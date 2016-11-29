How to Develop Discernment

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Learning to See Truth in Today’s Complex World

By Mashubi Rochell

A new time is upon us as the many challenges of today’s world escalate and cry out for healing. What is needed now is concerted action on the part of each individual, to join together with others to create positive change in the world. This is not always as easy as it sounds, for the problems we face individually and collectively are multi-layered, and the process of attempting to create positive change activates many forces that oppose change.

Another challenge faced by anyone who wished to help create positive change in the world, is that of developing discernment and the ability to see underneath the surface of things to understand what is really going on. This ability to discern truth will become even more important in the years ahead.

In today’s world, there is much at stake and all of us have a part to play in helping to create the kind of world that we wish to leave to our children and grandchildren. How then do we navigate the enormous complexities of today’s world, and make the kinds of decisions and choices that will have a positive outcome?

The following are some ways that you can begin to hone your innate sense of truth and to develop discernment in relation to the information you receive.

1. Truth has a vibration, a quality of energy that can be felt.

We are born with the ability to sense this, and many of us had to “learn” to ignore our truth sense in order to survive in the world. Truth can be felt in the body, the mind and the heart. You can begin to develop discernment by having the intention to do so. Your intention will activate a learning process that will create a healing process that restores your natural inner sense of truth.

2. Remember that all information has a bias.

In today’s world, the mainstream media sources of information all have vested financial interests and biases that they transmit through their broadcasts. You need to develop the ability to question what you are hearing or seeing, to do your own research, and then asking your “inner truth meter” whether the information feels credible to you.

3. When you need to make important decisions about people, you need to have your own experience of that individual.

It is not enough to listen to experts commenting on that person, you need to see and hear them yourself, or read what they have written in their own words. Pay attention not just to the words, but to what is said underneath the words, through the body language and energy of the person.

4. Learn to pay attention to your body’s subtle physical and emotional signals, which often have information that your conscious mind may have learned to ignore.

This is useful in all situations, and especially in relation to listening to other people speak. Your innate inner truth sense is always operating, even when you may have learned to not listen to it. For example, you notice that whenever you hear a particular person speak, you find yourself feeling tense and getting a little spaced out, and you “tune out” their words. Another person that you see appears seems likeable enough, but your “gut feelings” put up a red flag, and just don’t trust them. Another person speaks and you find yourself feeling empowered and uplifted, and want to hear more of what they say. These body signals can provide important information to you that is beyond what your conscious mind is aware of.

5. Become aware of your own emotional baggage that you carry, that may influence your choices.

For example, if you grew up with an abusive father and developed a problem with authority figures, become aware of the emotional dynamics that are operating in your life as a result of this. How does your past affect the choices you make in your life today? How do these influence your perceptions of people? Do these choices empower you today? You have the ability to see clearly, beyond your personal emotional pain of the past.

As each of us creates the intention to see clearly and to make choices based on our own inner sense of truth, we can expand the network of love, light and truth in the world and help to create a more positive future for all of humanity.

