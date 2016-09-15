Forbidden History: There was a fourth Black Pyramid at Giza

57 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



According to a Danish naval captain and explorer, there was a fourth BLACK PYRAMID at Giza. During the 1700’s, Frederic Norden made extensive notes, observations, and drawings of everything around him, including people, pharaonic monuments, architecture, installations, maps, etc., All of which was published in the posthumous Voyage d’Egypte et de Nubie.

“…There are four of them; that deserve the greatest attention of the curious,; for tho we see seven or eight others in the neighborhood, they are nothing in comparison to the former…”

We all have been completely fascinated by the Ancient Egyptians and their extensive history and incredible architectural achievements thousands of years ago.

Whenever you talk about ancient Egypt, you cannot avoid thinking about the Pyramids located at the Giza plateau and the mysteries behind these fascinating ancient structures.

While today we know there are three main pyramids at the Giza plateau, the truth is that according to ancient texts there was a FOURTH pyramid located at Giza plateau, made of “…of a stone more black than the common granite, and at least as hard…”

During the 1700’s, Frederic Norden, a Danish naval captain, and explorer, made extensive notes, observations, and drawings of everything around him, including people, pharaonic monuments, architecture, installations, maps, etc., All of which was published in the posthumous Voyage d’Egypte et de Nubie.

In this fascinating ancient book, the Danish explorer describes a FOURTH Giza main Pyramid, specifically drawing it on the map.

On page 120 of his book Voyage d’Egypte et de Nubie (Travels in Egypt and Nubia) Norden describes the mysterious Pyramid:

“The principal pyramids are at the east, south-east of Gize …..There are four of them; that deserve the greatest attention of the curious,; for tho we see seven or eight others in the neighborhood, they are nothing in comparison to the former. ……. ……..The two most northerly pyramids are the greatest and have five hundred feet perpendicular height. The two others are much less, but have some particularities, which occasion their being examined and admired.”

It is s without coating, closed and resembles the others, but without any temple like the ﬁrst. It has however, one particular deserving remark; which is, that its summit is terminated by a single great stone, which seems to have served as a pedestal…the fourth pyramid has been made, upwards above the middle, of a stone more black than the common granite, and at least as hard. Its summit is of a yellowish stone. I shall speak elsewhere of its top, which terminates in a cube. It is, moreover, situated out of the line of the others, being more to the west…it makes a series with the three others.”

Early illustration shows the Pyramid actually existed:

Researchers and Egyptologists, however, tend to dismiss the notion of a fourth BLACK Pyramids at Giza suggesting that he could have mistakenly taken one of the so-called ‘stallite’ pyramids of Menakure as a fourth Pyramid.

However, this is contradictory as Norden precisely describes the Pyramid being made of a stone BLACKER and HARDER than granite. The satellite pyramids are all made of sandstone.

Interestingly, the description and illustrations of Norden are of superb quality, and they position the fourth, black pyramid at some distance from the three pyramids of Giza.

In his book, Norden also describes and indicates the existence of seven (possibly even eight) lesser pyramids at the Giza plateau.

Download a Copy of the Book →

Featured image credit

Source: Ancient Code