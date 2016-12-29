The Fake 2,000 Year Old Media Battle

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“In an age of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” — George Orwell

By Moe

When I look at the current state of media madness to what has been labeled fake media, it takes me back over 2,000 years in history to the original information battle that was waged between the Catholic Church and the various Gnostics sects of the day. The Church are who we can call the first leaders of a global mainstream media, and the Gnostics would be the true originators of alternative media.

At first, it was a war of words and knowledge between the Gnostic Catholic Church Fathers and the other competing Gnostic factions. Later, the Gnostics who refused to assimilate with Catholic teachings would be deemed heretics and their books burned in the ashes of time. Many would also see the horrors of being burned at the stake as sacrificial victims of heresy.

In other words, their teachings were labeled as “fake,” and for walking their own paths, they were destroyed.

As it has been said, time goes full circle like the ouroboros and those who control the past, control the future. This certainly is not the 2nd century with Church Father Irenaeus leading the charge against the Gnostics by issuing state sponsored propaganda against the foes of the Empire.

But in this age of digital chaos, we can clearly see Archonic parallels to the past.

One of the differences today is that the methods of control have been digitized into a world wide web of disinformation and a pool of too much information. The clueless people who think they are Neo in the Matrix by sharing the latest propaganda in their prison cells (aka their cell phones), like to ignorantly assume they are enlightened surfers who are surfing this web built by the Master Archons, when in reality, they have been encircled like a cocoon and their words recorded to their permanent files.

It’s a Catholic confession, but on digital steroids.

The Priests instead of hearing the sins of the people behind a shrouded screen, have now become Agent Smiths working for the CIA and NSA who at the push of a button can see a full-on confessional of your every move. They can also destroy you with media propaganda and if that doesn’t stop you, they have a drone that will come kill your ass in a nanosecond.

Another big difference between now and then is that we have morphed from a battle that was once simply based on truth, knowledge and the refusal to be both physically and spiritually enslaved, to the modern slaves of today fighting over which Archon is going to screw them the most and what controlled Archonic media channel is fake and which alternative one tells the truth.

The facts are that our modern day media, like our current law makers in the Senate, have the lowest ratings in the short history that we have been rating fake people and fake news. It makes me wonder if we are forever reliving 1984 when George Orwell said, “In an age of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

Even the 61-year-old actor, Denzel Washington is talking like a Gnostic Warrior of the past who knows that all the media is fake. He recently had said to The Hill at the premiere of his latest film, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do read it, you’re misinformed. One of the effects of too much information is the need to be first, not even to be true anymore. So what a responsibility you all have — to tell the truth.

We live in a society, now it’s just first — who cares, get it out there. We don’t care who it hurts. We don’t care who we destroy. We don’t care if it’s true,” Washington said.

He concluded, “Just say it, sell it. Anything you practice you’ll get good at — including BS.”

All I can do is sit back and applaud Washington as I laugh at the current charade of media clowns and alternative media court jesters as they fight one another for the right to lie for a job and paycheck. The truth is that most of them are just spewing digital shit on a global pile of steaming lies that wreaks of immoral parasitic excrement.

Hell, these corporate puppets with their fake smiles and souls get paid quite handsomely for doing so.

All the while, people in the West become stupider and stupider by the minute. Ignorant citizens of the Matrix caught in a media shitfest as their countries and lives are going to hell in a hand basket. Their children are growing up right in front of them, but unfortunately, they are too busy up to their eyeballs with bullshit to see reality for what it truly is.

They don’t have time because they are on nonsocial media 12 hours a day sharing digital propaganda, knowledge memes they do not understand and fighting over the latest news that has tickled their weak emotional palates. But instead of fighting their true enemies, they digitally fight one another from behind their keyboards as if they are Spartan warriors, when in reality, they are pathetic weak buffoons who couldn’t fight their way out of a wet paper sack.

Hell, these same said people do not even understand themselves, let alone true history, philosophy and the teachings of their ancestors. Their ancestors would simply think of their modern day descendants as an abomination to their heritage and family names.

The true Modern Gnostics of today do not even bother with most meaningless current propaganda events that seem to occupy the days and minds of the average asleep slave. They know that the battle was lost a long time ago.

Yes, times have changed over the last 2016 years or so, but Archonic things will always remain the same.

For now, at least us Gnostics in the United States and most of the Western World can live rather safely. However, we know that the time is nigh and our freedom of speech may be taken away from us all yet again. It has happened multiple times in history and is a fact in many parts of the world today.

We will not waste our time fighting over propaganda or which fake new media channels is faker than the other. We will use what little time that we have left to walk our path as we live our own stories, learn our lessons and honor our ancestors while we have the freedom to do so.

Source: Modern Gnostic

