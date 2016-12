30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Researchers Michael Cremo and Richard Thompson have uncovered an incredible amount of archaeological evidence which indicates that humanity’s history has been completely misunderstood, even calling into question Darwin’s theory of evolution. In this series of compelling interviews, Michael Cremo discusses this evidence and the subsequent suppression of it over the last 150 years.

Source: Conscious Reporter





