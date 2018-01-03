Final Breadcrumb: The Rothschild’s & Their Purchase of Jerusalem in the 1800’s

37 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Research Links:

FINAL TAKEDOWN IS HAPPENING – FINALLY ALL LOCKED UP OR GETTING LOCKED UP

https://youtu.be/cuoEVN8-ISM

SEAN HANNITY ON 1/2/18

https://youtu.be/i491T2fjZ3U

Money changing LOOK

https://youtu.be/IOFzTvSSOPs

Chris Mathews Verbal Abuse

https://www.conservativeinstitute.org/sex-scandals/sexual-accusations-chris-matthews.htm?utm_campaign=ci2&utm_medium=manual&utm_source=Boomtrain&bt_alias=eyJ1c2VySWQiOiAiYzRiN2FiZWUtZWQzMC00MzllLThkYjgtMjJkODlkZGVkMWZhIn0%3D

Benghazi Survivor says they left him to die

https://www.conservativeinstitute.org/government-corruption/benghazi-survivor-unloads-truth.htm?utm_source=boomtrain&utm_medium=afternoon&utm_campaign=CNA_20180102-2

TAKEDOWN – LOOK

Michelle Backman for Al Franken

Utah – Hatch leaving Making room for Romney” Romney is a joke also

McCabe in trouble & others in FBI

https://www.conservativeinstitute.org/political-corruption/congressman-mccabe-criminal-contempt.htm?utm_campaign=dynamic_campaign&utm_medium=automated&utm_source=boomtrain&bt_alias=eyJ1c2VySWQiOiAiYzRiN2FiZWUtZWQzMC00MzllLThkYjgtMjJkODlkZGVkMWZhIn0%3D

FBI & DOJ agents gave cash to Hillary every day

https://www.conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/fbi-doj-gave-hillary.htm?utm_source=boomtrain&utm_medium=automated&bt_alias=eyJ1c2VySWQiOiAiYzRiN2FiZWUtZWQzMC00MzllLThkYjgtMjJkODlkZGVkMWZhIn0%3D&utm_campaign=dynamic_campaign

FBI being investigated for Undermining Trump

http://www.libertyheadlines.com/fbi-now-investigated-undermining-trump/?AID=7236

Comey sold holdings right after joining FBI? Raises red flags & is under investigation

https://truepundit.com/weeks-taking-control-fbi-comey-sold-large-stock-holdings-wall-street-firm-20-million-federal-investigation/

Federal Judge orders more info on Hillary

http://nynettle.info/2017/12/06/federal-judge-issues-powerful-order-against-hillary-clinton/

Marine jailed for photos saying justice is not even, and he only had classified photos of a submarine, comparing his case to Hillary’s

https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/948347575991758848

Erica Garner dies, wife of Eric Garner Dec 31, 2017

https://www.conservativeinstitute.org/crime-criminal-justice/erica-garner-liberal-activist.htm?utm_campaign=dynamic_campaign&utm_medium=automated&bt_alias=eyJ1c2VySWQiOiAiYzRiN2FiZWUtZWQzMC00MzllLThkYjgtMjJkODlkZGVkMWZhIn0%3D&utm_source=boomtrain

The disgraceful moments on MSNBC in 2017

https://www.conservativeinstitute.org/media-bias/fake-news/msnbc-disastrous-reporting-viral.htm?utm_campaign=dynamic_campaign&utm_medium=automated&bt_alias=eyJ1c2VySWQiOiAiYzRiN2FiZWUtZWQzMC00MzllLThkYjgtMjJkODlkZGVkMWZhIn0%3D&utm_source=boomtrain

McCain supports Trump over Iranian protests

https://www.conservativeinstitute.org/foreign-policy/iran/mccain-voices-support-trump.htm?utm_source=boomtrain&utm_medium=automated&bt_alias=eyJ1c2VySWQiOiAiYzRiN2FiZWUtZWQzMC00MzllLThkYjgtMjJkODlkZGVkMWZhIn0%3D&utm_campaign=dynamic_campaign

Rumor Mill – Stranded passengers ??????? Takedown of some sort I’m sure

http://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=90752

Taking down Abortion Clinics one state at a time

http://americanactionnews.com/articles/pro-life-win-coming-soon-first-state-to-be-clinic-free

Townhall, what we owe Trump in 2018

Leaving Florida, look at the support for our President

https://twitter.com/Scavino45/status/948024686209896449

https://townhall.com/columnists/larryprovost/2018/01/02/what-we-owe-trump-in-2018-n2428964?utm_source=thdaily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=nl&newsletterad=

Our New Year’s Present is the egg on their face, and they all have some

https://twitter.com/JohnTDolan/status/948083592730763264

deleting the elite

https://twitter.com/ChaseTheWarrior/status/948073668743012352

Hillary Clinton tweeted in 2015 that she would show her emails, then proceeded to delete 33,000 of them

https://twitter.com/Jali_Cat/status/948023629622796288

*********************************************

IMPORTANT READ INTEL – HUGE HUGE,

I pray this is not true, they are saying that Paul Ryan will take over for President Trump, I can’t even believe this, but that was part of the Nesara Act,

http://inteldinarchronicles.blogspot.com/2018/01/restored-republic-via-gcr-update-as-of_2.html?m=1

INTEL – JANUARY 1 ABOUT THE RV

http://inteldinarchronicles.blogspot.com/2018/01/message-from-count-saint-germain-for.html?m=1

NESARA NEWS

http://nesaranews.blogspot.com/2018/01/the-real-scandal-of-hammond-and-bundy.html?m=1

