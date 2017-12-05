Jay Weidner: Pedo-gate and Hollywood, 911, Trump, Stanley Kubrick Moon Landing & More!

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Crazy Episode this week guys. Hamin and Josh couldnt make it so I pulled Alan Park forthe co hosting duties and it was worth it. Jay Weidner took his maiden voyage to the Infinite Fringe , dropping knowledge the entire time. We get into the Shinning and how it was Stanley Kubrick’s confession of sorts, that he helped fake the Moon Landing by NASA? We discuss 2001 A Space Oddysy, AI, Eyes Wide Shut and Lolita. Was Kubrick trying to lift the veil on pedo-gate and the activities of the Hollywood elite? Jay then proceeds to drop bombs about 911, Vegas and the Alliance to over throw the New World Order! How is Donald Trump involved? Find out

Audio gets better as the podcast moves along.We had skype trouble but it worked out.

Jay Weidner

Searching across the world for signs to mankind’s religious decree via ancient societies and artifacts, Jay Weidner is a renowned filmmaker, author, and scholar whose work offers significant insight into the factors that have led to the current global crisis. Considered to be a ‘modern-day Indiana Jones’ for his ongoing global quest for humanity?s spiritual destiny, Jay Weidner is the co-author of “The Mysteries of the Great Cross of Hendaye: Alchemy and the End of Time” and “A Monument to the End of Time (with Vincent Bridges).” Weidner has been featured in multiple History Channel documentaries including “The Lost Book of Nostradamus” and “Nostradamus 2012,” for which he was also an associate producer. He was also featured in the documentary, “Room 237,” in Brad Meltzer’s “Decoded,” and in Jesse Ventura’s, “Conspiracy Theory.” Weidner is both wrote and directed the new feature film, “The Last Avatar,” as well as the documentary series on Stanley Kubrick, “Kubrick’s Odyssey.” His previous directing works also include the critically acclaimed documentary, “Infinity: The Ultimate Trip,” “Journey Beyond Death,” and “Beyond the Infinite.”

This article (Stanley Kubrick Faked the Moon Landing? Pedo-gate and Hollywood, 911, Trump with Jay Weidner and Alan Park) was originally published on The Infinite Fringe and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

