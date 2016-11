13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Kerry Cassidy talks with Jay Weidner about the secret space program, Stanley Kubrick and more… We talk about the recent William Tompkin’s disclosures and how they affect the perception of Kubrick’s role in faking the moon landing. Jay agrees we went to the moon but had “help” from ETs as is substantiated by William Tompkins a former aerospace engineer who has come forward this year.

