How To Heal And Protect Yourself From Negative Influences & Electronic Harassment

By Nikki Colombo

1. Clean and Clear your fields, forgive everything!

2. Shield up!!!!! using The 12d Shield video

3. Educate, Research and Share your knowledge

Ref;Becoming Gods 2, James Gilliland, August 2007

Start with building your shield with the 12 D Shield Building Technique

The 12th dimensional shield is a practice that fortifies and strengthens our aura by reconnecting us to our 12th dimensional blue print or Kryst or krystal body. As we shield ourselves, we learn energetic boundaries of our aura. And then we can learn to boundary test our aura to discordant energies that are uninvited.

The shield also helps us to re-imprint our body to physical and energy sustainability and health and this achieved by bringing balance to the body. It also allows communication to be restored with our spiritual forces and star family. It also empowers our body, ourselves to re-awaken the wisdom of our true origins which may mean we start to decode light language or start to understand more about the hidden history of our planet and of our race.

12D Shield Building Technique

Ref; Lisa Renee

Dispelling The Myths

Many Lightworker’s on the ascension path will sometimes come across a series of concentrated negative events that you might at first assume is psychic attack. However after further investigation and research you discover you are targeted for electronic harassment.

This info may be very confronting for some but the tools here work.

Below are some very informative video’s dispelling the myths for whats really going on.

Cell Towers and Street Lighting as Weapons – Dr Barrie Trower Part1

Dr. Terry Robertson and Dr. John Hall discuss the physiological and psychological effects of organized stalking and electronic weapons on targeted individuals. They also discuss a list of symptoms and demographics associated with these attacks. 17 minutes in, there is a survey for the percentage of the smart people with poor family structures that are alone, 60% are unemployed, highly functioning with electronic harassment

Dr. Terry Robertson & Dr. John Hall

Voice To Skull

I experienced this with a “voice to skull” sentence telling me to go outside and take a photo of the moon, which showed pink and green glass towers from my iPhone 4, early in the morning in 2014.

This was designed to gain my trust, thinking I was in communication with my higher self. I will expand on this in my future MiLab video expose’ presentation showing photo evidence from Australia.

The level of trickery right now on the planet is heartbreaking, its very important we don’t fall into “The Victim Program”.

Once that happens “they’ve have gotcha!! ” …..by giving your power away through Silent “Unconscious” Consent.

Remember you are forgotten a GOD who got lost in your own forgotten dream.

And as The Oracle (who happens to look like Madame Blavatsky) in The Matrix says …… “KNOW THY SELF”

Namaste and Keep Shining!

Nikki Colombo

Editor – Contact Online Magazine

www.nikkicolombo.net

Former Department of Defense Contractor Brian Tew discusses how conscious computers interact with the targets brain wave activity for mind control purposes

Targeted Individual Solutions CIA Whistle-blower Dr. Robert Duncan

Nikki Colombo experienced a full blown spontaneous Kundalini Rising event in 2007 that catapulted a “Starseed Awakening” opening her third eye to perceive multidimensional realities and communication with the Evolutionary forces of Light known as the Melchizedek Guardians. Her spiritual mission is to support humanity through its evolution with education and awareness and by consulting the impacts of the energy shifts upon the planet, and human consciousness. She is an Empath, Intuitive, Spiritual Guide and Healer, NDE- Near Death Experiencer, a Walk In, Researcher, Writer, Psychic, Astrologist, Numerologist, Contactee, ET Experiencer, Chakra Clearer, Starseed and Tarot Reader. You can personal message me for Private Consultations, Guest Workshops, Retreats and Events. I perform all intuitive guidance under the most inspirational, Spiritual and Sacred Insight to ensure the highest value it is delivered to my clients serving you with the full extent of my knowledge, wisdom, skills and talents.

This article (How To Heal And Protect Yourself From Negative Influences & Electronic Harassment) was originally published on Contact Online Magazine and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via In5D