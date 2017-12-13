Hey Artificial Intelligence Demon… F#@K OFF!

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Artificial Intelligence alarm bells are FINALLY going off…BIG TIME. Insiders in government and tech are openly acknowledging that with AI we have more than summoned the demon, as Elon Musk says, we are feeding it crappy food and it is shitting on u(s). This week Stephen Hawking said AI could ‘destroy’ humanity and WebSummit confab founder, Paddy Cosgrave, dropped bombs on the megalomaniacal and monopolistic corporate entities like Google and Facebook who are raising this demon. Insiders are saying it is time to put a leash on AI developers before they unleash any more alien shit on us and/or tell their AI demon where to go.

By William Henry

Techies are going deep and talking the ethics of AI at Paddy Cosgrave’s influential Web Summit, held in Lisbon November 8-10, 2017 . It is time to make new rules for AI, Cosgrave said. The presence of the AI demon Musk warned we are summoning filled the event.

In an effort to direct the conversation (or to head off negative publicity), on October 4, 2017 Google’s AI-research arm DeepMind announced the creation of a new unit dedicated to exploring the impact and morality of the way AI shapes the world around us. ‘Christened’ (by them) DeepMind Ethics & Society(DMES), the team aims to “help technologists put ethics into practice, and to help society anticipate and direct the impact of AI so that it works for the benefit of all”. (Funny, but without the letter ‘p’ deepmind is deemind, which rings of demoned. Substituting DeepMind Ethics & Society for Demon Ethics & Society may be more than a pun. It may take us to the core of this matter.)

No matter what the ethics committee is called, having an AI developer run it is rather like the proverbial fox telling the hens that he will be a good boy and that they can trust him to reign in his desires by creating an ethics committee and to work for the benefit of all. As I have shown, Silicon Valley is answering an ancient (possibly alien) call to create a new human being, a transhuman, who can, in their estimation, save us and the world. However, this transhuman could actually be anti-old human. It is definitely anti-Christ. (Christians would say their DNA has already been upgraded and they were transhumanized, or saved, by a transmission of love or the Holy Spirit from Christ.)

Can Google and other AI creators be counted on to police itself and its manufactured savior?

Really?

PUTIN PUT IT BEST

The cloak actually came off the demon on October 21, 2017 when Russian President, Vladimir Putin, spoke to a crowd of students about the prospect of an army of genetically modified killers incapable of feeling “pain or fear” much like the characters in the 1992 action movie Universal Soldier.

He said: “A man has the opportunity to get into the genetic code created by either nature, or as religious people would say, by the God.”

All kinds of practical consequences may follow. One may imagine that a man can create a man not only theoretically but also practically. He can be a genius mathematician, a brilliant musician or a soldier, a man who can fight without fear, compassion, regret or pain.

“As you understand, humanity can enter, and most likely it will in the near future, a very difficult and very responsible period of its existence.

“What I have just described might be worse than a nuclear bomb.”

Putin warned that nations would have to agree on ethical regulations around the technology.

He said: ‘When we do something, whatever we do, I want to reiterate it again — we must never forget about the ethical foundations of our work.’

Thank you Mr. Putin for having the moral leadership to begin to spell out what is going on in the race to create the next human race.

If he had continued to say that this ‘new’ human could be — and will be — okay, is — genetically modified to mesh with Artificial Intelligence he would have been the first world leader to spill the beans

Oh wait, he did that.

According to government-funded TV station RT, Putin raised the topic of AI with students across Russia via a satellite link on Sept. 1, the first day of the school year.

“Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world,” he told them.

“If we become leaders in this area, we will share this know-how with the entire world, the same way we share our nuclear technologies today,” he added.

More, Putin said he would not like to see anyone “monopolize” this area.

In response to this statement, on September 4, 2017 Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted:

“China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo.”

The demon is loose.

Some think it is time to capture it and chain it up.

