millions of dollars . . . to enlist.”

While this poster boy was being exploited to justify imperial wars, he began to perceive that the conquest of Iraq was unjust and illegal. Before the elections, he planned to go home and seek advice of intellectuals.

“Tillman admonished fellow Rangers to vote Bush out of office in the forthcoming presidential election.”

This image of an “anti-Bush, anti-Iraq war hero (at a time when most of the U.S. population supported the administration’s foreign policy), flew in the face of the official Bush administration portrait of Tillman, painted by dutiful media whores . . . as ‘an American original—virtuous, pure and masculine, like only an American can be.’”

There existed a very real possibility that Tillman, in the weeks leading up to the 2004 presidential election, might go public with his anti-war, anti-Bush views, dealing a critical blow to the very foundation of the Bush administration’s propaganda pyramid.

Kevin Tillman, Pat’s brother and comrade-in-arms who, like Pat, left everything behind to join what he thought was a just war, said: “A terrible tragedy that might have further undermined support for the war in Iraq, was transformed into an inspirational message that served instead to support the . . . wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Attempts to sideline, silence, smear, surveil, harass, incarcerate, and kill

The officer in charge of the second investigation into Pat’s murder denigrated the Tillman’s family’s outrage and search for truth: “These people have a hard time letting it go. It may be because of their religious beliefs.”

Additional clues implicating the Invisible Government

As we have seen, “Lieutenant General Stanley McChrystal (see also: Michael Hastings] approved the Silver Star citation on April 28, 2004, which gave a detailed account of Tillman’s death including the phrase ‘in the line of devastating enemy fire.’ But the next day McChrystal sent a P4 confidential memo warning senior government members that Tillman might actually have been killed by friendly fire.”

Tillman’s is just the most famous case; the Pentagon, in reality, is a cesspool of heartless lies and corruption, the embodiment of Eisenhower’s warning of the “disastrous rise of misplaced power.”

Pat Tillman’s father is on record stating that McChrystal “participated in a falsified homicide investigation.”

Bizarrely in 2009, despite his lying record, despite his complicity in illegal torture, despite Hastings’ description of him a year later as a runaway general surrounded by “a handpicked collection of killers, spies . . . political operators and outright maniacs” (see also: Michael Hastings), McChrystal received a promotion to general and was nominated as the satrap of Afghanistan. And why was this liar who insulted the White House tapped by that very White House “to head a new advisory board to support military families”? Why did the Invisible Government embrace him as their own, enriching him after he left office? Such bizarre goings on raise the question: Was he being rewarded for his role in the murder of Pat Tillman?

And come to think of it, after this “operator” was fired in disgrace in 2010, why was he allowed to “retain his four-star rank in retirement, although law generally requires a four-star officer to hold his rank for three years in order to retain it in retirement”? Did he know too much?

“Immediately, evidence surrounding [Pat’s] killing began to disappear. One day after his death someone burned his body armor. Two days later someone burned his uniform. At some point his journal, which he religiously wrote in, went missing. With that journal disappeared Tillman’s voice.”

“The extensive coverup that followed Tillman’s death included the military’s order to Tillman’s comrades to lie to his family at the funeral.”

A mainstream reporter felt that “Tillman’s death may have been a case of deliberate murder by Tillman’s fellow soldiers–specifically that the bullet holes were tight and neat, suggesting a shot at close range.” But this seems unlikely, because Tillman “was popular among his fellow soldiers and had no enemies.”

“A doctor who examined Tillman’s body after his death wrote . . . that the wound entrances appeared as though he had been shot with an M16 rifle from fewer than 10 yards (9.1 m) away”—and not, as the army alleged, by a machine gun.

“There were special forces snipers in the group immediately behind Tillman’s platoon.”

“The destruction of evidence linked to Tillman’s death, including his personal journal, led his mother to speculate that he was murdered. General Wesley Clark agreed that it was ‘very possible.’”

“On April 24, 2007, Specialist Bryan O’Neal, the last soldier to see Pat Tillman alive, testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform that he was warned and threatened by superiors not to divulge information that a fellow soldier killed Tillman, especially to the Tillman family.”

“The Bush administration and the Pentagon had withheld key documents relating to Tillman’s death and denied any new document release request from Congress citing executive privilege.”

“Twenty U.S. military veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan asked the NFL commissioner . . . to help secure the release of all documents relating to the death of Pat Tillman.”

On July 14, 2008, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform . . . stated that its ‘investigation was frustrated by a near universal lack of recall’ among ‘senior officials at the White House’ and the military.” The Committee concluded “that the Defense Department did not meet its most basic obligations in sharing accurate information with the families and with the American public.”

