5 Historical Vaccine Scandals Suppressed by the Establishment

“It is… ludicrous to say we ever vanquished smallpox with vaccines, when only 10% of the population was ever vaccinated.” ~ Glen Dettman AMM, BA, PhD., FAPM

This article examines in detail 5 historical vaccine scandals suppressed by the medical establishment, including deceptions, coverups, and empirical statistics we were clearly meant to forget. As you’ll see, these examples reveal the fraud of the vaccination paradigm and prove conclusively that opposition from the science/medical community is neither unscientific nor new to the “anti-vaxx” movement of the modern era, as the establishment would have us believe.

By Brendan D. Murphy

Let’s start at the start…

The Frauds of Vaccination’s Founding Father

Edward Jenner (1749-1823) has been lauded as a medical pioneer and saver of the lives of millions for supposedly developing the earliest crude forms of vaccination. But is he really all that? Was he even an original thinker? Or simply a charlatan? See for yourself…

Jenner set up practice as a “surgeon” in Berkeley in the 1700s but, in fact, he did not earn the title of “doctor” at all. Jenner’s history is actually quite amusing. As Dr Walter Hadwen, JP, MD, LRCP, MRCS, LSA., explained during an address in 1896:

“Now this man Jenner had never passed a medical examination in his life. He belonged to the good old times when George III was King— (laughter)—when medical examinations were not compulsory. Jenner looked upon the whole thing as a superfluity, and he hung up ‘Surgeon, apothecary’, over his door without any of the qualifications that warranted the assumption. It was not until twenty years after he was in practice that he thought it advisable to get a few letters after his name. Consequently he then communicated with a Scotch University and obtained the degree of Doctor of Medicine for the sum of £15 and nothing more. (Laughter.) It is true that a little while before, he had obtained a Fellowship of the Royal Society, but his latest biographer and apologist, Dr. Norman Moore, had to confess that it was obtained by little less than a fraud. It was obtained by writing a most extraordinary paper about a fabulous cuckoo, for the most part composed of arrant absurdities and imaginative freaks such as no ornithologist of the present day would pay the slightest heed to. A few years after this, rather dissatisfied with the only medical qualification he had obtained, Jenner communicated with the University of Oxford and asked them to grant him their honorary degree of M.D., and after a good many fruitless attempts he got it. Then he sent to the Royal College of Physicians in London to get their diploma, and even presented his Oxford degree as an argument in his favour. But they considered he had had quite enough on the cheap already, and told him distinctly that until he passed the usual examinations they were not going to give him any more.” ~ Dr Walter Hadwen, 1896 [1] [bold emphases added]

So, after about 20 years of practicing his special brand of “medicine,” Jenner (the professional bullshit artist) realized he might benefit from some extra letters after his name, and thus it was that in 1790, Jenner simply bought a medical degree for £15. This is the man who helped create what is now a multi-billion dollar medical empire — a person who was not only a complete fraud and confidence man, but evidently a pathological liar.

Let’s continue the timeline…

1791: Edward Jenner vaccinated his 18 month old son with swine-pox and eight years later in 1798 with cow-pox. His son died of tuberculosis (TB) at the age of 21, and Jenner thereafter chooses not to vaccinate his second son. (Yes, he became a “refuser” of sorts, at least where his own family’s health was concerned!)

1796: Edward Jenner in Gloucestershire, England, was falsely credited with the concept of vaccination, which he actually appropriated from dairy maids. Dr. Hadwen in his 1896 address explained:

“He was not, however, the discoverer [of the vaccine concept]. The whole thing was a superstition of the Gloucestershire dairymaids years before Jenner was born—(laughter)—and the very experiment, so-called, that he performed had been performed by an old farmer named Benjamin Jesty twenty years previously.”

Hadwen added:

“When Jenner first of all heard the story of the cow-pox legend that the dairymaids talked about, that if you only had cow-pox you can’t have small-pox, he began to mention it at the meetings of the Medico-Convivial Society, where the old doctors of the day met together to smoke their pipes, drink their glasses of grog, and talk over their cases. But he no sooner mentioned it than they laughed at it. The cow doctors could have told him of hundreds of cases where small-pox had followed cow-pox, and Jenner found he would have to drop it.[2] [bold emphases added]

Yes, vaccination began with an utterly unscientific superstition, unbacked by any evidence at all and propagated by the local English dairymaids to one self-confident crank named Edward Jenner, a medical fraud who bought his credentials for fifteen pounds.

