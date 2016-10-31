Exclusive: Is the Truth Damn About to Break Regarding the Depraved Activities of the Cabal?

63 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Editor Note: The following post has been showing up on social media over the weekend and has begun to go viral. It describes Anthony Weiner, and Bill and Hillary Clinton’s involvement with convicted pedophile and child sex ring operator Jeffery Epstein.

Here is the text of the post for our international readers who use translation plugins:

My NYPD sources said its much more vile and serious than classified material on Weiner’s device. The email DETAIL the trips made by Weiner, Bill and Hillary on their pedophile billionaire fried’s plane, the Lolita Express. Yup, Hillary has a well documented predilection for underage girls, and Mr. Weiner just could not bear to see those details deleted. We’re talking an international child enslavement and sex ring. Not even Hillary’s most ardent supporters and defenders will be able to excuse THIS!

Details emerged over the weekend that 10k emails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop were held in a folder titled “Life Insurance” and that he is cooperating with the FBI investigation. Was this Weiner’s “Dead Man’s Switch”?

A Dead Man’s Switch is a switch that is automatically operated if the human operator becomes incapacitated, such as through death, loss of consciousness, or being bodily removed from control.

Whistleblowers typically hold highly incriminating information that they use as “life insurance” which can prevent an untimely death, unusual accident or “suicide”. Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Steven Green and other whistleblowers are know to hold such information.

High profile people have been linked to Jeffery Epstein and his underage child sex ring operation:

NOTE: There are going to be some very difficult truths people will need to face in the coming months when the cabal is fully exposed. This is one such example. I have personally researched ritual abuse in great detail several years ago. I eventually stopped because it was affecting my well-being. It is important to ground yourself when reading such disturbing information, as it can help greatly with shielding and protecting your psyche when learning about this type of information. As difficult as it is to learn of these atrocities, it is import to bring the truth to light.

WARNING: Contains Graphic & Disturbing Content

IF THERE IS ANY CHANCE that you suspect you are under the influence of mind control viewing and reading the following information can be DANGEROUS. If you are consulting a therapist for DID (also known as MPD), it is recommended that you consult your therapist before viewing or reading this material.

Cathy O’Brien — Presidential MK Ultra Survivor

My name is Cathleen (Cathy) Ann O’Brien, born 12/4/57 in Muskegon, Michigan. I have prepared this book for your review and edification concerning a little known tool that “our” United States Government is covertly, illegally, and un-constitutionally using to implement the New World Order (One World Government). This well documented tool is a sophisticated and advanced form of behavior modification (brainwashing) most commonly known as MIND CONTROL. My first hand knowledge of this TOP SECRET U.S. Government Psychological Warfare technique is drawn from my personal experience as a White House “Presidential Model” mind-control slave. (source)

Hillary Clinton Rape Victim, Cathy O Brien – The Most Dangerous Game (Graphic)

TRANCE formation of America By Cathy O’Brien TRANCE Formation of America was originally written, in graphic detail, for the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Oversight in 1995, seven years after Mark Phillips rescued my daughter Kelly and I from our White House/Pentagon level MK-Ultra mind control victimization. We had previously been stopped from presenting our compiled eyewitness testimonies, supporting medical documents and hard evidence to all local, state, and federal legal bodies for so-called “reasons of National Security”. Once it became clear that we would not be able to address the Congressional Committee, TRANCE was released en masse in the form of a self-published book. It is now in its eighth printing, and is rapidly spanning the globe. TRANCE formation of American is Available on Amazon Or, you can find the full text, here.

The Franklin Cover Up

If you’d like to learn more about the organized and deprived crimes of the cabal you should research the Franklin Scandal.

Franklin Case Witnesses Implicate FBI and U.S. Elites in Child-Torture and Murder What is the FBI Protecting?

Since the 1992 publication of John DeCamp’s book, The Franklin Cover-Up, Paul Bonacci has filed new affidavits and has given extensive interviews to investigators including reporters for Executive Intelligence Review and New Federalist. Bonacci’s disclosures have been cross-gridded with evidence supplied by authorities in law enforcement, psychiatry, and the intelligence community. The result goes a long way to explain the high stakes involved, and the frantic nature of the Franklin cover-up. . . . Paul Bonacci has described in detail being dragged to Washington for use as a sex toy for Larry King’s clients. Bonacci told investigators he was in one of the private White House tours for young male prostitutes conducted by lobbyist Craig Spence, a close political associate of Larry King in the cloak-and-dagger Contras enterprise. Spence turned up dead in a Boston hotel room in 1989, soon after his and King’s “compromising” business was exposed in a Washington Times June 29, 1989 story, headlined: “Homosexual Prostitution Inquiry Ensnares VIPs with Reagan, Bush.” (source)

Conspiracy of Silence — Banned Documentary (1994)

Conspiracy of Silence is a powerful, disturbing documentary revealing a U.S. child sex abuse and pedophilia ring that leads to the highest levels of government. Featuring intrepid investigator John DeCamp, a highly decorated Vietnam war veteran and 16-year Nebraska state senator, Conspiracy of Silence reveals how rogue elements at all levels of government have been involved in systematic child sex abuse and pedophilia to feed the base desires of key politicians.