Up to this point, I’d rate the probability that Dick Cheney and other known White House cutthroats were behind Pat Tilman’s murder at about 98%. The following chilling description of Pat’s last moments raises it to 99.9%:

“’Cease fire. Friendlies! I am Pat f***ng Tillman, dammit,” shouted former pro football player turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman as a hail of bullets pierced the darkening Afghani sky. ‘CEASE FIRE! FRIENDLIES! I AM PAT F***ING TILLMAN! I AM PAT F***ING TILLMAN!’” “On patrol in eastern Afghanistan at dusk on April 22, 2004, Tillman and his men hit the dirt, trying to escape swarms of artillery fire coming from the valley below. Tillman reached into his pocket and detonated a smoke bomb, a signal to his comrades that they were shooting at U.S. troops, known in military parlance as ‘friendlies.’ The firing stopped. “After a moment, Tillman, relieved and assuming he’d been recognized, stood up. Another barrage of bullets rocketed across the dusty canyon. Three of those bullets shattered Tillman’s skull, ending his life. An Afghani soldier allied with U.S. forces was also killed and two other soldiers were injured.”

_____________

Appendix 1: Future Entries

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”—John F. Kennedy

The list below contains a sampler of future entries. Such entries will include murdered victims belonging to a targeted group, murdered individuals, and victims who were permitted to live but were made to pay a heavy price nonetheless. To help future contributors begin their research, each entry is linked to at least one internet site.

Assassination Clusters

American presidents (four or more)

Arctic Ice Scientists

British Petroleum Mexican Gulf Oil Disaster (see also Matt Simmons entry)

Clinton family body count (and here)

Bush family body count (and here)

Dead bankers

FBI’s counter-terrorism unit (2 members)

Holistic doctors

Industrial Workers of the World (hundreds Wobblies killed, imprisoned, framed, including Joe Hill, Frank Little, and Wesley Everest–just one example of part of centuries-long assassination and suppression campaigns against genuine unions; see also Arthur Caron entry)

Involuntary Victims of Government-sponsored Experiments (also: here and here)

Kennedy Clan (see also this): Joseph, Kathleen, John F. Kennedy Sr., Robert F. Kennedy Sr., John F. Kennedy Jr. , Ted Kennedy (survived two assassination attempts), Alexander Onassis (Jackie Kennedy-Onassis’s Stepson).

J.F. Kennedy Assassination related deaths (also here, including Jack Ruby, Lee Oswald, Mary Pinchot Meyer).

Marconi Company (more than 24 suspicious deaths since 1982)

Mlitary-related scientists (over 50)

The Sand Creek Massacre (including about 100 women and children killed and scalped in cold blood, Silas Stillman Soule, and James Cannon; see also: Paul Atwood, War and Empire, p. 80—just one example of a deliberate assassination program of Native Americans, resulting in one of the most massive genocides in human history).

US Navy Seal Team (38 people killed) (also here)

Witnesses

Individuals

Job Losses, Smears, Incarcerations

_____________

Appendix 2: Statistics

The tragedy of historical investigations: The confirmation of diabolical hypotheses by ugly facts.

Comparative longevity of congressional foes and friends of the Invisible Government

Chapter 1 above lists 12 parliamentary foes of the Invisible Government. A brief calculation shows that their average age at death is 55.

We need to compare these victims of conscience to congressmen who were faithful servants of the Rothschilds and Rockefellers. In his 1906 “The Treason of the Senate,” David Graham Phillips (see entry) conveniently lists 21 such traitors. The average age at death of these 21 senators is 73 (by now, life expectancy in the USA for males is above 76). So we are led to the bizarre conclusion that, on average, challenging the Invisible Government shortens one’s lifespan by 16 years (by way of comparison, smoking only cost 6.5 years of life).

Causes of death

For this encyclopedia sample of 46 deaths, the official causes of death are summarized in the first column of the table below. For each cause of death, the second column gives the number of corresponding cases and the overall frequency of that cause in that sample of 46. The third column provides the approximate incidence of each cause of death for the entire population of the USA.

It does not take a statistician to note the obvious: Something is rotten in the Anglosphere. For instance, the first row shows that, in our sample of 46, 28% of the influential challengers of the Invisible Government died of homicide—a 70 times higher incidence than the corresponding incidence for the American population as a whole. Overall, challengers are far more likely to die of homicides, airplane crashes, “suicides,” and accidents than other Americans, and less likely to die of heart failures and cancers. Such discrepancies can only be attributed to the only difference between the two groups: enmity of the Invisible Government towards the challengers, and indifference towards average Americans.

Causes of death in our sample of 46 Number of deaths for each cause (and %) in our sample of 46 Approximate % of this cause among all deaths in the USA Murder 13 (28%) 0.4% Airplane crash 8 (17%) 0.03% Suicide 7 (15%) 1.7% Heart failure 5 (11%) 24% Motorized vehicle accidents 4 (9%) 1.5% Cancer 3 (7%) 23% Killed by police 2 (4%) Drowning 1 (2%) Home-made bomb 1 (2%) Stroke 1 (2%) 5% Unknown 1 (2%) Total 46 (99%)

