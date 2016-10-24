The Entire History of the Anunnaki in an Animated Rock Opera!

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The story is freely inspired by the translations of ancient clay tablets of Sumer, considered by many as the first human civilization.

The film tells the story of the Anunnaki, “those who came from skies to earth”, as told in the Sumerian tablets. Coming from Nibiru, the Anunnaki seek Earth gold to solve the imbalance in the atmosphere of his home planet. And thus they created the human species, by mixing their genes to a native breed, in order to get workers to the gold mines. Then a new approach of Nibiru causes a flood that nearly exterminated humanity, which then immediately faces another serious danger: power struggles among the Anunnaki, culminating in the outbreak of nuclear warfare.

To enable SUBTITLES, click “Details” in the bottom right corner and select at “Subtitles/CC” the language of your choice: SPANISH, ENGLISH or PORTUGUESE.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Source: Mensageiros do Vento

Via: Prepare for Change

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!