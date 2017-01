20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Graham Hancock (born 2 August 1950) is a British writer and journalist. Hancock specialises in unconventional theories involving ancient civilisations, stone monuments or megaliths, altered states of consciousness, ancient myths and astronomical/astrological data from the past. One of the main themes running through many of his books is a posited global connection with a “mother culture” from which he believes all ancient historical civilisations sprang

Related:

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!