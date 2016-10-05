Healing with Sound in Ancient Temples: 111hz

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



John tells us: ‘In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God’. Upanishads (a sacred Hindu text) say that the divine, all-encompassing consciousness first manifested as sound ‘OM’, the vibration of the Supreme. Everything has its own frequency. Pythagoras created his musical scale starting with a note A (just next to the middle C) that resonates at the frequency of 111Hz.

Perhaps this one note contains many overtones like white light that contains all the colours. Perhaps it is a Cosmic ‘I love you’ that is within all of us. 111Hz is a frequency of a low male voice.

Paul Devereux is a professor from Cambridge and an archaeo-acoustician who researches the area of archaeology and acoustics and who has visited ancient sites and temples analysing the ritual use of sound.

He’s discovered that burial mounds in Ireland called Cairns, even though they are made of different materials, and are different sizes, all resonate at one particular frequency, of: 111 Hz.

He has decided to take it a step further and explore what happens to the brain when it is exposed to the frequency of 111Hz.

Findings of MRI scans suggest that at exactly 111hz, the brain switches off the prefrontal cortex, deactivating the language centre, and temporary switches from left to right-sided dominance, that is responsible for intuition, creativity, holistic processing, inducing a state of meditation or a trance.

Further research directed by Prof. Robert Jahn has tested acoustic behaviour in megalithic sites in the UK, showing that they sustained a strong resonance at a sound frequency between 95 and 120 hertz.

The Maltese Hypogeum is a temple hewn out of the rock during 3600-2500BC that covers some 500m2 with the lowest room being around 11 metres under the ground, mirroring Temples above the ground that are the oldest free standing structures on Earth.

Testing that analysed the sound within the Oracle Chamber in the Hypogeum found to match the same pattern of resonance at the frequency of 111Hz.

Seven thousand years ago, a thousand years before the Egyptian pyramids, in the Mediterranean, in Malta, an amazing culture seemed to be flourishing in peace and harmony for 2,500 years.

Within the remains of their times, no evidence of weapons, or defensive architecture was found.

The bones analysis suggests a healthy population.

Their cult seems to have rituals that are life affirming, earth and nature oriented, worshipping Great God/dess, experiencing the divine as both feminine and male, attuning to the natural rhythms and cycles of Sun, Moon and Earth, and the change of the seasons. These neolithic people were certainly not savage cavemen.

Healing with Sound and Inducing Higher State of Consciousness The Secrets of Malta’s Temples

So, 7,000 years ago, a culture that settled in Malta, and built Maltese Megalithic Temples, had an advance knowledge not only of architecture but of sound rituals that induce a trance-like meditation or higher state of consciousness.

It is likely that the sound ritual was used to lead ‘devotees’ into trance-like meditation, increasing their emotional and social intelligence.

Today, various studies suggest that the long-term practice of meditation may sculpt the brain towards more patient, emotionally balanced, and creative individuals.

The Secrets of Malta’s Temples

Descending into the Hypogeum, one can re-connect with this culture that used overtone chanting, unearthly, angelic singing, bell ringing, singing balls, and drums to reach altered states of consciousness.

These sacred musical rituals found their place in religions all around the world: within Christian Mass singing, Tibetan or Buddhist chanting, Hindu devotional songs.

The sound resonates through the bones within the Hypogeum and people from all over the known world may have used the island as a centre of their mystical practices, a pilgrims’ site, coming to worship their beloved Goddess, or coming to experience the Divine.

Top image: The Hypogeum of Hal Saflieni in Malta (Damian Entwistle / Flickr)

Source: Humans Are Free

Via: Ancient Origins