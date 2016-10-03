We Are in The Great Depression 2.0 and WWIII Right Now, but It’s A Little Different Than We Think

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

So there is good news and bad news. If you read the title and clicked on this article then you may already be aware or have a faint idea of the bad news. It is becoming more and more obvious as time goes on. However, I want to put out good news because there is a positive outcome to all of these things going on that is talked about in 35 different ancient cultures and texts, including in the bible and other mainstream religions, per the research of David Wilcock.

Now I don’t see many people calling our planetary situation for what it is. I like to deal with the truth and while I know there are others that may disagree with the above title and the content of this article, I will attempt to make a case with mainstream media sources and numbers for what I think is happening.

As I wrote in my article This is for the Nothing is Happening Crowd, there are many sources we can look at that are telling us we are in a global great depression. Thousands of stores are/have/will be closing with tens of thousands of jobs being lost and many more across the globe.

One thing I suggest to others is to type in ‘layoffs’ in Google and you will find pages upon pages of companies ‘restructuring’ or firing people. Behold:

Last year we had many reports of global shipping slowing down to a screeching halt. In addition, we had more reports of truck orders going down quite much. The world is going through some very intense turbulence right now and part of this, per the intel we are getting, is that the Cabal is being systematically cut off from their various sources of money; both legal and illegally, although some may argue that all of their activities are illegal.

Where I live in Arizona there are many many homeless people around. I give to them as much as I can afford, but this is a consequence of living in the second great depression. The video below is a great reality check that anyone can be homeless and many of them are sane people, some of them with advanced degrees. The Cabal sees us as inferior and that there should be less of us. This stuff actually makes them happy:

This article from the Guardian recently wrote about a very saddening study that was done and found that teens and girls as young as 11 were trading sex for food:

“Teenagers in America are resorting to sex work because they cannot afford food, according to a study that suggests widespread hunger in the world’s wealthiest country. Focus groups in all 10 communities analysed by the Urban Institute, a Washington-based thinktank, described girls “selling their body” or “sex for money” as a strategy to make ends meet. Boys desperate for food were said to go to extremes such as shoplifting and selling drugs.”

Instead of soup kitchens like they had during the first great depression, we have food stamps. I believe David Wilcock’s sources had said the classified number is 51 or 52% of United States citizens are on some type of government assistance program; food stamps, welfare, section 8 etc. And per other sources like the Wall Street Journal about 1/3 of Americans are not in the workforce. I bet the number is higher now after many many more layoffs that have been happening.

Which dove-tails nicely into my next point which brings us to the idea that we are in WWIII right now, as in, as I type this. We have had many reports that the Cabal is trying desperately to trigger WWIII in anyway they can as they know that their time is up. Imagine a crying child destroying a toy that their parent is taking away from them as punishment, except in our case the children are Luciferian adults with unlimited amounts of money, power and weapons. Well, not so much anymore actually.

The Cabal and Alliance are fighting this war financially, economically and digitally. I wrote an article outlining several massive hacks that the Alliance did on the Cabal where they took very damning evidence about millions of former, current and soon-to-be federal employees. Last year the Cabal lowered oil prices in order to economically crush Russia. It was a suicidal move and it didn’t affect Russia that much. Russia has also been the target of sanctions, which have been far more damaging for Europe than originally intended and has forced Russia to become more independent. This Cabal plan has backfired, like many attacks against the Alliance.

Last year China, which is part of the Alliance, devalued its currency on August 10th, 2015. China did this several times and the Cabal really didn’t like it and about 5 days later China experienced a massive explosion which was labeled by some as a nuke.

The Resistance/Alliance has been working tirelessly to ensure that these people are taken down quickly and in a way that doesn’t endanger humanity too much. Now this is a slave planet and of course there will be a tragic amount of loss of life but the Cabal has large compliment of weapons both conventional and exotic that they could detonate all across the world as a last ditch attempt to take as many people down with them as possible, so everything has to be done very carefully. This is a hostage situation. You are a hostage. For now.

What we did hear though from David Wilcock during one of his conferences is that the Alliance has been give superior weaponry to combat the Cabal. One of the key countries Russia has been given this weaponry which has been documented quite well on Veteran’s Today. As we have also heard from Edgar Cayce’s readings Russia plays a very important part in this transition to a Golden Age, which as I said has been described in many prophecies and texts from the past:

The anti-Russian propaganda in the media is just mind-blowing. Did your aunt catch a cold? Blame Putin. Did your car get rear-ended? Russia did it.