Note: This video often gets taken down, so if it’s been deleted, search YouTube for “Conspiracy of Silence”. Someone else will inevitably upload this important video again.

About the Conspiracy of Silence Video

“Conspiracy of Silence” is a powerful, disturbing documentary revealing a nationwide child abuse and pedophilia ring that leads to the highest levels of government. Featuring intrepid investigator John DeCamp, a highly decorated Vietnam war veteran and 16-year Nebraska state senator, “Conspiracy of Silence” reveals how rogue elements at all levels of government have been involved in systematic child abuse and pedophilia to feed the base desires of key politicians…

Based on DeCamp’s riveting book, The Franklin Cover-up, “Conspiracy of Silence” begins with the shut-down of Nebraska’s Franklin Community Federal Credit Union after a raid by federal agencies in November 1988 revealed that $40 million was missing. When the Nebraska legislature launched a probe into the affair, what initially looked like a financial swindle soon exploded into a startling tale of drugs, money laundering, and a nationwide child abuse ring. Nineteen months later, the legislative committee’s chief investigator died suddenly and violently, like more than a dozen other people linked to the Franklin case.

So why have you never heard of the Franklin cover-up? Originally scheduled to air in May of 1994 on the Discovery Channel, “Conspiracy of Silence” was yanked at the last minute due to formidable pressure applied by top politicians. Some very powerful people did not want you to watch this documentary.

You may find yourself becoming angry or upset while watching “Conspiracy of Silence.” Many people do. However, consider that each of us has at times in our life acted out of selfish motives when it comes to sexuality and ended up hurting others in one way or another. Let us take this information not only as a call to stop this kind of abuse at the nationwide level, but also as a call to examine our own sexual relationships and make a commitment to deep honesty and integrity in our own lives around this most sensitive issue. Thanks for caring and may we all work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and for our world.

A copy of this videotape was furnished anonymously to former Nebraska state senator and attorney John De Camp who made it available to retired FBI Agent Ted L. Gunderson. While the video quality is not top grade, this tape is a blockbuster in what is revealed by the participants involved.

NOTE: This film had to be reassembled from remaining VHS fragments after an all-out effort was made to block the films release and destroy all extant copies. Every effort has been made to restore it to the original and complete “meant to be broadcast” version.

The Franklin Cover-Up & Johnny Gosch Story

Who Took Johnny

If you’ve ever gotten separated from your child for just a few moments and remember the depth of panic that sets in, then you can begin to understand what Noreen Gosch has felt over the last 30 years since her son Johnny disappeared delivering newspapers in West Des Moines, Iowa on the morning of September 5, 1982.

More than any other missing child case, Johnny’s story has spawned countless theories and has instilled intrigue in the millions who remember the kid on the side of a milk carton. WHO TOOK JOHNNY is an examination into the infamous thirty-year-old cold case behind the disappearance of Iowa paperboy Johnny Gosch, the first missing child to appear on a milk carton. The film focuses on the heartbreaking story of Johnny’s mother, Noreen Gosch, and her relentless quest to find the truth about what happened that tragic September morning in Des Moines when Johnny never returned from his paper route. Along the way there have been mysterious sightings, strange clues, bizarre revelations, and a confrontation with a person who claims to have helped abduct Johnny.

WHO TOOK JOHNNY captures the endless intrigue and conspiracy theories surrounding the eye-witness accounts, compelling evidence and emotional discoveries which span three decades of the most spellbinding missing person’s case in U.S. history.

You can watch the 2014 Who Took Johnny documentary on Netflix, of rent it for $3.99 iTunes, Amazon Video, YouTube, and VUDU. I highly recommend this film as a good introduction to the Franklin Cover Up information.

You can find more information here:

Satanic Cults in the Military

WHY Would the Cabal being doing this?

To understand why the cabal would be participating in these activities you will need to begin researching and understanding the esoterics behind these activities, but that is a topic for another day. If you’re like to learn more you will need to understand ritual sodomy, the Loosh, and the Archons, for starters.

Further Recommended Reading:

