By Brett Tingley

According to Montague, some of the altars seem to suggest human sacrifice might be behind some of the murders:

Some people are playing with things they know nothing about and open gates they cannot close. The trend is disturbing and must be stopped. This is a most dangerous trend and the clergy is also disturbed by it. Sir, the savagery, the brutality and horrific nature of some crimes point to sacrifices to these evil forces.

Montague also offended some critics by claiming his uncle was an “obeah man,” giving him credibility to speak on issues of demonic forces. Obeah is a folk tradition similar to Haitian Voodoo or Santería brought to Jamaica by West Africans of Igbo origin. Montague was forced to issue an apology for that remark, stating he did not mean to offend any members of Parliament and “to give the assurance and publicly state I am not into devil or evil worship in no way, shape or form.”

For their part, other government and law enforcement officials in Jamaica blame the recent crime spree on gang violence. Many gangs are known to defile victims similar to in reported cases of human sacrifice or black magic. What’s really going on in Jamaica?

This article (Jamaican Security Minister Reports Human Sacrifices and Satanic Altars) was originally published on Mysterious Universe and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.