Inquisitorial Roots of the Insane War on Natural Medicine

By Brendan D. Murphy

In case you’re not aware, there is a not-entirely-covert war being waged by mainstream medicine (ably funded by Big Pharma) against all forms of natural medicine. Anything that non-toxically and non-invasively stimulates or capitalises on the body’s own programmed and innate healing mechanisms is not to be tolerated. Not only is it not to be tolerated, but it is to be attacked as viciously as (in)humanly possible, demonized, and crushed forever more.

Have you ever wondered just how far back this antipathy and irrational fear and loathing extends?

Some of you might point to the Rockefeller family and the incredible job they have done in destroying the reputations of all forms of natural medicine, as well as crushing all competitors using every (despicable) method possible. You’d be right, of course, in acknowledging their role, however, the ancient mental programs – “legacy programs” – that inhabit such imbalanced people and lead them to act in such tyrannical and violent ways are much older than David Rockefeller. He merely inherited them from a bygone age.

How much older are we talking?

Remember a little thing called the middle ages? Yeah, we can trace these predatory mental programs and agendas at LEAST that far back in time – right back to the Inquisition. Those were the heady days of witch hunting, mass torture, and Satan lurking around every corner.

The “wisest fool in Christendom” King James I, of Gunpowder Plot fame, published a book in 1597 (about eight years before Guy Fawkes’ failed Gunpowder Plot) called Daemonologie. James was a firm believer in witches and for a time viewed them as having supernatural powers – a view he later downgraded to seeing them instead as anti-social elements with subversive potential. The king’s helpful book detailed what kinds of “unlawful charms, without natural causes” were to be considered witchcraft:

I mean by such kind of charms as commonly daft wives use, for healing of forspoken [bewitched]goods, for preserving them from evil eyes, by knitting…sundry kinds of herbs to the hair of the goods; by curing the worm, by stemming the blood, by healing of horse crooks…or doing such like innumerable things by words [think power of suggestion and hypnosis], without applying anything…to the part offended, as mediciners [physicians]do.1 (emphasis added)

As you can see, James had granted his inquisitors license to persecute traditional healers, herbalists; anyone who was merely continuing ancient folkloric traditions – whether they were effective and helpful or not was irrelevant. In fact, so rabid and blinded by hatred and irrational beliefs, were the clerics carrying out this persecution – which evinced a particular hostility towards the feminine, we might note – that they could twist genuine therapeutic efficacy according to their confirmation bias, such that it would merely have amounted to evidence of Satanic influence. The healer’s (grisly) fate would have been sealed regardless. It is disturbingly similar to our contemporary situation faced by natural/CAM therapists and the current mutation of the Inquisition, a.k.a., mainstream medicine (only today we have laws against overt violence).

James’ ideological forebears Kramer and Sprenger, authors of the infamous Malleus Maleficarum (1486) had written:

[S]ince the devil is more powerful than a man, and a man can obstruct the generative powers by means of frigid herbs or anything else that can be thought of, therefore much more can the devil do this, since he has greater knowledge and cunning.2

That devil was a clever lad. He could render a man impotent towards one woman in particular while leaving his lust for other women in tact through “his own power, or some herb or stone, or some occult natural means.”3 Thus, even humble garden herbs were potentially tools of those master genital puppeteers Satan and his minions. Buyer beware. Kramer and Sprenger wrote that witches who made potions or herbs as contraceptives were to be punished by “the extreme penalty,” meaning being tortured horrifically and killed either by fire or some other sadistic method. They also quoted Augustine of Hippo, another bright spark, who wrote in the early fifth century AD in City of God that “devils ensnare us by various kinds of stones and herbs and trees, animals, charms and ceremonies.”4

In a summation of Sprenger and Kramer’s mind-numbing work, Edo Nyland writes:

Open hunting season was declared on women, especially herb gatherers, midwives, widows and spinsters…It has been estimated by Dr. Marija Gimbutas, Professor of Archeology at the University of California, that as many as 9 million people, overwhelmingly women, were burned or hanged during the witch-craze.5