1801: First widespread experimentation with vaccines reputedly began. Jenner had successfully self-promoted and marketed his pseudo-medicine in spite of the overwhelming evidence against his foundational premise.

1802: Jenner petitioned the English parliament (House of Commons) for funding using blatant falsehoods, stating that vaccination can be done with perfect safety (where have we heard that before?) The English Government awarded Jenner 10,000 pounds for continued “experimentation.” (In his excellent book, The Horrors of Vaccination Exposed, Charles M. Higgins says it was 30,000 pounds, perhaps pertaining to Jenner’s 1807 triumphant petition which landed him further funds.) Jenner’s arm-to-arm method of vaccination ultimately proved so dangerous that it was abandoned and even prohibited. His claim of lifelong immunity was quickly exposed to be one of the more brazen pieces of self-promoting dishonesty medical “science” has ever produced. As vaccinated subjects continued to develop the diseases they were supposedly “immunized” against, this claim was modified to roughly 7 years protection with subsequent re-vaccination deemed “necessary.” By 1914 this “immunity” period was shortened yet again to an estimated 6-12 months (!), sharply exposing the lunacy of the vaccine paradigm to anyone paying attention. This is over 200 years ago and nothing much has changed.

Jenner’s original claims for vaccination were stated in his Petition to Parliament March 17, 1802, in which he asked for a reward for his alleged “discovery” — in these words [the bold text brackets are my interjections]:

“That your petitioner, having discovered [false: he got the idea came from the dairymaids of rural England] that a disease which occasionally exists in a particular form among cattle, known by the name of the cow-pox, admits of being inoculated on the human frame with the most perfect ease and safety [false: it proved time and again to be dangerous and not to prevent smallpox at all], and is attended with the singularly beneficial effect of rendering through life the person so inoculated perfectly secure from the infection of the smallpox [false: he claimed perfect immunity for lifebased on a mere few years of observation and no evidence at all — and people got cowpox AND smallpox!].[3]

Three strikes and you’re out, Ed! In his book, The Horrors of Vaccination Exposed,Charles M. Higgins referred to Jenner’s statement as a “tissue of falsehoods” — and so it was. That, however, did not prevent Jenner from collecting the sum of 30,000 pounds (a whopping sum at the time) from the British government as a reward for his imaginative fabrications.

In the following years, through to the 1900s, many cases of smallpox in those who had received the smallpox vaccine(s) continued to be recorded. In the early 1820s, while the British government was still funding Jenner’s “experiments,” he continued to do his best to hide the evidence showing his vaccines were causing more carnage than immunity. Pro-vaccinism became largely a face-saving exercise which has only swelled in scale (and funding) ever since.

A study of Edward Jenner is a study in modern medicine’s roots in charlatanry.

“The further I looked into it, the more shocked I became. I found that the whole vaccine business was indeed a gigantic hoax. Most doctors are convinced that they are useful, but if you look at the proper statistics and study the instance of these diseases, you will realize that this is not so.” ~ Archie Kalokerinos, AMM, MBBS, PhD, FAPM

The Smallpox Statistics We Were Meant to Forget

Many people are starting to catch on to the dangers inherent in vaccination, but too few realise at present that there is no shortage of instances where far more harm is done than presumed “good.” We venture right back to the beginning of the 20th century in England and find that there are similar numbers of vaccine-induced deaths abnd smallpox deaths, except in the case of children under 5 years of age, where the vaccine proved much riskier than smallpox itself. See below.[4]

Smallpox Deaths vs. Smallpox Vaccine Deaths — Data taken from Reports of the Registrar General of England 1906: smallpox deaths = 21, vaccine deaths = 29 1907: smallpox deaths = 10, vaccine deaths = 12 1908: smallpox deaths = 12, vaccine deaths = 13 1905-10: smallpox deaths total = 199, vaccine deaths = 99.

In children under 5 years: smallpox deaths = 26, deaths from vaccine = 98 1911-13: SP deaths = 42, vacc. Deaths = 31.

