Is Guantanamo Receiving “High Level” American Prisoners?

By David Nova

Benjamin Fulford is reporting “Hundreds of top Khazarian mobsters, including the Bush family, renditioned to Gitmo”

In a historic moment of poetic justice, most of the U.S.-based top perpetrators of the fake “war on terror” have now themselves been renditioned to the U.S. Navy camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Pentagon sources say. “The Rothschild assets George Soros, Peter Munk, Peter Sutherland, the Bushes, the Podestas, and many others may have been airlifted to Gitmo for military tribunals, as the Department of Defense spends $500M to upgrade the prison and send more military police and Marines,” the sources say.

In one of many signs of just how historic the new American revolution is, “30 congressmen will not be returning in the new year,” the Pentagon sources say. CIA sources also confirm that former U.S. President Bill Clinton, hoping for a plea bargain, is spilling the beans on people like former CIA head John Brennan, top U.S. Mossad agent Rahm Emmanuel, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and many others.

Furthemore, as U.S. President Donald Trump proclaims Janaury 2018 to be “Anti-Slavery Month,”

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-proclaims-january-2018-national-slavery-human-trafficking-prevention-month/

… human trafficking centers around the world are being raided and shut down. In Saudi Arabia, 3,000 child sex slaves have been freed, according to Russian FSB sources. In the U.S., “there was a power outage on December 27th at the “pedo heaven Disneyland,” as the place was raided by special forces fighting human slavers, the Pentagon sources say. In apparently connected events, Washington Postheir Bill Graham and Jordan Feldstein, the brother of the actor Jonah Hill, died last week, the sources point out.

Another move was that Julian Assange “was extracted from the Ecuadorian Embassy to take down the cabal, and he may be pardoned along with Mike Flynn,” the sources add.

Trump Orders Deployment To Gitmo

Source: theeagle.com | December 29, 2017

To the astonishment of many, President Trump decided to send the Arizona 850th Military Police Batallion for a nine-month mission to Gitmo base in Cuba today.

The official statement of the Arizona National Guard says that “this is the second deployment for the 850th Military Police Battalion in the last 10 years in support of overseas contingency operations.”

This may seem like a random act, but given that there are currently only a handful of detainees left in Guantanamo base (55 is the official figure), sending a whole battalion does sound like overkill.

#developingstory @AZNationalGuard 850th Military Police Batallion are deploying tomorrow for nine months at #GTMO On the Friday between Christmas & New Year's- is this a classic "PR dump" or just the way the military works? What do you think of this mission? @azfamily pic.twitter.com/MfNPqjpHwR — Sean McLaughlin CBS5 (@SeanOnTV) December 29, 2017

Furthermore, with Vice-President Pence visiting just a fortnight ago and Secretary of Defense James Mattis making the first visit by a Pentagon Chief in 16 years on 21 December, the internet is rife with speculation that new prisoners will soon be transferred to Gitmo again.

During his visit, Mr Mattis did not tour the detention facilities but held meetings with the officers and offered Christmas wishes to the soldiers present.

The last defense chief to visit Guantanamo Bay before him was, in fact, Donald Rumsfeld, who went there in January 2002, only a few weeks after the first detainees arrived from Afghanistan.

The detention centre, which was set up to hold suspected terrorists shortly after the 9/11 attacks, was high on Trump’s list during the Presidential campaign, when he stated: “We’re going to keep, as you know, Gitmo, we’re keeping that open.”

President Trump asked Congress in the spring of 2017 for additional funding, which the Republican-controlled House incorporated in a 2018 spending bill. The goal is to provide $115 million to build new military barracks for U.S. troops stationed at the base. It furthermore states that the detention camp would be shielded from closure and prevents the transfer of detainees to the United States.

Mattis Makes Unusual Visit to Gitmo

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visited the US Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Thursday to offer holiday greetings to troops — the first trip there by a Pentagon chief in almost 16 years.

Mattis did not tour the detention facilities or discuss detainee policy options during his stay, which came amid uncertainty over the Trump administration’s policy on continued use of the military prison.

President Trump hasn’t released any Guantanamo prisoners or added any to the list of those who have been officially cleared to go home or to a third country for resettlement.

The last defense chief to visit Guantanamo Bay was Donald Rumsfeld, who went there in January 2002, just weeks after the first detainees arrived from Afghanistan in the early stages of the fight against terror.

The detention center was set up to hold suspected terrorists shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

Of the 41 prisoners who remain in detention, 10 have been charged by a military commission and five have been cleared to leave, but their status is in doubt under the current administration.

That leaves 26 in indefinite confinement, though some could eventually also be cleared for release or be prosecuted.

Lawyers are considering filing new legal challenges, arguing that a policy of no releases means the detainees’ confinement no longer can be legally justified as a temporary wartime measure.

Mattis has said little publicly about Guantanamo Bay since taking office in January.

In response to written questions submitted to him before that hearing, he said: “I believe that we should develop a repeatable detainee policy that is appropriate for enemy combatants taken prisoner under such circumstances.”

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who visited the facility in July, underscored the administration’s support for continued use of the prison.

He called it a “perfectly acceptable” place to detain new terrorist suspects, as opposed to holding them in the US and having his own Justice Department try them in civilian courts.

From August 2017

Trump’s Pentagon Wants to Spend Almost $500 Million on Guantánamo Construction

This Obama Era Law Makes It Possible…

…To Arrest And Jail You Indefinitely Anytime