Thus, the strange origins of the war on natural medicine appear to go at least as far back as the middle ages. The targeted women were, of course, in league with Satan. Misogyny played a tremendous part in the Inquisition as the feminine principal was stamped out and women disempowered as thoroughly as possible. Their roles as healers, nurturers, midwives, and givers of life remain devalued even today. The schism between the paternalistic (“yang) world of authoritarian religion/medicine and natural (“yin”) healing represents our collective psychological disconnect from earth/”Gaia” – our mother – and the broader feminine principle. In today’s climate, women and men who practice natural healing or alternative diagnostic methods are persecuted equally, so three cheers for progress, folks. Their sin is not doing “as mediciners do.” Their sin is deviating from the dogma of cut, poison/medicate, and burn. They are in league with nature and that is tantamount to being in league with the devil. The reason that mainstream medicine as an entity operates so much like a fanatical religion is simply because at its base, it is – and increasing numbers of medical doctors are in agreement. (The late Dr Robert Mendelsohn is just one noteworthy example of many.)

In the USA the conspiracy against natural medicine / CAM has been proven beyond all reasonable doubt, so clear is the paper trail. There have been a number of court cases where practitioners who were hand picked by the establishment for termination successfully defended themselves and caused the Inquisitors some embarrassment in the process, showing how government agencies were overstepping their bounds and acting deceitfully and vexatiously. Those CAM practitioners were targeted by the usual suspects (“health fraud” task forces, AMA, FBI, FDA, cancer societies, etc.) and forced to defend themselves and their livelihoods. (Not all were so lucky: many have succumbed, lives left in ruin.)

Some therapists not only defended themselves successfully, but also proved that they were being persecuted in accordance with a highly orchestrated conspiracy emanating from the most powerful quarters of establishment medicine and government. This is not a theory. It is a matter of record. One example: A holistic dentist, Dr Vaughn Harada of Santa Monica, was called before the Dental Board. With the help of his attorney Bill Moore, he proved to the assistant attorney general the nature of the conspiracy against alternative medicine and that he was being targeted as part of it, and the matter was promptly dropped. Moore had several other clients with similar results.1 This comprehensive conspiracy by Big Pharma, government agencies, “charitable” organizations, and mainstream medicine in general is well documented in a thoroughly researched book called The Assault on Medical Freedom by Joseph P. Lisa.

The same basic situation of the medical “powers that be” orchestrating and maintaining a vindictive attack against natural medicine is being played out in other countries – Australia being an obvious example. Biased and ignorant (and bought) politicians chime in, singing from the same pharmaceutical song sheet, offering paeans to their Father in Heaven, Lord of Mainstream Medicine. The message to the great unwashed masses is “submit – or else.” The hypnotic effect of these destructive legacy programs is so strong that the hypnotized never stop to think if their viewpoint is actually accurate or not. Completely maddening is the systemic Stockholm syndrome we in the developed world display. The faithful flock suckles at the teat of the very authorities that have them scared stupid, under-informed, duped, mesmerized, and superficially placated. We think we can pay the government and Big Pharma to keep us safe from the terrors of the unknown (and invented), just as we used to pay the church indulgences to buy our way out of post-mortem punishment for “sinning.”

It’s significant that during the middle ages, Christendom took the gods, devas, and nature spirits (such as satyrs) – including the important Pan – and Satan-ised them, effectively turning man against nature, and making us even more paranoid and delusional in the process. Nature was to be viewed with suspicion. The fertile Greek satyr Pan – a harmless nature god with his hoofs and horns – became part of the template used to create the evil fantasy called Satan.2 By association, then, use of natural therapeutic interventions could be seen as evidence of an allegiance with the devil. Healing brought about through herbs, for instance, now had a menacing preternatural overtone. Anyone not using the church’s officially sanctioned medical interventions was derelict and in sin. The deviant had to be punished (cruelly).

Today, modern medicine – for all its “sophistication” – embodies this ancient and deep-seated paranoia towards natural interventions and the power of the human body to simply heal itself. Just look at the establishment’s bizarre and baseless hostility towards the sheer idea of reversing metastatic cancer through a nutritional approach or cannabis oil, for example. Homeopathy, herbalism, naturopathy, and acupuncture are dismissed as quackery. Schools for natural medicine are being shut down. The inquisition continues on today – its form and modus operandi has only shifted slightly: these days it is corporately driven and funded – seemingly secular, but sectarian at its unbalanced and corrupt ideological core.