In children under 5 years, smallpox deaths = 8, deaths from vaccine = 30

Let’s not forget:

1831: There was a smallpox outbreak in Wurtemberg, Germany, wherein 995 vaccinated people developed the disease.

1831: 2,000 people in Marseilles, France, who had received the smallpox vaccination, developed smallpox.

1854: England legislates for compulsory vaccination; widely opposed by eminent doctors of the day.

1857-59: Vaccination in England is now enforced, with fines for non-compliance, much to the disgust of rational medical men around the country who vigorously oppose it. Thus begins the smallpox epidemic of England, which lasts until 1859, killing over 14,000 people.

1854-63: Smallpox claimed over 33,000 lives by this point, following the introduction of a compulsory vaccination program.

1863-65: England’s second major epidemic strikes, claiming a further 20,059 lives.

1870-72: England’s third major epidemic claims 44,840 lives, the worst of the three, which occurred following compulsory vaccination.

1907: Compulsory vaccination laws were repealed. Their failure was too obvious to disguise or “spin” with the PR methods available at the time.

1910-33: During this period, in England and Wales combined, only 109 kids under the age of 5 years died of smallpox; 270 died from the vaccination. It is estimated there were around 40 million people in the UK in 1910. In reality, improved living conditions had all but wiped out smallpox, despite the vaccine-induced epidemics of prior decades.

Repeat after me: “Safe and effective, safe and effective…”

The City of Leicester: Sanitation Trumps Vaccination

“One of the medical profession’s greatest boasts is that it eradicated smallpox through the use of the smallpox vaccine. I myself believed this claim for many years. But it simply isn’t true. One of the worst smallpox epidemics of all time took place in England between 1870 and 1872 – nearly two decades after compulsory vaccination was introduced. After this evidence that smallpox vaccination didn’t work the people of Leicester in the English midlands refused to have the vaccine any more. When the next smallpox epidemic struck in the early 1890s the people of Leicester relied upon good sanitation and a system of quarantine. There was only one death from smallpox in Leicester during that epidemic. In contrast the citizens of other towns (who had been vaccinated) died in vast numbers… Doctors and drug companies may not like it but the truth is that surveillance, quarantine and better living conditions got rid of smallpox – not the smallpox vaccine.” – Dr. Vernon Coleman, MB

1914: Dr. C. Killick Millard, Medical Officer of Health (Leicester, England) published The Vaccination Question and admited that the city of Leicester, with a population of around 300,000 at the time, had for 30 years abandoned infant vaccination and yet “miraculously” experienced an “enormous decline” in smallpox mortality.

We should consider his words carefully: Millard was a man who at the outset was pro-vaccine, and yet — although the endless repetition of vaccine propaganda and dogma had definitely made an impression upon the collective mind by the 1900s — his empirical experience with the city of Leicester caused him to change his views. To quote Millard:

The two crucial and outstanding facts which I wish to lay stress upon, are: The unexpected and remarkable experience of the town of Leicester, which for thirty years has abandoned in­fantile vaccination, yet has shown an enormous decline in smallpox mortality. The fact that, although infantile vaccination is falling more and more into disuse throughout the whole country, yet smallpox, contrary to all pro-vaccinist expectation and prophecy, continues to decline and has almost disappeared. … The striking facts that in Leicester, without infantile vaccination, the decline has been greater than in most places, and that throughout the country smallpox has continued to decrease in spite of the falling off in vaccination, should surely be sufficient grounds for legitimate doubt. … If it can be shown that “sanitation”, thoroughly carried out, is alone sufficient for the effective control of smallpox in this country (as in Leicester), why inflict upon the commu­nity universal vaccination with all its inseparable drawbacks? Moreover, what justification can there be any longer for compulsion? It cannot be denied that vaccination causes, in the aggregate, very considerable injury to health, most of it only temporary, but some permanent… We must never forget that vaccination is an evil… There is not the slightest evidence that vaccination, apart from its [presumed]effect in preventing smallpox, is of the least value or anything but detrimental to the human race… During the last decade, the deaths from vaccinia have several times outnumbered those from smallpox, whilst if we have regard to the amount of ill health caused by the two diseases (and putting aside for the moment the question of the alleged effect of vaccination in lessening smallpox) it looks as if vaccinia [vaccine-induced disease] were becoming, so far as the community is concerned, the more serious disease of the two.[5] [bold emphases added]

Below: Millard’s letter to the editor of the British Medical Journal, published February 20, 1915.

