Interview w/ ex-FBI John DeSouza on Las Vegas, CA Fires, Tom Delonge & Paranormal Investigations

JOHN DESOUZA was an FBI Special Agent investigator for over 20 years and collector of the real life “X-Files.”

Today, he is revealing these stories as a leading researcher and writer on the paranormal. He was an attorney and investigator who maintained a Top Secret security clearance for many years. This background infused him with an ability to decipher mysteries that are beyond conventional abilities.

“The X-man” John DeSouza is today releasing these true stories and changing the face of the paranormal and our understanding of reality.

“Only now can these books be fully comprehended because we have entered the epoch when the new normal is paranormal.”

Books by John DeSouza available on Amazon.

