Fake News And The National Security State

By Kurt Nimmo
In this week’s episode of The Geopolitical Report with Kurt Nimmo, we examine a recent revelation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism on a Pentagon psychological operation in Iraq following the 2003 invasion by the United States. From there we look at how the CIA spawned its Operation Mockingbird and the ongoing effort by the national security state to control media and form consensus for its foreign policy objectives.
Kurt Nimmo is the editor of Another Day in the Empire. He is the former lead editor and writer of Infowars.com.
Source: Activist Post