Vaccine Campaigns Were Always Known to Cause Outbreaks

In Compulsory Vaccination in England (1884), social reformer William Tebb observed:

“Vaccination was made compulsory by an Act of Parliament in the year 1853 ; again in 1867; and still more stringent in 1871. Since 1853, we have had three epidemics of small-pox, each being more severe than the one preceding.”

One quite well suppressed historical trend regarding vaccines is that serious outbreaks have a habit of occurring in the most heavily vaccinated areas and dodging less vaccinated areas. Only the most facile logic presupposes that those areas enduring outbreaks must have not followed vaccine procedure correctly, or had the misfortune of “bad batches,” etc. The logical conclusion to draw from the evidence is that the vaccine campaigns were actually creating epidemics where none were likely to ever occur. Eminent medical men recognised this in the 1800s — but did we listen?

While advocates argue correlation doesn’t equal causation (true enough), no independent investigator is satisfied with ignoring the mountains of evidence indicating causality, which date back to the very beginnings of vaccination. Big Pharma advocates of course can warn of the post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy, but some of us extend our efforts end energies beyond mere fancy rhetoric — we also note that the correlation has a bi-directional effect, i.e., that disease incidence and mortality regularly increases in the wake of vaccination, and also regularly dropswith a corresponding decrease in vaccination rates. It goes both ways. Meaningless coincidence? Or worthy of controlled investigation?

Above: Anatomy of 3 epidemics and the smallpox statistics from England for the period 1857-1873, spanning all three outbreaks.[6]

Notice the disproportionately high increases in smallpox mortality rates (above) as compared to population growth. Meanwhile, we remember that Leicester abandonedinfantile vaccination and eliminated smallpox simply by thoroughly enhancing sanitation methods. Today, our programmed fear of smallpox, flu, and other “dreaded” diseases is out of all proportion with reality, and shows that we have forgotten how potent basic, natural, common-sense measures can be in keeping a society healthy. It is also worth noting: Exposure doesn’t equal illness — the body’s internal terrain must also be conducive to the development of symptoms.

Below is a graph (also from Tebb’s book) showing that the mandating of the smallpox vaccination did not prevent the mortality rate from more than doublingwithin thirty years, while the population increased by only about one third.

In summarising the origins of vaccine fraud, coverups, and the resultant pro-vaccine dogma, Jennifer Craig Ph.D states:

“The report of Dr. William Farr, (1807 – 1883), Compiler of Statistics of the Registrar General of London and considered to be the first developer of vital statistics, stated: “Smallpox attained its maximum mortality after vaccination was introduced. The mean annual mortality for 10,000 population from 1850 to 1869 was at the rate of 2.04, whereas after compulsory vaccination, in 1871 the death rate was 10.24. In 1872 the death rate was 8.33 and this after the most laudable efforts to extend vaccination by legislative enactments. “The compulsory vaccination law was repealed in 1907. By 1919, England and Wales had become one of the least vaccinated countries and had only 28 deaths from smallpox out of a population of 37.8 million people. According to official figures of the Registrar General of England, 109 children under five years in England and Wales died of smallpox between 1910 and 1933. In that same period 270 died from vaccination. Between 1934 and 1961 not one smallpox death was recorded but 115 children under five years died from smallpox vaccination.” [7] [bold emphases added]

Statistical Wizardry: When In Doubt, White it Out!

One of the lynch pins of the vaccine machine has always been systematic (and often high-level) deception in order to maintain the illusion of efficacy. Put bluntly, when things don’t pan out as the vaccinists want, they simply tinker with the data and play semantic games to create figures that seem to support a given vaccine program or goal. Sometimes, the tactic is more straightforward: gather the data and bin it so it never sees the light of day, as William Thompson has recently elucidated for us regarding the MMR scandal whereby the CDC knew of the MMR-autism link and deliberately buried the evidence — for some 14 years!

