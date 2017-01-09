Evidence points to Ft. Lauderdale shooter being “Jason Bourned”

23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Mind altering psychiatric drugs and ISIS video indoctrination by U.S. intelligence operatives

By Mike Adams

The playbook of the globalists is so obvious now that it’s all right out in the open. After a parade of false flag shootings enhanced with completely faked (staged) elements — such as professional actors playing the roles of grieving parents — most of the informed people in the world now know that everything is faked in the mainstream media.

The polls are faked, the news is faked, and even “crisis” is often either faked outright or overlaid with staged elements to heighten the emotional impact of the entire operation. For example, in many so-called “mass shootings,” the real deaths of innocents may be augmented by staged crisis actors, green screen “on location” reporting faked by CNN, and even faked SWAT operators who are actually professional actors. (See videos below for actual examples.)

Search GoodGopher.com for the term “crisis actors” by clicking here. You’ll be astonished at what you learn.

Case in point: The “sloppy sniper” from the Sandy Hook event. This “sniper” was actually a professional actor named David Wheeler. He also played the role of a grieving parent for CNN’s camera. Hilariously, he carried around a sniper rifle by clutching the magazine… something no real sniper would ever do (but few people who aren’t familiar with sniper rifles would ever notice). It’s all so hilarious: Even the AR-15 on his chest is flipped around backwards, for a leftie. Anyone familiar with actual firearms can look at this guy and know he has no clue how to handle firearms.

We can all now agree that almost all the high-impact stories are faked in the mainstream media

This entire topic of fake news, staged events and false flag shootings was considered “loony conspiracy theory” just two years ago. But now, after watching the depths of fakery, false news and total fabrication of events being pulled off by the Washington Post, NYT, CNN, MSNBC, etc., everybody is waking up to the realization that the “news” is just another name for the wool that’s being pulled over our eyes to blind us from the truth.

The truly loony conspiracies are being pushed by the Washington Post, which knowingly fabricates false news and then gets repeatedly caught doing so. In just the past few weeks, the Washington Post has completely fabricated a loony conspiracy theory about the Russians “hacking” the U.S. election as well as a totally made-up story about Russian hackers “penetrating” the U.S. power grid in Vermont. In both cases — and many more — the WashPost literally just “made s##t up” and printed it as fact.

When it comes to gun control or domestic terrorism, there’s nothing the corporate controlled media won’t fake, stage, distort or fabricate to push their agenda of disarming the citizens (an obvious prelude to totalitarian government control of the citizenry). To provide the narratives to the media, the deep state runs gun control false flag operations to give the faked media something to “whip up” as a form of journo-terrorism (to terrorize the American people).

So how do they pull off gun control false flag operations? First, they have to train people to carry out the shootings. And that’s where our Ft. Lauderdale shooter, Esteban Santiago, enters the picture.

US intelligence forced him to watch ISIS propaganda videos, says Santiago in his own words

“Estaban Santiago, the 26-year-old airline passenger accused of shooting up a baggage claim area at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport Friday, leaving five dead and eight injured, visited the FBI Anchorage field office and told officers he was being forced to watch ISIS videos,” reports Fox News:

Santiago told agents that US intelligence had infiltrated his mind and were forcing him to watch ISIS propaganda videos.

“In November 2016, Esteban Santiago walked into the Anchorage FBI Field Office to report that his mind was being controlled by a U.S. intelligence agency,” a senior federal law enforcement official said.

It’s no coincidence that this is one of the first phases of creating a “Manchurian Candidate” type of human pawn… a “Jason Bourne” mind control subject who can be used by the deep state as a weapon to carry out executions, mass shootings, suicide bombings or other forms of mayhem that achieve a political or social purpose.

It is very common, by the way, for intelligence mind control operatives to choose U.S. military veterans as their subjects. That way, if anything goes wrong, they can blame it on PTSD or various “veteran afflictions.”

As Fox News reports:

Santiago was born in New Jersey and his family was originally from Puerto Rico–where he served in the Puerto Rico National Guard. He was in the Army Reserves prior to serving in the Alaska Army National Guard. According to reports, he was honorably discharged four months ago from his last post at Fort Greely, Alaska, and his military rank at that time was E3 (Private First Class).

Heavily dosed with psychiatric drugs to eliminate distinction between reality vs. hallucination

Typically, “Jason Bourne” candidates are heavily drugged with psychiatric drugs in order to blur the lines between fiction and reality. Often, the drugging begins with selected soldier candidates even before they are discharged from the military. This is done for all the obvious reasons: The psychiatric drugging takes place offshore, out of the domain of U.S. medical ethics oversight, and the military has no requirement to heed such boundaries in the first place.

“His maternal aunt, Maria Ruiz, who lives in Union City, told reporters in New Jersey that he wasn’t the same when he came back from Iraq,” reports ABC News channel 10:

“He lost his mind,” Ruiz said in Spanish, as she referred to a psychiatric hospitalization that occurred after he allegedly suffered from hallucinations.

After Santiago’s military service in Puerto Rico and Alaska from Dec. 14, 2007 to August 2016, the former Army private first class was still undergoing psychological treatment, according to relatives.

How to build a Jason Bourne mind controlled puppet to carry out executions, suicide bombings or mass shootings

This is exactly how the deep state builds a Jason Bourne: They pick an obedient soldier, drug him into oblivion, force him to watch ISIS propaganda videos, indoctrinate him with images and directives to carry out mass killings, and then keep him drugged with ongoing “psychological treatment” until he’s needed for a desired mission. Once the mission is approved, the mind controlled puppet is unleashed onto the public to commit the mass murder, then is immediately arrested or executed to make sure the narrative is controlled and concluded.

