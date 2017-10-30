How To Handle The Big Cabal Build-Up To End of October Climax

small …

limited …

afflicted …

conditioned into obedience, etc …

with only some vague amorphous understanding of our BIGNESS … (because our egoic false identity does NOT want to die) …

and little or no true grasp of our innate POWER …. and what it looks like when it’s ACTUALIZED….

… it’s high time we get into real-world examples of what happens when enough of ‘that which is not you’ is cleared, and beliefs step aside, for your immense I AM Presence to step in.

What better way to help your mind grasp & ACCEPT what you’re naturally & innately here to DO … than with Dennis Clegg PhD who has performed such things as:

Healing people before the rational mind can figure out what he just did.

Knowing the future all the time, to the point where he had to ask to have it ‘toned down’.

Slipping on ice & ending up on another plane of reality … FULLY.

Interacting with non-physical beings on a regular basis … WITHOUT his egoic filters. He’s really there!

… and remember how the Fukushima tsunami never hit Hawaii & the West Coast?

… Big claim there?

… well, tune in to GROUND CREW COMMAND RADIO for the live broadcast Wed night 9pm EDT, where we discuss this & so much more, and make sure you get a pivotal take-away that may just trigger more unleashing of consciousness … codes … and whatever else you need for where YOU’RE at in your evolutionary path BACK to your true Identity.

NEWS:



What To Shine The Transmutational Light Of Your Consciousness On This Week

Don’t miss the unique, deep & multi-faceted analysis of recent news for empowering higher level perspective … only on Ground Crew Command. This week, we delve into:

What’s planned for “late October” … that most factions including Trump have been warning about?

Will we need another mass energetic confrontation through a Global Mass Meditation?

MK Ultra Experiencer Jolene Seebacher says this is a BIG Luciferian month. [October 2 – November 2] The cabal will try to take advantage of the dark rituals & conjuring as part of a big push for big physical attacks. Will the 144k be ready in time?

With mutually assured destruction between the Earth Alliance & the Cabal … what can be done to break the stalemate?

Does Trump’s ‘the calm before the storm’ comment straight after a meeting & dinner with all the Joint Chiefs (Positive Military) called by General Kelly … really mean the mass arrests for late Oct or Nov?

Florentine Black Nobility Bloodline & P2 Freemason Lodge exposed as controllers of the Chicago Mob, who are controllers of Vegas … who ultimately are behind the Vegas massacre.

Positive factions eye Hollywood, as exposure of their standard & normalized Pedophilia … ritual sacrifice … and human trafficking … is forced on the New York Times, as a starting point.

Is the burning of evidence on the roof of the NY Fed building a confirmation the Positive Factions are about to overrun such Cabal institutions at any time?

As tension rises thanks to the fact that the Cabal organization known as the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CORPORATION has a one trillion dollar shortfall to show for its payment deadlines … will the Positive Dragons (through China) bail them out until ‘the time is right’?

… find out & get empowering perspective by tuning in to this week’s episode of Ground Crew Command Radio … your weekly dose of empowering clarity, inspiration & motivation to get you through the Archon invented “work week”.

Note: This is a rebroadcast of the radio show from October 18, 2017.

