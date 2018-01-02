Indictments, GITMO & Airport Weirdness (The Storm Cometh) & More!

1.1 – Indictments, GITMO & Airport Weirdness (The Storm Cometh)

1.2 – Fake News ALERT!/MORE Airport Weirdness/Plane Crash Connections/Assange

Likely Actual Fake News Articles: “Delta Force Raids Obama’s Thailand Stronghold” – https://goo.gl/RUWUF8

Supposed 9/11 Indictment – https://goo.gl/CX9eRD

Other Sources in Today’s Video: Passport System down around U.S. – https://goo.gl/WqaaJg

Anonymous Tweet/Video re: Christine Assange Interview – https://goo.gl/J9VWav

Compass Group CEO Plane Crash – https://goo.gl/MTZnuf

Bridgewater Exec Plane Crash – https://goo.gl/CQAzfg

Prince Alwaleed’s ex-wife Tells All – https://goo.gl/nmjPC2

***

Join me for the “Disclosing the Secret Space Program” Webcast on January 27th. Sign up here – https://www.secretspaceprogram.com/

Find me on: http://www.jordansather.com Twitter: @destroyillusion Snapchat: @destroyillusion Facebook: @destroyingtheillusion