As Carolanne Wright explains:

The debate about vaccine safety did not truly take hold until a 1998 Lancet study was published by Andrew Wakefield, MD, which made a correlation between increased rates of autism in certain members of the population and the administration of the MMR vaccine. Over the next few years, several additional studies by different researchers also found a link. In response, the CDC performed their own study in 2001… a case controlled study, meaning that they did not look at any physical children… Their findings were published in the journal Pediatrics in 2004. For many [people]following the vaccine-autism controversy, the CDC study conclusively closed the MMR vaccine debate… That is, until the lead researcher [Dr. William Thompson] came forward years later and revealed key documents associated with the study were destroyed, showing that there had been a massive manipulation of data and an intentional cover-up. “I regret that my co-authors and I omitted statistically significant information…” [said]Dr. William Thompson, former Centers for Disease Control (CDC) scientist and whistleblower.

Meanwhile, Dr. Andrew Wakefield was defamed, ostracized, chased out of England, and left to pick up the pieces of his life without a shred of evidence supporting the vindictive narrative created against him. Yet, while this is a prime example of vaccine fraud in the modern era, let’s re-focus on pre-WWII material and data, for an historical perspective that will be easy to digest…

Maurice Beddow Bayly, member of the Royal College of Surgeons, LRCP, wrote in 1934:

“After vaccination was introduced, cases of aseptic meningitis were reported as a separate disease from polio, but such were counted as polio before the vaccine was introduced. The Ministry of Health admitted that the vaccine status of the individual is a guiding factor in diagnosis… If a person who is vaccinated contracts the disease, the disease is simply recorded under a different name… Those who contracted polio after the first inoculation were placed on the non-inoculated list… It’s obvious that this practice of screening statistics, apparently in order to suppress facts unfavourable to immunization, invalidates most of the evidence brought forward by the supporters of immunization.”[8] [bold emphasis added]

In short, when the numbers don’t support the vaccination dogma, medical authorities simply change them to suit the purposes of their business. Considering the embarrassingly large sums of money that governments have invested in vaccine campaigns (and the attendant propaganda/psychological warfare), it is somewhat understandable that, in their cowardly bureaucratic state of mind, rather than admit to such monstrous mistakes which have generated such incomprehensible human suffering, said bureaucrats and medical stooges simply try to hide the evidence and save face. (There is of course the malignant influence of Big Pharma and its greed lurking in the background too.)

I will elaborate on this statistical fraud theme with more recent examples in my follow up article, 5 Modern Vaccine Scandals. For now, let’s continue our historical perspective…

After Jenner’s death, when vaccinated people continued to contract smallpox (repeatedly proving the fraud of the smallpox vaccine) their medical records showed they had “pustular eczema” instead.[9] George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950) recalled seeing this data-recording fraud firsthand:

“During the last considerable epidemic at the turn of the century, I was a member of the Health Committee of London Borrough Council, and I learned how the credit of vaccination is kept up statistically by diagnosing all the revaccinated cases (of smallpox) as pustular eczema, varioloid or what not — [anything]except smallpox.” [10] [bold emphasis added]

Instead of admitting the dangerous and ineffectual nature of the earliest vaccines, however, authorities plowed ahead creating more and more vaccines, all on the same superstitious premises that gave birth to the mythology now rammed down our throats as “science”. But the fact remains that medical authorities have been lying and covering their tracks all along, just as Edward Jenner, the godfather of the vaccine lie, did right from the start.

So vaccines are safe and effective are they? Is that why after Japan started compulsory smallpox vaccination in 1872 smallpox rates increased thereafter? After twenty years, their records indicated 165,774 cases with 29,979 deaths — ALL of them vaccinated. Meanwhile, in Australia, where there was no such compulsion to vaccinate, there were only three deaths in fifteen years.[11]

Clearly we are protecting ourselves from these diseases somehow, and it starts with the basics — nutrition, sanitation and hygiene — which prevent disease by removing the cause of disease transmission. Historically, smallpox continued to infect Europe’s population until plumbing infrastructure became commonplace. When the Roman Empire crumbled, sanitation became a lost art and the society paid the price: plague after plague struck areas of dense population.

