Is Hillary Clinton Even Alive? Body Doubles, Medical Problems & Parkinson’s

Is Hillary Clinton even alive? Are we looking at a body double? Hillary Clinton’s strangeness leads many to suspect that Hillary Clinton may have been replaced by a body double, that Hillary Clinton wears a urine catheter, that Hillary Clinton wears a portable defibrillator jacket, and that Hillary Clinton has Parkinson’s which is why her hands shake, and Hillary Clinton has coughing fits.

Sean David Morton covers the strange events on 9/11/2016 with Hillary Clinton’s collapse during the 9/11 anniversary event.

Sean David Morton describes the whole Hillary Clinton health crisis, from her collapse on 9/11, to strange outrageous claims that she may be dead and replaced by a body double!

Source: DrJ Radio

