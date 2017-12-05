Increased Fire, Hurricanes, & Earthquakes: What’s Happening On Earth?

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Christine Horner

A recent earthquake at the Iran-Iraq border, apocalyptic-like fires in northern California, the fall hurricanes sweeping the U.S., and oddly, the United Kingdom’s hurricane Ophelia, you might be beginning to wonder why so many catastrophes are occurring.

Entire countries have been affected by the ravages of disaster, natural or otherwise. Where is the next one going to hit and will it affect you?

Educated guesses range from the latest scientific global warming computer models to doomsayers drenched in generational storytelling hailing “end times,” or the punishment of a loving invisible father.

So, what’s going on?

Before losing yourself in fear-based short-sighted speculation, it’s helpful to take the wide view, checking in with the history of the planet, humanity, and science.

Let’s investigate.

Earth, a Living Organism

Our planet is a living organism, subject to internal and external processes and forces locally and beyond as part of its solar system, the Milky Way galaxy, and the entire Universe.

Some of these processes are visible to the naked eye within our physical material world; others are invisible as parts of our metaphysical immaterial Universe.

A living organism, just like you, continuously seeks balance within an always-changing dynamic environment so that it might not only survive, but thrive — the essential nature of Creation.

In every moment Earth is adjusting to shifts in:

the still-mysterious planet’s core and mantle, affecting volcanoes and earthquakes

energy exchanges between the solid earth and the fluid motion of the Earth’s atmosphere causing changes in atmospheric pressure

the flow of the liquid iron within Earth’s outer core that alters the planet’s magnetic field and surface air temperature

Beyond our local environment, the Earth is subject to the forces of:

the gravitational pull of the sun and the moon, also known as axial precession or the Earth’s wobble

solar flares and coronal mass injections that impact the Earth’s ionosphere, or upper atmosphere

the movement of our planet around the sun and the solar system as it traverses the Milky Way galaxy

high-energy cosmic rays bombarding the planet from the Milky Way and beyond

Dizzy, yet? And this is just a tiny fraction of what’s occurring on a daily basis beyond our harried awareness.

Just like local high and low-pressure systems ebb and flow, creating periods of high to low weather activity, so do we have different periods ranging from relative quiet to seeming chaos.

Add a confluence of events, and we now have a “perfect storm.”

Human Influences

Perhaps that perfect storm is the Age of Humans. The new era was first introduced by Nobel Prize-winning atmospheric chemist Paul Crutzen and renowned biologist Eugene Stoermer in a scientific newsletter in 2000.

Anthropocene: The impact of this potentially devastating new chapter to Earth’s history is still yet to be written — not to mention, hotly debated.

Sulfur emissions, fossil fuel extraction and burning, nitrogen fertilizer runoff, factory emissions, radioactive fallout, factory farming, mineral extraction, concrete, plastics, human-caused species extinction . . .

A new human-induced geological epoch; a planet required to work harder to balance itself.

Mysterious Forces

In addition to the physical tension we’ve added to the planet is the self-inflicted burden we carry as we continue to support an unjust world where more than half the population of the planet is still trying just to survive, never mind thrive.

Meanwhile, humanity is undergoing an evolutionary leap (induced by its internal processes) in consciousness as a new generation of awakened souls become Humanity 2.0 initiates, making Humanity 1.0 look like the age of ignorance.

War, social unrest, anger — it’s all energy, too. On the other end of the spectrum is love, compassion, kindness, hope. Science is just beginning to explore and understand the invisible forces of the human body, the human collective, the Universe, and even the force responsible for it all.

On a local level, the HeartMath Institute’s new science of interconnectivity seeks “to gain new insights into the interconnectedness of human/animal health and behavior and the sun and earth’s magnetic activity.”

HeartMath hypothesizes that “collective human consciousness affects the global information field” and they are gathering scientific data to prove it. In turn, the sun and magnetic fields affect human behaviour. (It must be a full moon out there because . . .)

At this point, beyond our little solar system and Milky Way galaxy, it’s all one great big guess. Intelligent design? Master controller?

But not really. Let’s investigate.

Your Big Picture Takeaway

Unity consciousness merges the left and right hemispheres of your brain (your physical/metaphysical worlds or science/spirituality), joining the brain with the heart to view the world internally and externally, a higher level of consciousness.

The epoch evolutionary leap from Humanity 1.0 to 2.0 is not the merging of man and machine; it’s the leap from separation consciousness to unity consciousness that recognizes everything is obviously interconnected and interdependent.

Global coherence (unity) then becomes universal coherence or Universal Consciousness.

The processes of Creation that “create” more of itself are not separate from what it creates, but contained and sourced from within. Reiterating, Creation, the processes of Creation, and what is created are ONE and the same.

Creation is its own power source. All of creation is making love for the purpose of existing in perpetuity. Its power source? The energy of Love — sourced from within.

The hard-wired scientific community will only prove this by embracing a multidisciplinary approach to its research. It’s coming. You can wait, or . . .

What Can I Do?

Realize everything is energy that is interconnected. Be love. Treat everything and everyone as part of you. In your compassion, leave nothing and no one behind. This is what love would do.

Opening your heart wider than you ever thought possible will make you a powerful force for good on this planet. Because we are interdependent, it will immediately impact you. (How cool is that?)

If you’re committed to making sure you’re a part of Humanity 2.0, download the Humanity 2.0: Activating Your XFactor free guide by clicking here.

Originally published on Your Brilliant Future Here Now.

This article (Increased Fire, Hurricanes, & Earthquakes: What’s Happening On Earth?) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.