“There is no question that perfect sanitation has almost obliterated the disease [smallpox], and sooner or later will dispose of it entirely. Of course, when that time comes, in all probability the credit will be given to vaccination.” ~ John Tilden, M.D. (1951-1940)

I could go on and on with stats and examples, but hopefully you get the idea. Those of you inclined to object to my “fixation” on smallpox while I lay out some basic historical context for vaccination are encouraged to wait for my follow up article — 5 Modern Vaccine Scandals — for a more “inclusive” discussion of recent material. For more information in the meantime, please see: How Plumbing (Not Vaccines) Eradicated Disease and Vaccines Did Not Save Us – 2 Centuries Of Official Statistics.

Even more alarming, the manufacturer has stated that the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine have not even been established in children under 10 years of age. Yet this vaccine is regularly administered to infants — a time in a child’s development when adverse reactions can be most difficult to measure.

Why has the UK government decided to advocate the vaccination of babies as young as two months of age, with a vaccine that is not believed to be safe or effective for infants? Clearly, there remain conflicts-of-interest in vaccination approval, regulation and promotion processes. Moreover, the corporations that manufacture vaccines are protected by law from being sued for damages when their product causes harm (the disastrous Gardasil vaccine is a prime example), private health insurance companies will not insure you and your family against the potential of vaccine damage. This means that, with so few (if any) safe-guards in place to protect consumers, vaccination is in fact an uninsurable risk — and now, in an increasing number of legal jurisdictions, it is a mandatory one.

Our collective ignorance is the best weapon the Establishment has to coerce and cajole us into a forced vaccination agenda. Thus far, as we have let our egos get in the way of learning the truth, and it is primarily our children who have paid for our ignorance. And if the forced vaccination agenda succeeds, we will all pay the price.

Knowledge is power — but vaccine slogans are not knowledge. Propaganda is not wisdom. Groupthink is not a sound basis for epistemology. Truth is not nearly so well-funded as profitable lies, and the peer-review system is broken. Remember to ask “who benefits?”

We can change this if we want. What are we choosing to create from here? Have we had enough of these vaccine scandals?

Stay tuned for my follow-up article, 5 Modern Vaccine Scandals.

Endnotes:

About the author:

Critically acclaimed author and co-founder of Global Freedom Movement, Brendan D. Murphy is a leading expositor of the new paradigm of integrated science and spirituality/sovereignty. He is a passionate advocate of accelerated conscious evolution through sound-based DNA/kundalini activation and intentional harnessing of the life-supporting (negentropic) aetheric forces of consciousness, while also having experience in psychoenergetic and belief change modalities.

For Brendan, compassionately hacking the Matrix is more than just sport, it’s a way of life. He lives and breathes it, taking a stand for truth and beckoning others to join him on the path of informed, compassionate, and courageous living. Understanding that the outer world always holographically reflects the inner, Brendan believes idle research and information absorption is not enough — we must embody our ideals now and transmute knowledge into wisdom through willful and gutsy application.

“Enough of the slave species legacy we’ve been playing out for millennia! It’s time to rediscover sovereignty, infinite consciousness and our multi-dimensional selves. Evolution is calling. Will we answer?”

Connect with Brendan at:

The Grand Illusion

Did you know that modern neuroscience considers the brain as a receiver of consciousness rather than the generator of it?

Brendan D. Murphy’s book “The Grand Illusion : a Synthesis of Science & Spirituality” synthesizes the paranormal with today’s hard science, breaking through the outmoded world-view that we are just powerless little “meat computers”. Here, new and expansive vistas of possibility are laid bare, and the forces and energies produced by our consciousness that act on the world around us are blown open for your understanding.

Get ready for an introduction to the mysterious “fifth force” known to science – a “carrier wave” of consciousness that can travel at speeds far exceeding light. With the knowledge that we are incredible and immortal spiritual beings temporarily inhabiting a dream-like, multidimensional, holographic reality, we can indeed begin to turn life on this planet – which, for many, is a virtual nightmare – into The Grand Illusion.

Are you ready to meet yourself? “The Grand Illusion: a Synthesis of Science & Spirituality” is available atBrendanDMurphy.net and Amazon/The Grand Illusion.

Source: Global Freedom Movement