Russia, with the help from our Galactic friends and family, is systematically check-mating the Cabal on a global level and absolutely humiliating them. Because of this, they will use whatever power they have left to, as they see it, punish Russia. A couple of examples include the Cabal rigging the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 so that Ukraine would win. Russia should have won, but the voting system was changed this year. Just recently, certain parts of the Russian Olympic teams were banned from competing. This was a total travesty for the people that were to compete. If you watch interviews by the BBC, CNN or any other mainstream networks with Putin, Lavrov, Zacharova or others, they use any opportunity to vehemently attack Russia.

The Cabal is especially pissed off because of Russia’s legal intervention in Syria. There is a powerful Goddess portal in Syria that the Cabal is trying to maintain control over. Syria is also where the WWIII Galactic Good Vs. Evil proxy war is playing out. Russia was legally invited by the Syrian government, unlike the U.S., Turkey, France, Britain and others to help eliminate Daesh (ISIL) from the country and their de facto capital Raqqa. Russia, with the help of various ET groups, have turned the tide in Syria and will be victorious. The Cabal can now only mind-control and manipulate the population with their mass media machine, which they have been doing at full speed lately. Sadly it has been working:

This is part of the information war that is in full swing right now. Unfortunately, most of the world still sees the mainstream media as a reliable source of information, or doesn’t care about world events. Both of which the Cabal completely depend on to be able to get away with all of this crap. Once we realize what they’re doing, the jig is up. If I go into your purse/wallet and take a dollar every week and I ask you how much you have in there, and you say “oh I don’t really care or keep track of that stuff. I just let the bank do whatever”, that’s perfect! I can now take more money from you!

Part of the Cabal’s black magic is that they need our consent to do anything. They will use our co-creative ability to manifest the reality they want. But we have to help them. They can’t do it without us. If a politician tries to pass a law that allows the government to raise taxes on our already slave-level wages, which is actually just hours of our life, and we do nothing, we have consented to this happening. Now the Cabal has broken the rules and this has warranted assistance from beings from various densities throughout the Omniverse.

And now for the good news! We are nearing the end of this brutal period of Earth’s history. All of this talk about how you are going to be micro-chipped and put into a FEMA camp is a fear tactic. Per the intel we got from Cobra, the population was already chipped through vaccine programs by the World Health Organization back in the day without anyone noticing. This technology was removed and taken care of some time ago also. The Cabal had these plans to put people into camps but the tide has changed since December 21st 2012, this was the very last day they had to get their stuff together and implement these plans. They obviously failed. Since then we have been on a guaranteed positive timeline. Any talk of nuclear WWIII will not be allowed to happen for various reasons.

One reason is because a nuclear bomb affects other densities/dimensions and is felt throughout the Universe, another reason is that Earth is a very special planet with many different types of beautiful life, many from other planets. What we hear from whistle-blowers is that Earth is called The Grand Experiment. Now what exactly does that mean? I am not totally sure. It could be spiritual, genetic or some other motive that Corey Goodehas talked about. But the billions of ships parked throughout our atmosphere and the solar system are not going to allow these Cabal members to destroy something very precious.

More intel that we got has said that the Cabal is trapped here on the planet and aren’t being allowed to escape. If they try, they will be shot down. This is the last planet where duality is playing out in the entire Universe. After this there will be no more evil anywhere in the Omniverse. It all ends here.

You may be asking yourself, how the hell did I end up on the most dangerous planet in the Universe?? Well through various texts and intel we are told that Wanderers/Starseeds came here long ago to assist in this planet’s liberation. We came here to win, and that’s what’s going to happen. We are almost there. As Dory from finding Nemo said, just keeping swimming.

Thanks for reading everyone. Hope this article has helped you get a good picture of what is going on here right now.

P.S. It appears the band Muse knows what’s going on and wrote a song about it:

The paranoia is in bloom, the P-R

Transmissions will resume

They’ll try to push drugs

That keep us all dumbed down and hope that

We will never see the truth around

(So come on)

Another promise, another scene,

Another package lie to keep us trapped in greed

With all the green belts wrapped around our minds

And endless red tape to keep the truth confined

(So come on)

They will not force us

They will stop degrading us

They will not control us

We will be victorious

(So come on)

Interchanging mind control

Come let the revolution take its toll if you could

Flick a switch and open your third eye, you’d see that

We should never be afraid to die

(So come on)

Rise up and take the power back, it’s time that

The fat cats had a heart attack, you know that

Their time…

