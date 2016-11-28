Here’s why “fake news” sites are dangerous

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jon Rappoport

Here is your daily mantra: “narrow the range of thought, narrow the range of thought.”

Exposing elites who run the world?

Exposing pedophile networks?

Documenting the lies and fabrications of major media?

Laying bare the manipulations of Globalists?

Revealing the crimes of both major political parties in America?

Uncovering the spread of pharmaceutical devastation?

Tracking the ruthless ops of major corporations?

Yes, many so-called “fake news” sites do all this and much more—but something else is also going on.

Many of these sites were launched and are spearheaded by ONE man or woman.

No person outside the mainstream is supposed to be so emboldened by his/her own point of view and passion.

“All points of view belong to a group.”

We’re not supposed to believe these “fake news” INDIVIDUALS created their news operations on their own. We’re not supposed to believe each individual had a vision of what the news is supposed to be and followed that vision forward with great energy.

An individual works for what he believes is true? He keeps his own counsel? He forges ahead, despite all opposition? He may even, when all is said and done, make a profit from his own labors? We’re supposed to oppose these “evils,” and by the grace of governments and their shadow operators, we will emerge from the darkness and find our salvation in a New Order of things.

***And never—if you happen to disagree with what some independent news site is saying—NEVER entertain the idea of starting YOUR OWN news operation and building it from the ground up to reflect YOUR OWN vision. NEVER. That is individual power, which is the horrible fate that would await you.

DOING IT ON YOUR OWN?

Avoid it like the plague.

Haven’t you studied your history? This country was originally built on chipping away at people’s individual creations and tearing them down. Right? How else could America have succeeded? It is only by taking away independence in all its forms that we could have arrived at the cusp of this grand triumph now: One Collectivist World.

If we give all our attention to the six corporations that own big media and deliver their news to us, we will arrive.

Hail, Caesar! Your followers salute you!

Let the bands play. March to the tune.

No individual ever built anything, no individual can build anything, no individual ever will build anything.

Search for the media-teat of the State.

Find it.

And drink from it.

Ah.

How rejuvenating.

—In summary, independent news-site creators are fakes because they’re real. Outside the mainstream, on their own, they launched and expanded their operations. Being real outside the mainstream is fake, because the powers-that-be do not support that model. Are we clear? I hope so.

You can be fake within the approved model: that’s real. But if you’re real outside the approved model: that’s fake.

Got it?

“Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought?” —1984, George Orwell. Did Orwell even think to obtain permission from the New York Times before writing that statement?

— Jon Rappoport

The author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. He maintains a consulting practice for private clients, the purpose of which is the expansion of personal creative power. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe. Jon has delivered lectures and seminars on global politics, health, logic, and creative power to audiences around the world. You can sign up for his free emails at NoMoreFakeNews.com or OutsideTheRealityMachine.

To read about Jon’s mega-collection, Exit From The Matrix, click here.

Source: Jon Rappoport

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!