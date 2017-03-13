Ides of March 2017

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A new year’s festival was held on the ides of March in which people would gather a mile outside of Rome on the Via Flaminia by the banks of the Tiber River. Participants celebrated with food, wine and music and offered sacrifices to the Roman deity Anna Perenna for a happy and prosperous new year.

— History.com

By Bankster Slayer

The “orange swans,” to borrow David Stockman’s visual, certainly appear to be gathering as the hibernation of winter comes to an end. In the days when mankind set his routine according to a lunar calendar, the onset of the month of March signalled the New Year. The “ides” of March referred to the full moon that occurred right around the time of the Spring Equinox. This would be the full moon that occurs one cycle prior to the full moon of Passover which generally falls as the first full moon after Spring Equinox.

March was the month when kings sallied forth in conquest. The snow was melting and fresh grass was sprouting for the cavalry’s benefit. The annual calendar of political and economic life began anew. The Anglo-American empire still functions today under the thumb of those same Babylonian Banksters who puppeted the empires of Greece and Rome. So a little refresher course in Roman history would be in order as we consider what yawns before us.

Take a look outside tonight after sunset and note which moon phase is currently appearing in the sky. You will see a crescent moon slowly waxing towards ripened fullness. Our solar month of March 2017 is running just a couple of days ahead of the March of the year 44 A.D. The full moon for the “ides of March” of 2017 will present itself on March 11-12, slightly ahead of the usual way people ascribe those “ides” to the fixed calendar date of March 15th. No doubt the weekend timing will provide a convenient getaway for those occultists who insist on following the ancient patterns of offerings and sacrifices to prepare for the very public events that I shall partially list down below.

You may remember the soothsayer's warning to Julius Caesar to "Beware the ides of March," but the term didn't originate with William Shakespeare. The earliest Roman calendar, which consisted of ten months beginning with Martius (March), was believed to have been created by King Romulus around 753 B.C. At that time, dates were expressed in relation to the lunar phase of the month using three markers: Kalends (Kal), Nones (Non) and Ides (Id). The first phase of the moon, the new moon, was denoted by Kalends and signified the first day of the month; the first quarter moon fell on either the fifth or seventh day of the month and was referred to as Nones; the full moon fell on either the 13th or 15th day of the month and was referred to as Ides. The ides of March—March 15—initially marked the first full moon of a new year.

Therefore, in that same spirit of bracing ourselves for what is to come, here is a list of noteworthy events that are all due to coincide on March 15, 2017.

1. Obama’s “debt ceiling holiday” comes to an end. The President (who was presumed to be Hillary Clinton when this law was passed last October) directly controls the purse strings of the national budget and can personally allocate the government’s funds wherever he wants, per David Stockman here:

Everything grinds to halt on 3/15. Fiscal boodbath, not Trump Stimulus. https://t.co/WYKibEf25T — David Stockman (@DA_Stockman) February 26, 2017

2. Federal Reserve rate hike. Another “will she, won’t she” moment of Fed credibility looms. Bank of America thinks “yes, Yellen will hike” and has already advised to begin shorting the market during second half of 2017.

March Rate Hike Odds Reach 90% https://t.co/9Esae71Fhl — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 2, 2017

Bank Of America Sets A Date For The Market's "Great Fall" https://t.co/sVKOeg3c5U — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 2, 2017

3. UK’s Theresa May vows to initiate the dreaded Article 50 and finally catapult the #Brexit.

Brian Adcock on Theresa May and triggering Article 50 – political cartoon gallery pic.twitter.com/wbkfJWzud9 — Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) February 8, 2017

Theresa May will fight to overturn the "posturing" of the Lords and trigger Article 50 within two weeks https://t.co/0k5beBm3EL — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) March 2, 2017

DAILY TELEGRAPH: May plans to trigger Brexit in two weeks #tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/9ykwPtjRSv — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 1, 2017

4. Dutch election takes place March 15. [UK Guardian summary linked here.] Remember, the Amsterdam banksters are the financial descendants of the Venetian banksters. Far-right populist favorites begin to take center stage in Europe. Marine Le Pen of France will follow soon after. [see Ken’s article posted today, linked here.]

What happens if Geert Wilders win the Dutch election? The EU death spiral goes on https://t.co/rb9I08E2Ru — David Jones (@DavidJo52951945) February 26, 2017

5. Robert David Steele warns of Berkeley-style riots multiplied a thousand times over. Mr. Steele has been offering some very thought-provoking insights on the threats being made against the Trump administration, both from within, and from without. You might want to listen, at minimum, to the first 10 minutes of this interview between Hagmann & Hagmann and Robert David Steele just a few days ago, posted on Youtube on February 25, 2017. Steele opines that Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus are not acting in the President’s best interests. He envisions the possibility of a political takedown of the Trump administration. “You will hear the MSM singing the Impeachment song.” That would certainly have made for good background music in the Ides Of March playbook from the life of Julius Caesar.

Barack Obama's close confidante Valerie Jarrett has moved into his new DC home, which is now the nerve center … – https://t.co/kfiQ5Fu2hD pic.twitter.com/YUR6LEZF74 — Hagmann & Hagmann (@HagmannReport) March 2, 2017

Steele also points to a mid-to-late March event once the weather gets warm. “You will see Berkeley x 1000,” a reference to the recent riots at UC Berkeley when law enforcement was ordered to stand down by Governor Jerry Brown.

I am certain that the Ides of March will not go unnoticed by the alternative media, or as we like to call it now, the media. X22 Report certainly has its alarm clock primed:

Strange That The Same Point In Time For The Economic Crisis Keeps Coming Up – Episode 1215a: https://t.co/YR9THDI8lQ via @YouTube — X22 Report (@X22Report) February 27, 2017

One Thing Has Changed, The Deep State Moved Up It's Time Table – Episode 1217b: https://t.co/RPVACz5wb3 via @YouTube — X22 Report (@X22Report) March 2, 2017

Let’s hope that the Ides of March of this year 2017 turn out better than it did for Julius Caesar in the year 44 A.D. We are certain that the peculiar coincidence of the timing is not lost on the Trump administration either. [see V. Guerrilla’s article this week on “American Maidan,” linked here.]

Bankster Slayer — My contact information with link to my Karatbars portal are found at my billboard page of SlayTheBankster.com. Listen to my radio show, Bee In Eden, on Youtube via my show blog at SedonaDeb.wordpress.com.

This article (Ides Of March 2017) was originally published on Rogue Money and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.