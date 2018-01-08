Global Elite taken to GITMO by US Special Forces – Full Disclosure Implications

30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla

The internet has been buzzing with rumors that high level VIP members of the Deep State (aka Cabal/Illuminati/Global Elite) are being detained for human rights abuses and corruption, and are being taken by U.S. Special Forces to military prison at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base (Gitmo) as a result of thousands of sealed indictments. Multiple sources have been reporting on some of the key VIP figures taken there.

While these are still only rumors, recent events point to their plausibility. If accurate, these secret investigations, arrests and extractions to Gitmo where they face extended detention and military justice has enormous political implications, and makes possible the release of suppressed information previously withheld by the Deep State.

One source of such rumors comes from David Todeschini, a former USAF veteran who wrote an expose about covert operations during the Vietnam War. He describes what he learned from a reliable FBI source about recent events at Guantanamo in a December 24, 2017 Youtube video, which he summarized as follows:

High-level confidential sources tell this reporter that the U.S. Military prison at Guantanamo Bay has been alerted to expect high-profile prisoners shortly – possibly as a result of over 10,000 Sealed FEDERAL indictments. 1,000 Marines accompanied General Mattis to Gitmo to provide security for “special prisoners”.…

Another source for secret extractions to GITMO via sealed indictments is veteran journalist Dr. Jerome Corsi who tweeted:

#QAnon #Qanon8chan Something is happening at GITMO — flight records being shared on Subreddit post CBTS_stream HERE: https://t.co/3CnO7GpczZ Related to @realDonaldTrump executive order regarding confiscation of assets for those involved with human rights abuses — Jerome Corsi (@jerome_corsi) December 29, 2017

A third source is Brenden Dilley, a radio host running for the US Congress, who received information from another anonymous whistleblower who has a track record for reliability. The whistleblower’s information appeared in a December 27 post that was mistakenly attributed to QAnon [see update below for discussion of misattribution to QAnon]The post refers to recent VIP arrivals at Gitmo discussion:

What is worth emphasizing in the above post is that new residents began arriving at Gitmo on December 26, 2017, and more were expected. This was after President Trump had issued his Executive Order on December 21 declaring a “national emergency” in response to human rights abuses and corruption anywhere around the world…

This article (Global Elite taken to GITMO by US Special Forces – Full Disclosure Implications) was originally published on Exopolitics and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