The underlying programs occupying the minds of today’s inquisitors seeking to stamp out CAM are much the same as they were in the middle ages, though they realise it not! The overweening self-righteousness and fanaticism are still with us. We’re not allowed to torture and mutilate homeopaths, chiropractors, or kinesiologists, but they remain the enemy of synthetic, invasive, PATERNALISTIC, and authoritarian mainstream medicine, which embodies the remaining schism between a manipulated humanity and the natural world which we so fundamentally rely on for our survival. It is yet another glaring example of unconscious continuation of irrational and self-defeating belief structures in the collective unconscious of humanity – beliefs still arrogantly championed by AMA presidents, Friends of Science in Medicine spokespeople, heads of hospitals, heads of medical journals, etc.

The subtle and passive inheritance of legacy programs is causing us tremendous problems everywhere. Unexamined beliefs are dangerous to hold in matters of health and healing, but even more so when the State inherits and then enforces those blind beliefs with the full might of the law. (Consider: the legal basis for forced vaccination is now in place. See: Biosecurity Act 2015. Who determines if you “need” vaccinating? The State’s clerics, er, agents do. If that doesn’t concern you, please study this article carefully.)

A largely unconscious agenda to maintain an insidious thought control program is still in place today. The agenda is “unconscious” in the sense that it is fundamentally unaware of its own flaws, deeply irrational, unjustly damaging to the victims and their families, and ultimately self-defeating. It seems that every other day now there is a report of some poor doctor being persecuted and dragged into court or some medical tribunal for judgment all because they use acupuncture or chiropractic, or simply acknowledged a parent’s wish to not vaccinate a child who was demonstrably at high risk. The controlled media piles on with its usual shrill demonization campaign and the Inquisition rolls on – another “rebel” crushed by legacy programs once vigorously pushed by the Papacy and now running the modern medical establishment (a.k.a. Medical Mafia).

The possibility that superior methods of protecting and enhancing health might exist OUTSIDE the purview of mainstream technically-oriented paternalistic medicine seems never to enter most doctors’ minds – after all, salvation can only be found through the Church and its sacraments. And yet there is no shortage at all of allopathically trained doctors who now rebuke the entire philosophical foundation of western medicine. They didn’t start out with such a dull view of it all. They arrived at that point through years of disappointing results and painful experience. Does anyone care, for instance, that Dr Robert Medelsohn – a classically trained medical professional – stated in Confessions of a Medical Heretic that we could probably eliminate 90+% of medical intervention and not only would we NOT suffer for it, but collectively would be better off? Does anyone pushing the pharmaceutical domination agenda care to even TRY understanding WHY he said what he said?

Such voices are drowned out by the thought control agenda driven by Big Pharma and its legions of shills and prostitutes who fail to see (or care?) that if we cannot have freedom of choice and sovereignty over our very own bodies, then we have no freedom at all. Today’s Inquisitors may not wear clerical garb but their authoritarian religion is clear enough for those with eyes to see.

It’s always the same old “externalised authority” / “power over” instead of “power within” programs running the show. We have outsourced our health to the Medical Mafia, trusting blindly in the medical priesthood that they know what is best for us and will deftly guide us forward, just as the masses used to outsource their spirituality to middle men acting as cardinals, priests, and popes. We know how that worked out.

What a disturbing spectacle it all makes. How much worse will it need to get before we try something new and start taking responsibility? Are we willing to embrace responsibility knowing that having an INFORMED opinion means hard study, that it means thinking for ourselves, questioning “truths” long taken for granted, and facing the very uncomfortable possibility that we have been lied to and played for fools?

Co-founder of Global Freedom Movement and host of GFM Media, Brendan D. Murphy is a leading Australian author, researcher, activist, and musician. His acclaimed non-fiction epic The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science & Spirituality – Book 1 is available here. Come and get your mind blown and DNA/kundalini activated at www.brendandmurphy.net

Reference

Source: Global Freedom Movement

