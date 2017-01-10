G Edward Griffin – Author of Creature from Jekyll Island – Says ‘Elite’ Are Preparing to Regulate All Human Activity

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Despite the mainstream media, educational establishment, entertainment industry, governments, global powers, and scientific researchers seeming to close ranks claiming “97% consensus” on human-caused global warming, glaring conflicts of interest indicate massive collusion pointed at stripping away our individual liberties and our national sovereignty, with the ultimate objective of regulating ALL HUMAN ACTIVITY. If you haven’t felt it was time to wake up and stand up, and speak up before now, you owe it to yourself and your family to hear renowned researcher and author G Edward Griffin’s breaking report, fresh from the latest Global Warming Hoax conference in Phoenix, in this exclusive interview on Reluctant Preppers. Don’t miss this one!

In this Interview:

Global Warming Hoax Conference

How Did G Edward Griffin Get Dragged Into Global Warming Hoax Research?

“Junk Science?” What’s wrong with the science of Global Warming?

Globalism vs. Sovereignty

What Must we Do to Stand Up For our Freedom and the Truth?

Source: Reluctant Preppers

Via: Silver Doctors

The Creature from Jekyll Island

By G Edward Griffin

Where does money come from? Where does it go? Who makes it? The money magicians’ secrets are unveiled. We get a close look at their mirrors and smoke machines, their pulleys, cogs, and wheels that create the grand illusion called money. A dry and boring subject? Just wait! You’ll be hooked in five minutes. Reads like a detective story – which it really is. But it’s all true. This book is about the most blatant scam of all history. It’s all here: the cause of wars, boom-bust cycles, inflation, depression, prosperity. Creature from Jekyll Island is a “must read.” Your world view will definitely change. You’ll never trust a politician again – or a banker.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!