ROTHSCHILDS watch them all FINAL BREAD CRUMB Rothschilds Purchased Jerusalem and created Israel

https://youtu.be/bNVPdGWiJ-w

Wealth, over 1/2 of the wealth of the world

https://youtu.be/VxmJUBDgpyQ

Rothschilds wealth watch

https://youtu.be/4U49nYnd4Xc

They own & control the system, and can destroy countries, the stock market, etc

https://youtu.be/umO484qigZw

The top of the pyramid the Queen, Rothschilds & more

https://youtu.be/05_ruP3anXA

Benjamin Fulford again

https://youtu.be/ti5vS0sSP4Y

twitter reporter on Q and QANON

Alan Dershowitz, He is an advocate for the rule of law, not Trump

http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/alan-dershowitz-im-an-advocate-for-the-rule-of-law-not-trump/article/2644613

List of some of the sealed endictments

https://drive.google.com/file/d/15579P4VztZO0aNvejJasb1yOvXUCp3vS/view?pageId=113894222976594381088

Pedogate

child actor killed by the pedophile ring

http://www.neonnettle.com/features/1273-top-lawyer-confirms-poltergeist-child-actor-killed-by-hollywood-pedophile-ring

NY Ballet Retires amid sexual harassment allegations

https://www.yahoo.com/news/leader-nyc-ballet-retiring-amid-misconduct-investigation-031920010.html

Oops Hillary lying to college kids about pedogate way back when

https://twitter.com/AndyHortin/status/948111210876084224

John Podesta’s father ??? Sick pedo and child torturer John Podesta’s father was none other than WWII NAZI monster Dr. Josef Mengele

https://youtu.be/FFPcjhaPbqY

Sanctury Sign put up by protestor not the state, but had a huge impact, has traveled all over social media

http://truthfeednews.com/fed-up-citizen-gets-revenge-on-the-sanctuary-state-of-california/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

making fun of Al Gore & climate change

https://twitter.com/NIVIsa4031/status/947912798813736965

Elite executives in jail

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIwlt6NAyYo&feature=youtu.be

William Mount on AIDS Pill creator arrest in Switzerland and his attorney

https://youtu.be/QIwlt6NAyYo

1 year later, Trump is still the President

http://truthfeednews.com/sorry-liberals-2017-just-ended-with-zero-evidence-of-trump-russia-collusion/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

Final Republican Tax Bill

http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/here-are-the-new-tax-brackets-under-the-final-republican-bill/article/2643699

Video about burning California –

https://youtu.be/RGcvkAGCwFM

The Pedophile Ring coverup

https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-thatchers-government-covered-up-a-vip-pedophile-ring

Liz Crokin on twitter

https://twitter.com/LizCrokin/status/948114081545838593

Pile of Idiots trying to run against Trump

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/democrats-are-already-campaigning-2020-so-trump-n831651

Time’s Up Website launched after Me Too Hashtag

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/300-hollywood-listers-launch-time-initiative-combat-sexual-151249356.html1

Homeland Security arrives to implement the first travel ban

https://www.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2018/01/02/trump-travel-ban-dhs-crisis-team-319894

Ending the Mueller Investigation & the Collusion w/ FBI Florida Attorney General

https://twitter.com/kwilli1046/status/947111244321972225

ANTI SCHOOL ON THE PLANE CRASHES

https://youtu.be/lEBdwmF0JKo

Obama Missing for a while now, this video made in December 17, 2017

https://youtu.be/mQmARoWHUgE

Ibuprofen if you take just 1, it increases your chance of having a heart attack

https://youtu.be/wbuPU46fsWs

Huma Abedin forwarded passwords to Yahoo account

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-02/huma-abedin-forwarded-top-secret-passwords-yahoo-account-hacked-russian-odd-clinton

Everyone remember that big Yahoo hack? Was it to cover this crime of Huma?

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/02/16/yahoo-hack-warning-happened-should-worried/

Kayne West – so sad, he always wanted to expose the illuminati

https://youtu.be/FBQ3ELk_q5M

trump attacks DOJ

https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-attacks-deep-state-justice-department-145123643.html

President Trump LOCK THEM UP on twitter

https://www.hannity.com/media-room/lock-her-up-trump-demands-jail-time-for-top-hillary-aide-james-comey/

Trump telling off journalists – big time

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/948205689683562496

Bruce Willis – his truth & love for Trump

ynettle.info/2018/01/01/hollywood-actor-bruce-willis-trump-is-the-best-us-president-ever-anyone-who-dislikes-him-should-move-to-2/

Peta wants to tax meat eaters – ridiculous

https://truepundit.com/peta-style-vegans-war-path-propose-new-tax-meat-eaters/

This is from October, but my guess is that McCain w/ either resign, retire, or disappear w/ his assets seized

https://truepundit.com/new-evidence-shows-mccain-helped-fund-fbi-plot-to-frame-trump-backed-bogus-russian-trump-dossier/

Jim Comey’s Hedge Fund – entire family killed in that plane crash

https://truepundit.com/executive-comeys-former-hedge-fund-family-killed-costa-rica-plane-crash/

Q Codes Removed

https://qcodefag.github.io/

Gitmo part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqov-cYaLxU&app=desktop

Gitmo part 2

https://youtu.be/YdUsiuqqlqo

Obama Advisor Seized Uncovered Assets

https://conservativedailypost.com/obama-islamic-advisor-link-uncovered-as-fbi-raids-isis-home-near-d-c-arab-packages-seized/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_campaign=2_January-1

CNN not covering the Iran protests, and how the people are breaking free and taking it to the streets

https://conservativetribune.com/cnn-caught-failing-story/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=rightalerts&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=ttp

This article (Natasha – The Truth About The News : January 2, 2018) was originally published on Nothing But Truth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave