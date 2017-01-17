The Handbook of Human Ownership: Why Humans are the Livestock of the Ruling Class

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Introduction by Pao Chang

This short but informative handbook does a great job of explaining why we have been enslaved for so long. The elite and ruling class have known for a very long time that humans are the most profitable “livestock”. This is why they have been working for millennia to control and domesticate us. The process of raising humans as livestock is known as human farming. All governments on Earth are in the business of human farming. After reading the short handbook below, you will most likely agree with me.

Besides being raised as livestock, humans are also being traded on the stock market. To learn why humans are the “stocks” of the stock market, read my empowering article titled Why Most Humans are Like Domesticated Animals.

THE HANDBOOK OF HUMAN OWNERSHIP

A MANUAL FOR NEW TAX FARMERS

Hey – seriously – congratulations on your new political post!

If you are reading this, it means that you have ascended to the highest levels of government, so it’s really, really important that you don’t do or say anything stupid, and screw things up for the rest of us.

The first thing to remember is that you are a figurehead, about as relevant to the direction of the state as a hood ornament is to the direction of a car – but you are a very important distraction, the “smiling face” of the fist of power. So hold your nose, kiss the babies, and just think how good you would look on a stamp. A stamp, for mail… No, not email, mail. Never mind, we’ll explain later.

Now, before we go into your media responsibilities, you must understand the true history of political power, so you don’t accidentally act on the naïve idealism you are required to project to the general public.

HUMAN LIVESTOCK – A HISTORY OF TAX FARMING

The reality of political power is very simple: bad farmers own crops and livestock – good farmers own human beings.

This is not nearly as simple as it sounds, hence the need for this manual.

The very first thing to remember is that you are a mammal, an animal, and like all animals, you want to maximize consumption while minimizing effort. By far the most effective way to do this is to take from other people, just as a farmer takes milk and meat from cows.

In the dawn of history, this predation occurred in the most base manner, through brute cannibalism. While this may have proven effective in the short run, it fell prey to the problem of consuming your seed crop, in that it provided only a few meals, whilst re-growing more human livestock took over a decade.

And, it was pretty gross. Sometimes, even after you washed your food, it was too smelly to eat. (Interesting fact: deodorant was first invented as marinade.)

The husbandry of human ownership took a giant leap forward with the invention of slavery, which was a step up from cannibalism because instead of using people as food, it used people to grow food, which was a much more sustainable model, to say the least. And far less smelly.

Slavery was an improvement to be sure, but it limited the growth of the ruling class because it could not solve the problem of motivation. Turns out, if you treat people like a machine, they end up with the motivation of a machine, which is to break two days after the warranty ends, haha.

Anyhoo, the basic reality of human ownership is this:

First, you must first subdue the masses through force Then, you maintain that subjugation through the psychological power of ethics.

People think that ethics were invented to make people good, but that’s like saying that chastity belts were invented to spread STDs. No, no – ethics were invented to bind the minds of the slaves, and to create the only true shackles we rulers need: guilt, self-attack and a fear of the tyranny of ethics. Whoever teaches ethics rules the herd, because everyone is afraid of bad opinions, mostly from themselves. If you do it right, no judgment will be as evil or endless as the one coming from the mirror.

To read the rest of the handbook, click on this link. If you do not feel like reading, you can watch the video version of the handbook near the end of this article.

The Handbook of Human Ownership – A Manual for New Tax Farmers