If taken alive, he is then heavily drugged into a state of insanity, making sure he can never utter a coherent thought again. Or, if he is somehow allowed to talk to reporters or appear on camera, he will appear completely insane due to the relentless drugging. All court proceedings are handled in a secretive manner to make sure no real investigations can take place. This is precisely what happened to the “Batman theater shooter” James Holmes, who reportedly carried out a mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, at the height of the Obama regime’s gun control hysteria.

Notably, James Holmes was heavily medicated before the attack with antidepressants and hypnosis drugs.

As I wrote in 2012:

These two drugs produce devastating, dangerous side effects. For example, clonazepam causes increased violent behavior in individuals with schizophrenia. That’s the conclusion of a 1982 study entitled “Clonazepam treatment of chronic schizophrenia: negative results in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.”

In addition, he was also under the psychiatric “care” of the United States Air Force, which kept him drugged.

As always happens, a judge quickly slapped a gag order on the Holmes legal case, preventing anyone from discovering details about how Holmes was handed a scripted blueprint of the attack while being drugged into obedient compliance.

As Jon Rappoport writes, the Aurora shooting was almost certainly a planned “covert op” using a Manchurian candidate / Jason Bourne mind control approach.

Furthermore, James Holmes’ apartment was staged with the most elaborate systems of tripwires, booby traps and sabotage bombs that law enforcement in the area had ever witnessed. James Holmes, an academic researcher, had no knowledge or skills to construct such bombs. It was obviously done for him.

Also from Jon Rappoport:

Holmes has little or no experience with guns. He knows nothing about explosives. He isn’t a professional in any sense of the word. He has never committed a crime before. If he has any qualification for the heinous operation, it is his vulnerability. He is adrift in his life. Never as brilliant a student as others thought him to be, he is failing in graduate school. He has no job and no prospects. What began as a potential career has dissolved. His interest in arcane aspects of neuroscience (temporal delusion – the possibility of changing the past), once a fascinating field of inquiry for him, now only contributes to his increasingly shaky grip on reality.

The planning is rather simple and direct. The actual killer(s) will enter the theater, while Holmes, who is drugged into a stupor and is sitting in his car, waits in the parking lot of the theater, among weapons and other gear that matches the killers’. Once the killers leave the theater, they’ll deposit their guns with him, as he lies in a semi-conscious blurred state. They’ll deposit gun residue on his body.

When the police find Holmes in his car (not at the the theater exit or outside the car), he will surrender. Perhaps, under prior hypnosis, he was instructed to say his apartment is wired with explosives. Of course, the hired professionals did that intricate construction. And perhaps Holmes never tells the police about his apartment and explosives, and this information has really come from a tip.

Eyewitness reports of multiple shooters now being eliminated from the official media narrative

Although this isn’t being widely reported, the Ft. Lauderdale shooting featured eyewitness reports of multiple shooters, too. As Fox News reports:

In the ensuing panic, the TSA received two separate, unconfirmed reports of a separate active shooter, a law enforcement official close to the investigation told Fox News. However, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Friday afternoon there was no indication any additional shots were fired.

Fox News also reports that law enforcement claimed the shooter was on a Canadian Air flight:

Broward County Commissioner Chip La Marca posted on Facebook that Santiago was a “passenger on a Canadian flight with a checked gun. He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it. Came out shooting people in baggage claim. There were 13 total shot, 5 dead, 8 transported to hospital.”

But Santiago didn’t fly Canadian Air. He flew on Delta Air Lines. Via ABC News:

On Friday, Santiago checked a bag with a firearm before boarding a Delta Air Lines flight from Alaska to Minneapolis. His final destination was Fort Lauderdale.

Don’t believe the official narrative… it’s always part of the cover story



If you continue to follow this story, you’ll easily spot all sorts of contradictions, false narratives and faked news coverage from the “fakestream media.” The correct interpretation of all this to reject everything the mainstream media tells you by default. They are known, deliberate liars. Only the independent media is trying to tell the truth in analyzing these events.

Although we can’t yet prove it, the far more likely explanation of what happened is as follows:

Santiago was a “Jason Bourne” mind control subject of the deep state. Recruited from the military, he was subjected to intense psychiatric drugging combined with intense mental programming by deep state operatives to transform him into a human weapon who could be obediently controlled.

Once he deplaned at Ft. Lauderdale and pick up his checked bags, another person walked up to him and uttered an “activation” phrase into his ear. (It’s not science fiction. This is exactly how hypnosis can really work with enough programming reinforcement in an individual’s mind.) He then walks into the bathroom, loads his firearm and proceeds to carry out his mission by shooting people.

Once his firearm is empty, he spreads eagle on the floor, having completed his mission. This is exactly what he did, and it’s how law enforcement found him.

It really is as simple as that.

Yes, certain people can be incredibly easily mind controlled into carrying out almost any act. Just look at the recent Facebook live kidnapping, torture and scalping of an innocent white teen. The four thugs who carried out that heinous act were obviously mentally influenced by the mainstream media as part of the journo-terrorism campaign being waged against the American people.

Check out some of the other laughable media fakery and crisis actors caught on camera

If you’re still stupid enough to believe anything you read or see in the mainstream media, here’s a collection of other malicious fakery from the staged portions of the Sandy Hook shooting:

Here’s a scene from a hilariously faked CNN “Gulf War” news report that was filmed in a studio in the USA but claimed to be live in Saudi Arabia:

Here’s a hilarious failure of CNN’s fake green screen scam:

And here’s another hilarious video exposing CNN’s total fakery of a Boston bombing “satellite” interview:

Here’s my all-time favorite Charles Jaco CNN fakery video that’s so hilarious (and obviously fake), it looks like an SNL skit:

Source: Natural News

Source: Natural News