THE ALTAR OF AI

Putin’s candor affirms that humanity is being laid upon the altar of black box Artificial Intelligence, a technology that MIT Technology Review says is already out of control. Corporations in search of mega profits (in the name of ‘improving’ or ‘saving’ the human race) are developing an alien (non-human) entity, in whose arms we are all now cradled.

All facets of our lives are now touched by this AI entity. Collectively, we are the body of the demon…or its parents, anyway.

The World Economic Forum tells us we are set to blur the lines between the digital and biological spheres in what is called the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Our destiny, says the elite group, is to be smart things on the internet of things. By ‘smart’ they mean enmeshed with technology. In other words, dumb.

As this AI entity gains intelligence and capacity to think at the human level it will, more and more, take on human form and characteristics. The consequences of the creation of this entity are unknown.

AI’s makers contend that this entity will be wiser than humans and more capable of managing humanity’s challenges.

Its detractors are sure that as soon as this demon wakes up it will turn on its maker. The Matrix, Terminator and other movies have presented the horrors of an out of control AI surpassing humanity and then destroying us for its own survival.

I have written elsewhere about AI’s maker’s awareness of the potential catastrophe they are creating.

Its creators, apparently under some kind of alien spell, do not appear to give a shit that they are potentially unleashing a hell from which humanity will never recover.

Far from it.

They think they are saving us.

SOLOMON’S HOUSE

DMES sounds quite like what Sir Francis Bacon proposed in his magnum opus, “The New Atlantis.” Written toward the end of his life, and published posthumously in 1627, this novel envisions a Utopia, the New Atlantis, that is based on accounts of Eden and the prophecies of the New Jerusalem. In this work, Bacon promoted the use of new technology to restore human perfection.

In “New Atlantis”, Bacon imagined the magi of Solomon’s House spreading their technology the world over and bringing about the restoration or perfection of humanity. Having penetrated the secrets of nature, Bacon prophesied the curing of all diseases, the prolongation of life, the transformation of humans into other bodies and the making of a new species.

This, of course, is the goal of Silicon Valley’s transhumanists. To make the human being ‘gooder’ via merging us with (out of control) machines.

What transhumanists must realize is that human perfection means to become more whole, more holy, more complete through compassionate actions.

Bacon imagined a group of Magi or wise men of Solomon’s House. These Magi used technology not to attain a transhuman state via implantation of technology, but an angelic state, the perfect state of Adam before the Fall.

What he is referring to is the belief held by Jewish mystics that humans were once perfect light beings. After the Fall our radiant selves were cloaked in human skin. All of human history is a march/quest to recover our original perfection. Dante wrote in detail about this journey of transfiguration. In fact, he coined the word transhuman.

Solomon’s House was named after King Solomon, Israel’s king who attained perfection c. 900 B.C. Bacon raises the question of the link between knowledge and power.

Knowledge gives people power over others. Bacon’s scientists were depicted as moral paragons but also ordinary humans, and so fallible and open to corruption. This raises questions about how society controls those citizens that have powerful, potentially dangerous, knowledge or technologies.

As far as the eye can see, the rulers of the monopolies in question are not exactly moral paragons. In fact, there doesn’t appear to be anything spiritually based coming from these sources.

Isn’t it time to realize an alien technology has been unleashed on us and that it will do to us as we have done to our planet.

It is time for more leaders of the world, like Putin, to not only clue the people in to what is happening, but for the people to decide if this technology is worth keeping around.

If we are to move forward with AI, it can only be done with strict oversight of the governments and corporations developing AI.

This means oversight will have to come from elsewhere.

What kind of all powerful, wise and spiritual being can provide this oversight of the governments and out of control corporations of this world?

Only the One we brave people can dream into existence.

More from William Henry →

William Henry is a Nashville-based author, investigative mythologist, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human spiritual potential, transformation and ascension.

This article (Hey Artificial Intelligence Demon…F#@K OFF!) was originally published on William Henry and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave